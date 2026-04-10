WASHINGTON — First Lady Melania Trump, known for her poised presence and independent streak, delivered a rare public statement from the White House Grand Foyer on April 9, 2026, directly addressing rumors linking her to Jeffrey Epstein while calling for congressional hearings for survivors of his sex trafficking network. The surprise appearance underscored her strategic approach to public life even as she balances family, initiatives and the spotlight in President Donald Trump's second term.

At 55, the Slovenian-born former supermodel remains one of the most intriguing figures in American public life — the only naturalized citizen to serve as first lady and the second foreign-born one after Louisa Adams. From her roots in communist-era Yugoslavia to high-fashion runways and the White House, Melania Trump's journey offers plenty of surprising details. Here are 10 fun facts that highlight her unique path, talents and personality as of 2026.

1. Born in Communist Yugoslavia and Fluent in Six Languages

Melania Trump was born Melanija Knavs on April 26, 1970, in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, then part of communist Yugoslavia. She grew up in the small town of Sevnica, where her father Viktor sold cars and her mother Amalija worked as a patternmaker in a children's clothing factory. Melania speaks six languages fluently: Slovenian (her native tongue), English, French, Serbian, German and Italian. She changed the spelling of her name to Melania Knauss when she began modeling professionally.

2. Started Modeling as a Child and Landed an "Einstein Visa"

Melania began modeling at age 5, posing for her mother's fashion designs, and turned professional at 16 after winning a contest. She moved to Milan and Paris before settling in New York in 1996. In 2001, she received the prestigious EB-1 visa — often called the "Einstein visa" and reserved for individuals with extraordinary ability in fields like science, arts or business. She appeared in campaigns for major brands and magazines including GQ, Vanity Fair and Sports Illustrated.

3. Dropped Out of Design School to Chase Modeling Dreams

Melania briefly studied design and architecture at the University of Ljubljana but left after her first year to pursue modeling full time. Early biographies sometimes referenced a degree, but those references were later removed from official materials. Her practical decision paid off, leading to a successful international career before she met Donald Trump.

4. Met Donald Trump While He Was Still Married — and Turned Down a Date at First

Melania met Donald Trump in 1998 at a New York fashion industry party at the Kit Kat Club. He was still married to Marla Maples at the time. According to accounts, Trump asked for her phone number, but she declined, famously telling him she did not give it out to married men. He called her later after separating, and their courtship began. They married in 2005 at his Mar-a-Lago estate in a lavish ceremony featuring a $200,000 Christian Dior wedding gown designed by John Galliano.

5. Only First Lady to Become a Naturalized U.S. Citizen

Melania became a U.S. citizen in 2006, making her the only first lady in history to earn citizenship through naturalization rather than being born an American. She and her parents later became citizens through family-based immigration — a process critics have called "chain migration." She and son Barron also retain Slovenian citizenship.

6. Launched Jewelry, Skincare and Now a Production Company

Beyond modeling, Melania built business ventures including a QVC jewelry line and a caviar-based skincare collection. In 2025, she launched Muse Films, her production company. Its first project, the documentary "Melania," secured a major deal with Amazon MGM Studios reportedly worth $40 million, including plans for a docuseries — one of the largest transactions for a documentary.

7. Tall Family: Barron Towers at 6'9"

Melania stands at 5'11", but her son Barron Trump, born in 2006, has grown to an impressive 6'9". The height runs in the family on her side as well. Melania has spoken warmly about raising Barron, who was just 10 when his father first took office, and protecting his privacy throughout both terms.

8. "Be Best" Campaign Focused on Children's Well-Being

As first lady in her first term, Melania launched the "Be Best" initiative promoting kindness, healthy living, online safety and combating opioid abuse among children. She revived elements of the program in her second term while hosting events like the 2026 White House Easter Egg Roll and a Women's History Month celebration. She has also hosted international first spouses for education summits.

9. Posed as First Lady in a 1993 Fashion Shoot — Prophetic?

In one of her early modeling assignments, Melania posed in a glamorous editorial styled as America's first lady years before she actually became one. The playful photoshoot has since become a fun piece of trivia, highlighting how life sometimes imitates art in her remarkable story.

10. Independent Streak and Strategic Public Moves

Melania has long maintained a degree of independence, famously paying for her own clothing during her first term and often choosing her own schedule. In April 2026, she made headlines with a rare solo address denying any improper relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and calling for survivor hearings — a calculated move that showed her willingness to address controversies directly on her terms.

From a small Slovenian town to the White House, Melania Trump's life blends glamour, resilience and quiet determination. Whether hosting Easter events, advancing children's initiatives or stepping into the spotlight to set the record straight, she continues to carve a distinctive path as first lady in 2026. Her story — marked by multilingual talent, business savvy and an unwavering sense of self — offers plenty of inspiration and intrigue for those following her journey.