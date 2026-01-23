Australia has long been recognized as one of the safest countries in the world, and in 2026, that reputation remains intact. According to updated crime indexes and safety reports, several cities across the nation continue to record impressively low crime rates. From Hobart's tranquil streets to Sydney's bustling yet secure neighborhoods, Australians enjoy a level of safety that rivals the best in the world.

This article explores the 10 cities with the lowest crime rates in Australia in 2026, providing crime rate percentages, insights into why these cities are safe, and what challenges remain.

Crime Rate Table (2026 Estimates)

Rank City Crime Rate (%) Safety Index Notes 1 Hobart 18% 82 Small population, strong community ties 2 Canberra 19% 81 Government oversight, planned urban design 3 Adelaide 21% 79 Affordable, community-driven safety programs 4 Perth 23% 77 Economic stability, mining prosperity 5 Brisbane 24% 76 Active community policing 6 Gold Coast 25% 75 Tourist-focused safety measures 7 Newcastle 26% 74 Regional hub, strong community ties 8 Geelong 27% 73 Affordable alternative to Melbourne 9 Melbourne 29% 71 Large city, low violent crime 10 Sydney 30% 70 Global hub, advanced surveillance

(Crime rate percentages represent estimated proportion of reported incidents relative to population, based on Numbeo and local police data.)

1. Hobart – Australia's Safest City

Hobart tops the list with a crime rate of just 18%, making it the safest city in Australia. Its small population, slower pace of life, and strong community bonds contribute to low crime levels. Violent crime is rare, and property crime remains well below national averages.

2. Canberra – The Capital of Safety

Canberra's crime rate sits at 19%, reflecting its status as a well-planned city with strong government oversight. The capital's wide streets, organized neighborhoods, and proactive policing make it one of the safest urban centers in the country.

3. Adelaide – Affordable and Secure

Adelaide records a crime rate of 21%, thanks to community-driven safety programs and affordable living. The city's cultural diversity and strong social cohesion help maintain a secure environment.

4. Perth – Prosperity and Protection

Perth's crime rate is 23%, lower than eastern capitals. Its booming economy, driven by mining and trade, has stabilized the social environment. Violent crime is particularly rare, and community policing remains strong.

5. Brisbane – Safe Nightlife and Growing Confidence

Brisbane's crime rate stands at 24%. The city has invested heavily in safe nightlife districts and community policing, making it a secure choice for families and young professionals.

6. Gold Coast – Tourist-Friendly Safety

The Gold Coast, with a crime rate of 25%, has implemented tourist-focused safety measures. While petty theft can occur, violent crime remains low, preserving its reputation as a family-friendly holiday destination.

7. Newcastle – Regional Safety Leader

Newcastle's crime rate is 26%, reflecting its strong community ties and smaller population. The city is considered safe for students and families, with crime levels significantly lower than Sydney.

8. Geelong – Affordable and Secure Alternative

Geelong records a crime rate of 27%, making it a safe and affordable alternative to Melbourne. Its smaller population and strong local policing contribute to its reputation as a secure city.

9. Melbourne – Safe Despite Size

Melbourne's crime rate is 29%, higher than smaller cities but still low compared to global standards. Violent crime is rare, and community policing helps keep overall crime manageable.

10. Sydney – A Global City That Stays Safe

Sydney, Australia's largest city, has a crime rate of 30%. Despite its size, Sydney remains one of the safest global metropolises, thanks to advanced surveillance and strong police presence.

Why These Cities Are Safe

Strong law enforcement and community policing.

and community policing. High living standards and economic stability.

and economic stability. Smaller populations in many cities, reducing urban crime pressures.

in many cities, reducing urban crime pressures. Government oversight and proactive safety policies.

Challenges Ahead

Property crime (car theft, burglary) remains more common than violent crime.

(car theft, burglary) remains more common than violent crime. Tourist areas such as Sydney CBD and Gold Coast nightlife districts can see higher petty theft.

such as Sydney CBD and Gold Coast nightlife districts can see higher petty theft. Regional towns outside the top 10 vary widely in safety depending on local economic conditions.

Global Comparison

Australia's cities compare favorably to global counterparts. While cities in South Africa, Venezuela, and Brazil struggle with crime rates above 70%, Australian cities remain in the 18–30% range, placing them among the safest urban centers worldwide.

Conclusion

Australia's 10 safest cities in 2026—Hobart, Canberra, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Newcastle, Geelong, Melbourne, and Sydney—demonstrate the nation's strong commitment to safety and community well-being. With crime rates ranging from 18% to 30%, these cities offer reassurance that safety remains a cornerstone of urban life in the country.

For Australians and visitors alike, these cities provide peace of mind, proving that even in a world of rising urban crime, Australia continues to stand out as a beacon of security.