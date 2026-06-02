PARIS — As Elina Svitolina advances deep into the 2026 French Open, reaching her sixth Roland Garros quarterfinal with a gritty victory over Belinda Bencic, the Ukrainian tennis star continues to captivate fans with her resilience on and off the court.

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At 31, ranked No. 7 in the world, Svitolina has reestablished herself among the elite following maternity leave, blending elite performance with motherhood and advocacy for her war-torn homeland.

Here are 10 essential things to know about one of tennis's most inspiring figures:

1. Humble Beginnings in Odesa

Born on September 12, 1994, in Odesa, Ukraine, Svitolina grew up in a sports-oriented family. Her father, Mykhaylo, was a former wrestler, and her mother, Olena, a competitive rower. Her brother Yulian also pursued tennis. Introduced to the sport at age 5, she idolized Andre Agassi and quickly showed promise, winning national tournaments as a junior.

2. Rapid Rise to World No. 3

Svitolina turned professional in 2008 and claimed her first WTA title in Baku in 2013. By 2017, she had climbed to a career-high No. 3 ranking, winning multiple WTA 1000 titles that year in Dubai, Rome and Toronto. She has accumulated 20 WTA singles titles overall, including the prestigious 2018 WTA Finals.

3. Historic Achievements for Ukraine

Svitolina became the first Ukrainian woman to win an Olympic tennis medal, taking bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Games. She has reached Grand Slam semifinals at Wimbledon (2019, 2023), the US Open (2019) and the Australian Open (2026), where she defeated Coco Gauff en route to the final four.

4. Strong 2026 Season

Svitolina kicked off 2026 by winning the Auckland title and posting a 10-match winning streak early in the year. She claimed her third Italian Open title in Rome, defeating top players including Gauff, and entered Roland Garros as the No. 7 seed with strong form on clay.

5. Motherhood and Return to Tennis

Married to French tennis star Gaël Monfils since July 2021, Svitolina gave birth to their daughter Skaï on October 15, 2022. Her return to the tour after maternity leave has been marked by determination. In recent interviews, she has spoken about balancing family life with competition.

6. Advocacy Amid Conflict

Svitolina has used her platform to support Ukraine since Russia's invasion. She has spoken about bringing "light" to her country through tennis successes. At the 2026 Australian Open, she highlighted the emotional weight of representing Ukraine.

7. Multilingual and Well-Rounded

Svitolina speaks English, Ukrainian and French. Beyond tennis, she enjoys cooking Ukrainian dishes, reading, hiking, and studying business, economics and nutrition. She founded the Elina Svitolina Foundation in 2019 to support young Ukrainian athletes.

8. Mental Toughness and Comebacks

Known for her fighting spirit, Svitolina has described battling personal demons in matches. After her fourth-round win at Roland Garros 2026, she noted the importance of sustaining confidence.

In one press interaction, she emphasized the work required: "Lots of work, lots of mental work, physical work, tennis work, all of that."

9. Family Support on Tour

Monfils has been a visible supporter, returning to Paris for her 2026 quarterfinal run. The couple's shared tennis journey adds a unique dimension, with Svitolina calling the current Roland Garros "special" for them.

10. Legacy as a Role Model

With career prize money exceeding $29 million and a record of consistency, Svitolina inspires as a mother-athlete and national icon. She continues to chase a maiden Grand Slam title while mentoring through her foundation.

Current Standing and Outlook

As of early June 2026, Svitolina sits at No. 7 in the WTA rankings with a strong YTD record. Her quarterfinal matchup against fellow Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk at Roland Garros marks a historic all-Ukrainian clash in the later stages.

Svitolina's career embodies perseverance. From Odesa's courts to Grand Slam stages, she has navigated injuries, motherhood and geopolitical challenges while maintaining elite performance. Her clay-court prowess remains evident, with deep runs at Roland Garros a hallmark since 2015.

Off-court, her foundation work and family life provide perspective. In a 2026 interview reflecting on her journey, Svitolina expressed pride in sustaining her level from the season's start.

Tennis observers note her tactical evolution and mental fortitude post-motherhood. Wins over top players like Gauff multiple times in 2026 underscore her renewed threat level.

As the 2026 season progresses, Svitolina's story resonates beyond results. She represents Ukrainian resilience and the modern athlete balancing ambition with family. Whether she secures a first major or continues her consistent top-10 presence, her impact on the sport and her nation endures.

Fans and fellow players praise her professionalism and grace. Her ability to rebound from setbacks, including an early 2025 season pause for personal reasons, highlights her dedication.

Looking ahead, Svitolina's experience positions her as a dangerous contender across surfaces. Her journey offers lessons in adaptability, with motherhood reportedly sharpening her focus and appreciation for the game.

In an era of powerful baselines and intense competition, Svitolina's all-court game and fighting spirit keep her relevant. As she prepares for the business end of majors, her blend of talent, tenacity and humanity sets her apart.