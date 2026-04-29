SYDNEY — Australians seeking personal loans in 2026 have more competitive options than ever, with leading lenders offering rates as low as 5.67% p.a. as the Reserve Bank of Australia's easing cycle and strong competition drive down borrowing costs amid ongoing cost-of-living pressures.

As of late April 2026, comparison websites show unsecured personal loan rates starting from 5.76% p.a., while secured and green loans dip even lower. Borrowers can access funds for debt consolidation, home renovations, vehicles, weddings or travel, with many lenders offering fast online approvals and flexible terms of one to seven years.

Here are the 10 best personal loan options currently available in Australia, ranked primarily by starting comparison rates for excellent credit profiles (rates are indicative and subject to individual assessment):

Liberty Financial Secured Personal Loan — Starting from 5.67% p.a. (comparison rate around 6.10% p.a.). This secured option offers competitive rates for borrowers using assets as collateral, with loan amounts up to significant limits and terms suited for larger purchases. Harmoney Unsecured Personal Loan — From 5.76% p.a. (comparison rate 5.76% p.a. for excellent credit). A fully online lender with personalised rates, no ongoing fees for many customers and quick funding. Popular for its transparency and borrower-friendly features. OurMoneyMarket (OMM) Low Rate Personal Loan — From 5.95% p.a. (comparison rate 5.95% p.a.). Strong option for exceptional credit, with flexible terms up to seven years and no application or monthly fees in many cases. Good for home improvements or vehicle loans. NOW Finance No Fee Personal Loan — From 5.95% p.a. (comparison rate 5.95% p.a.). Zero fees on many secured and unsecured products, making it attractive for cost-conscious borrowers seeking simplicity. Plenti Personal Loan — From 6.17% p.a. Competitive rates with a focus on responsible lending and green finance options. Strong customer service ratings. ING Fixed Rate Personal Loan — From around 6.19% p.a. A well-regarded bank option with fixed rates for payment certainty and solid digital application process. G&C Mutual Bank or Unity Bank Green Upgrades Loan — From as low as 4.59%–5.55% p.a. for eligible energy-efficient projects when secured against a home loan. Excellent for sustainability-focused borrowers. Latitude Personal Loan — Variable and fixed options with competitive mid-tier rates. Good for those seeking additional features like repayment flexibility. Westpac or CommBank Personal Loans — Starting from around 5.99%–7.25% p.a. for strong credit customers. Big-bank security with branch support, though often higher comparison rates due to fees. NAB or ANZ Personal Loans — Competitive tiered rates from major banks, suitable for existing customers who can access discounts and integrated banking benefits.

Key Considerations for Borrowers in 2026Comparison rates are crucial as they include fees and give a truer picture of total cost. Always check your personalised rate, as offers vary significantly based on credit score, income and loan purpose. Unsecured loans generally carry higher rates than secured ones but require no collateral.

Application processes have become faster, with many lenders offering same-day or next-day funding via fully digital platforms. However, approval depends on responsible lending assessments, including income verification and debt-to-income ratios. Borrowers with excellent credit (typically 700+ scores) secure the lowest advertised rates.

Current economic conditions favour borrowers. With the cash rate stabilised or easing, lenders compete aggressively for market share. Green loans and EV-related financing often qualify for discounts, aligning with Australia's sustainability push. Debt consolidation remains a popular use case as households manage higher living costs.

Expert Advice Financial comparison sites such as Canstar, Finder, InfoChoice and Money.com.au recommend shopping around and using pre-approval tools that perform soft credit checks. Consider total loan cost over the full term rather than just the headline rate. Early repayment without penalties is a valuable feature offered by most non-bank lenders.

Experts also stress budgeting: calculate repayments carefully using online calculators and avoid borrowing more than necessary. Government resources and financial counsellors can help if debt is already an issue. Always read the product disclosure statement and understand exit fees, redraw options and insurance add-ons.

Risks and Responsible Lending While low rates are attractive, personal loans add to household debt. The average unsecured personal loan rate sits around 10.3% p.a., so advertised low rates are reserved for top-tier borrowers. Missed payments can damage credit scores and lead to higher future borrowing costs.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission and lenders follow strict responsible lending rules. Borrow only what you can comfortably repay. Tools like the National Consumer Credit Protection Act safeguards help protect consumers.

Looking Ahead Personal loan rates in Australia are expected to remain competitive through 2026 if inflation stays controlled. New digital lenders and fintech innovations may further drive down costs and improve customer experience. Green and purpose-specific loans are likely to expand as environmental priorities grow.

For many Australians, a well-chosen personal loan offers a smarter alternative to credit cards with their higher interest rates. By comparing options thoroughly and matching the product to individual needs, borrowers can secure favourable terms in today's market. Always consult a licensed financial adviser for personalised guidance.

With rates starting in the low 5% range for strong applicants, 2026 presents solid opportunities for those needing flexible financing. Research, compare and apply responsibly to make the most of current conditions.