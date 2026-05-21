NEW YORK — Intuit Inc. plans to lay off approximately 17% of its global workforce, or about 3,000 employees across seven countries, according to an internal memo reported on May 20, 2026.

The company behind TurboTax, QuickBooks and Mailchimp aims to reduce complexity, streamline operations and sharpen focus on key priorities, including artificial intelligence initiatives, CEO Sasan Goodarzi stated in the memo.

The cuts will affect roles across the organization, with some offices closing. Locations in Reno, Nevada, and Woodland Hills, California, are among those impacted. Affected U.S. employees will receive severance of 16 weeks' pay plus two weeks for each year of service, with a final employment date of July 31, 2026.

Intuit employed roughly 18,200 people as of the latest available figures. The reductions follow previous workforce adjustments, including a 10% cut announced in 2024.

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The company has partnerships with OpenAI and Anthropic to advance AI features across its products. Goodarzi emphasized reallocating resources to high-priority areas such as AI development.

Intuit shares fell nearly 5% on the day of the announcement, trading ahead of the company's upcoming earnings report. The stock reaction reflected broader market sensitivity to tech sector restructuring.

The layoffs come as Intuit continues investing in AI to enhance products like TurboTax and QuickBooks. The company has highlighted AI as central to future growth amid competitive pressures in financial software.

Intuit operates primarily in the United States but maintains a global presence. The seven countries affected include locations supporting engineering, customer support and other functions.

Previous rounds of restructuring at Intuit focused on performance management and skill alignment. The 2026 cuts target operational efficiency while planning for new hiring in strategic areas such as engineering, product development and customer-facing roles.

The announcement occurred hours before Intuit's fiscal second-quarter earnings release. Analysts monitor how the workforce reduction will affect near-term expenses and long-term innovation capacity.

Intuit's products serve millions of consumers and small businesses. TurboTax handles tax preparation, QuickBooks supports accounting, and Mailchimp provides marketing tools. AI integrations aim to automate tasks and improve user experiences.

The company has faced industry-wide pressures, including rising competition and the need to adapt to rapid technological change. Similar workforce reductions have occurred at other major tech firms seeking efficiency gains through AI.

Employee reactions surfaced quickly on internal channels and forums. Some described the cuts as expected amid ongoing reorganization, while others expressed concern over job security. Severance packages were noted as relatively generous compared to industry averages.

Intuit has not publicly detailed exact department-level impacts. The memo indicated a focus on reducing layers of management and simplifying processes. Offices targeted for closure support specific operational functions.

The company plans to communicate directly with affected employees through scheduled meetings. Support resources, including career transition assistance, are expected as part of the separation process.

Intuit's overall headcount strategy balances reductions with targeted hiring. Previous restructuring cycles included simultaneous layoffs and new positions in growth areas.

The financial software sector continues evolving with AI adoption. Intuit's partnerships with leading AI developers position it to integrate advanced capabilities into core products.

Broader economic context includes steady demand for tax and accounting software despite inflationary pressures and regulatory changes. Intuit maintains strong market positions in its primary segments.

Investors will assess the restructuring's impact during upcoming earnings calls. Management is expected to outline how savings will fund AI investments and other priorities.

Intuit has grown significantly over the past decade through acquisitions and organic expansion. Mailchimp's integration expanded its small-business offerings. The company continues balancing cost management with innovation spending.

The 17% reduction represents one of the larger proportional cuts in the company's recent history. It follows a pattern seen across technology firms adjusting to post-pandemic operational realities and AI-driven productivity gains.

As details emerge in coming weeks, affected employees and remaining staff will navigate the transition. Intuit has committed to supporting those impacted while maintaining service levels for customers.

The restructuring aligns with CEO Goodarzi's stated vision for a more agile organization focused on high-impact areas. AI remains a central pillar of long-term strategy.

Intuit will provide regular updates through regulatory filings and earnings communications. The full financial effects will appear in future quarterly reports.