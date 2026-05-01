Channel 9 to Axes 20 Jobs in Major Restructure as Staff Brace for More Cuts Across Network

SYDNEY — Channel 9 will eliminate up to 20 positions in its television news and current affairs division in the first wave of redundancies, with staff warned that further job losses are likely as the network undergoes a significant operational overhaul.

The cuts, confirmed internally on Thursday, primarily target roles in Sydney and Canberra newsrooms and will affect every position in the division as part of a broader restructure. Management has described the changes as a move to streamline operations and adapt to evolving media consumption patterns rather than pure cost-cutting, though unions and staff have expressed deep concern about the impact on journalistic quality and workloads.

The announcement comes just months after Nine Entertainment implemented earlier redundancies, including around 50 roles in late 2025 as part of a $100 million efficiency drive across broadcast and streaming divisions. Thursday's move signals that the transformation of Australia's largest commercial television network is far from over.

Insiders told news.com.au that all roles in news and current affairs are under review, with consultations already underway. Affected staff have been invited to apply for newly created or restructured positions, but the process has left many feeling anxious about job security in an industry already battered by declining linear television audiences and rising digital competition.

Nine's leadership maintains the changes will create a more agile and sustainable news operation capable of delivering high-quality content across multiple platforms, including 9Now, Stan and its digital outlets. However, the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance has criticised the timing and scale of the cuts, warning they could undermine the network's ability to cover major stories and hold power to account.

The redundancies hit at a challenging time for Australian media. Traditional broadcasters face shrinking advertising revenues as viewers shift to streaming services, short-form video and on-demand content. Nine has invested heavily in digital transformation while trying to maintain its flagship news programs such as Today, A Current Affair, 60 Minutes and evening bulletins.

Sources familiar with the restructure say the 20 positions include a mix of editorial, production and technical roles. Some duplication across Sydney headquarters and regional bureaus is being eliminated as the network centralises certain functions. Canberra's parliamentary press gallery presence is understood to be among the areas under pressure, potentially reducing on-the-ground political coverage.

Staff meetings held Thursday morning delivered the news, with senior executives emphasising opportunities for redeployment and upskilling in digital storytelling, data journalism and multi-platform production. Despite these assurances, morale has plummeted, with employees describing a sense of "bloodbath" looming over newsrooms that have already endured multiple rounds of voluntary redundancies and attrition.

The cuts form part of a wider strategic reset at Nine Entertainment, which owns Channel 9, 9Gem, 9Life, radio stations including 2GB and 3AW, and major newspapers such as The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and The Australian Financial Review. The company has been consolidating operations to compete with global streaming giants and digital-first news providers.

Industry analysts say the redundancies reflect broader pressures facing legacy media companies. Linear television viewership continues to decline, particularly among younger audiences, forcing networks to do more with fewer resources. At the same time, expectations for 24/7 digital content and social media engagement have increased workloads for remaining staff.

Nine has not publicly detailed the financial savings expected from the latest cuts, but the move aligns with previous statements about removing duplication following the integration of broadcast and streaming operations under new leadership structures. Earlier efficiency drives targeted back-office, engineering and product roles, but Thursday's focus on frontline news and current affairs marks a more visible shift.

For veteran journalists and producers, the news is particularly disheartening. Many have dedicated decades to Channel 9, covering everything from federal elections and natural disasters to major scandals and human interest stories. The potential loss of institutional knowledge worries some observers who fear reduced diversity of voices and shallower coverage of complex issues.

Union representatives have called for transparent consultation processes and fair redundancy packages. They argue that slashing newsroom resources ultimately harms viewers by limiting investigative journalism and local storytelling at a time when public trust in media is already under scrutiny.

Nine's competitors face similar challenges. Rival Network 7 and the public broadcasters ABC and SBS have also undertaken efficiency reviews and selective redundancies in recent years. The entire Australian media landscape is contracting as advertising dollars migrate online and consumer habits fragment across platforms.

Despite the job losses, Nine continues to invest in high-profile talent and programming. The network maintains strong ratings in key timeslots and has expanded its digital footprint aggressively. Executives insist the restructure will strengthen rather than weaken its news product by fostering innovation and cross-platform collaboration.

Staff have been advised to keep performing their roles while the consultation period unfolds over coming weeks. Voluntary redundancy expressions of interest may be sought in some areas, with compulsory redundancies possible if targets are not met. Exact details on which specific positions will disappear remain confidential for now.

The development has sparked wider discussion about the future of television news in Australia. As audiences increasingly consume content on mobile devices and demand instant updates, traditional newsroom structures built for evening bulletins and morning shows are being forced to evolve rapidly. Many fear this latest round represents another step toward leaner, less resourced news operations across the board.

For the broader Nine Entertainment workforce, Thursday's announcement serves as a stark reminder of ongoing industry volatility. While the company reports solid overall performance in some divisions, the pressure to adapt quickly to technological and economic shifts continues to reshape careers and news delivery.

As consultations begin and more details emerge, affected staff face uncertain futures. Some may find new roles within the organisation's expanding digital and streaming arms, while others could exit the industry entirely amid a competitive job market for experienced journalists. The coming weeks will reveal the full human cost of Channel 9's latest efficiency drive.

Nine has declined to comment publicly beyond internal communications, directing inquiries to its standard media statements on organisational reviews. The network emphasised its commitment to delivering quality journalism and entertaining content to Australian audiences despite the structural changes.

The redundancies arrive as Nine prepares for another ratings battle in 2026, with key programs under new leadership and formats evolving to capture fragmented audiences. Whether the leaner news operation can maintain its competitive edge while delivering the depth and breadth viewers expect remains to be seen.