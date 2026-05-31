Read more 10 Must-Know Fun Facts About the 2026 French Open at Roland Garros 10 Must-Know Fun Facts About the 2026 French Open at Roland Garros

Naomi Osaka, the four-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1, continues to captivate fans with her powerful game, fashion-forward presence and candid discussions about mental health and motherhood. As she advances to the third round at the 2026 French Open, here are 10 essential things to know about the Japanese tennis star.

1. Dual heritage and early life Born on October 16, 1997, in Osaka, Japan, to a Haitian father and Japanese mother, Naomi Osaka moved to the United States at age three. Raised primarily in Florida, she and her older sister Mari were homeschooled to focus on tennis training under their father's guidance. This multicultural background has shaped her identity, and she has represented Japan in international competitions.

2. Historic Grand Slam achievements Osaka burst onto the global stage by winning the 2018 U.S. Open, defeating Serena Williams in the final to become the first Japanese player to claim a Grand Slam singles title. She followed with the 2019 Australian Open, rising to world No. 1 — the first Asian player to achieve that ranking. She added titles at the 2020 U.S. Open and 2021 Australian Open, bringing her major tally to four.

3. Current ranking and 2026 form As of late May 2026, Osaka sits at No. 16 in the WTA rankings. She has shown strong signs of resurgence this season, reaching the third round at Roland Garros with victories over Laura Siegemund, Donna Vekic and Iva Jovic. Her powerful baseline game remains a major threat on all surfaces.

4. Motherhood and return to tennis Osaka gave birth to her daughter Shai in July 2023 with rapper Cordae. She took maternity leave before returning in 2024. Balancing elite competition with parenting has been a central theme. In interviews, she has spoken openly about the difficulties. "I want to be the best mom I can, but sometimes I feel like I know what I have to do to become a really good player, and it's very difficult," Osaka said.

5. Mental health advocacy Osaka made headlines in 2021 when she withdrew from the French Open to prioritize her mental health, sparking global conversations. She has continued to champion the issue, using her platform to encourage athletes and fans to address mental well-being without stigma. Her openness has earned widespread respect.

6. Fashion and cultural influence Known for her bold style, Osaka collaborates with major brands and turns heads on and off the court. At the 2026 French Open, she debuted a custom upcycled Kevin Germanier Nike kit featuring sequins and dramatic details. She also made a striking appearance at the 2026 Met Gala. Her influence extends into fashion, gaming and photography.

7. Business empire and net worth One of the world's most marketable athletes, Osaka has endorsement deals with companies including Nike, Louis Vuitton and others. Her off-court earnings have helped build significant wealth. Estimates place her net worth in the tens of millions, bolstered by prize money exceeding $25 million in her career.

8. Olympic and national representation Osaka competed for Japan at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, lighting the cauldron in a memorable moment. Though she exited in the third round, her participation highlighted her role as a bridge between cultures. She has expressed pride in representing Japan while embracing her Haitian roots.

9. Challenges and resilience Injuries and form dips have tested Osaka in recent years, including an abdominal issue at the 2026 Australian Open. Yet she has shown determination in her comeback. After early 2026 struggles, her Roland Garros performances signal renewed focus as she aims for deeper Grand Slam runs.

10. Future ambitions At 28, Osaka remains driven by a desire to win more titles while prioritizing family. She has spoken about wanting to experience more with her daughter and finding balance. Her journey reflects evolution from a shy newcomer to a confident champion using her voice on social issues. Fans and analysts watch closely as she targets a potential fifth major.

Osaka's presence at the 2026 French Open underscores her enduring appeal. In recent press conferences, she described matches as tough but expressed satisfaction in advancing. Her story continues to inspire, blending athletic excellence with personal authenticity in an era where athletes are increasingly multidimensional figures.

Whether on clay in Paris or in her evolving life off court, Naomi Osaka remains one of tennis's most compelling personalities. As the tournament progresses, her performance will be closely followed by millions around the world.