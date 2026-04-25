LONDON — With just hours until the gun fires on Sunday, April 26, 2026, the 46th TCS London Marathon promises to be one of the largest and most spectacular editions yet, featuring a record-shattering field of more than 59,000 runners, elite athletes chasing world-class times on a famously fast course, and millions raised for charity across the globe.

Here are 10 essential things to know about this year's race:

1. Date and Start Schedule The marathon takes place on Sunday, April 26. Elite wheelchair races for men and women begin at 8:50 a.m. BST, followed by the elite women's race at 9:05 a.m. The elite men and first wave of mass participants start at 9:35 a.m., with subsequent waves released until around 11:30 a.m. Runners have until approximately 7 p.m. to finish within the eight-hour cutoff.

2. Iconic Point-to-Point Route The flat, fast 26.2-mile course starts in Blackheath and Greenwich, winds through six London boroughs, and finishes on The Mall in front of Buckingham Palace. Runners pass landmarks including the Cutty Sark, Tower Bridge at the halfway point, Canary Wharf, the London Eye, Big Ben and Houses of Parliament. With only 246 feet of elevation gain, it remains one of the quickest major marathon courses.

3. Massive Record-Breaking Field More than 59,000 runners are expected on the start line after a staggering 1,133,813 ballot applications — a new world record. The event continues its reign as the largest marathon by finishers, topping last year's mark of over 56,000 completers. Younger participants, especially women aged 18-29, make up a growing share.

4. Star-Studded Elite Fields Defending champion Sabastian Sawe of Kenya leads a deep men's field that includes Jacob Kiplimo, Deresa Geleta, Tamirat Tola, Joshua Cheptegei and Geoffrey Kamworor. Pace groups aim for a sub-2:01 first half, putting the course record of 2:01:25 (Kelvin Kiptum, 2023) and even the world record in play under ideal conditions. Tigst Assefa returns in the women's race among strong contenders.

5. One of the Abbott World Marathon Majors As the third Major of 2026, London offers runners a step toward the prestigious Six Star Finisher status. The event's global prestige draws international talent and amateur runners seeking bucket-list glory on one of the world's most scenic urban courses.

6. World's Biggest One-Day Fundraising Event Runners are expected to shatter previous records for charity donations. Last year's edition raised £87.3 million. Marie Curie serves as 2026 Charity of the Year, with thousands running for causes close to their hearts. The marathon consistently ranks as sport's largest annual single-day fundraiser.

7. Guinness World Record Attempts A record 76 participants will chase 73 different Guinness World Records on race day, adding extra spectacle to the event. From fastest costume finishes to unique challenges, these attempts highlight the marathon's inclusive and fun spirit beyond elite competition.

8. How to Watch BBC One provides live coverage starting at 8:30 a.m. BST, shifting to BBC Two later in the afternoon, with full streaming on BBC iPlayer. International viewers can tune in via FloTrack in the U.S. and other broadcasters worldwide. Real-time tracking through the official app helps followers monitor loved ones.

9. Celebrities, Inspirational Stories and Diversity Dozens of celebrities and high-profile runners join the field, alongside hundreds of participants over age 70, including an 88-year-old man and 86-year-old woman. Heartwarming stories of personal triumph, charity runs and first-time marathoners dominate coverage, showcasing the event's community focus.

10. Practical Details and Legacy Runners collect packs at the ExCeL London Running Show before Saturday's deadline. The course is spectator-friendly with massive crowds expected. Post-race, the Mini London Marathon for young runners occurs the day before, and MyWay virtual options allow global participation. The 2027 ballot opens soon after.

Weather forecasts suggest mild conditions ideal for fast times, though runners should prepare for variable British spring weather. Organizers emphasize hydration, pacing and enjoying the electric atmosphere created by Londoners lining the streets.

The London Marathon has evolved since its 1981 debut into a global phenomenon blending elite athletics, mass participation and philanthropy. Its flat terrain, vibrant support and iconic finish continue attracting record interest year after year.

For 2026, expectations run high for both elite performances and personal bests among the masses. Whether chasing victory, a Boston qualifier, a charity goal or simply the medal, participants will share in a uniquely British spectacle that unites the capital.

As the city prepares for one of its biggest annual events, the 2026 London Marathon stands ready to deliver drama, inspiration and unforgettable memories along 26.2 miles of London's greatest sights.