Read more Samsung Union Rejects Offer, Pushes Ahead with May 21 Strike Despite Apology Samsung Union Rejects Offer, Pushes Ahead with May 21 Strike Despite Apology

SEOUL — Samsung Electronics' largest labor union agreed to postpone a planned general strike after reaching a tentative wage deal with management late Wednesday, averting action by more than 47,000 workers scheduled for Thursday.

The eleventh-hour agreement came about one hour before the planned walkout. Union and company negotiators settled on wages and collective bargaining terms following multiple rounds of talks.

Under the tentative deal, labor and management agreed to allocate 12 percent of profits from Samsung Electronics' semiconductor business for bonuses over the next 10 years.

Specifically, 10.5 percent of an agreed-upon performance figure will go toward special bonuses for the device solutions unit with no cap on the payout rate. An additional 1.5 percent will fund the existing overall performance incentive.

Device solutions bonuses will be paid from this year through 2028 provided the company generates 200 trillion won in annual operating profit. From 2029 to 2035, the threshold is 100 trillion won.

On bonuses for loss-making business units, the parties agreed to a lower percentage of the common payout rate. Management granted a one-year grace period before applying the provision.

Choi Seung-ho, leader of the Samsung Electronics Industry Union, the chipmaker's largest union, confirmed the details. The union will put the tentative agreement to a member vote starting Friday. Voting continues for six days.

The five-month impasse between Samsung Electronics and its union had escalated in recent weeks. Negotiations broke down multiple times on Wednesday. After a second round of post-adjustment talks failed in the morning, the union initially declared it would proceed with the strike.

Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon intervened to mediate, leading to resumed discussions and the eventual tentative deal.

The planned action would have marked an 18-day general strike involving more than 47,000 workers across Samsung Electronics facilities in South Korea. The company is the world's largest maker of memory chips and a major producer of smartphones and displays.

Samsung Electronics has faced growing labor tensions in recent years. The company long maintained a no-union policy until workers successfully formed the union in 2024. This marks the first major collective bargaining round since formal recognition.

The semiconductor division, known as Device Solutions, has been central to negotiations. It accounts for a significant portion of Samsung's profits but has experienced volatility due to global chip market cycles.

South Korea's labor ministry and government officials monitored the talks closely. The country's economy relies heavily on Samsung and other conglomerates, making prolonged strikes a national concern.

If union members approve the deal, it would resolve the current standoff. Rejection would likely lead to renewed strike preparations. Union leadership has not indicated its recommendation on the vote.

Samsung Electronics has not issued a detailed public statement on the tentative agreement beyond confirming talks continued into late Wednesday. The company typically emphasizes operational continuity and employee welfare in such matters.

The semiconductor industry faces intense global competition from companies including TSMC, SK Hynix and Micron. Samsung has invested heavily in advanced chip production, including high-bandwidth memory for artificial intelligence applications.

Labor demands focused on profit-sharing amid strong recent performance in memory chips. The company reported robust earnings in recent quarters driven by AI demand.

This tentative deal represents a significant development in South Korean labor relations at one of the country's flagship corporations. Samsung employs tens of thousands in manufacturing, research and administrative roles across the nation.

The union formed after years of organizing efforts. Previous attempts at collective action faced legal and operational challenges. The current round marks a test of the company's evolving approach to organized labor.

Broader economic context includes South Korea's export-driven growth. Technology and semiconductor exports remain critical to GDP. Any extended disruption at Samsung could ripple through global supply chains for electronics and memory products.

Government mediation by the labor minister highlights the strategic importance of the talks. South Korea has a history of government involvement in major corporate labor disputes.

Union members will cast votes electronically or at designated sites over the six-day period. Results are expected early next week. The outcome will determine whether further negotiations or strike action resumes.

Samsung Electronics stock traded with modest movements on May 21 following news of the tentative agreement. Markets had priced in some strike risk in recent sessions.

The company continues operations normally as the vote proceeds. No immediate production impacts occurred from the averted strike.

This development comes amid Samsung's push into new growth areas including artificial intelligence chips, advanced foundry services and next-generation displays. Labor stability remains key to executing these long-term strategies.

Analysts will watch the union vote closely. Approval would provide short-term certainty, while rejection could prolong uncertainty into the summer.

Samsung Electronics, part of the larger Samsung Group, is South Korea's largest company by market capitalization. Its semiconductor and smartphone divisions employ a substantial portion of the group's workforce.

Further details on the full collective bargaining agreement are expected after the vote. Both sides have committed to continued dialogue regardless of the outcome.