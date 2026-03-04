Hoda Niku, an Iranian-born model and influencer based in South Korea, has strongly criticized her homeland's regime as tyrannical and violent in the wake of recent U.S. and Israeli military strikes on Iran, questioning the government's nuclear intentions and highlighting its history of repression against its own people.

Niku, who placed third in the 2018 Miss Iran pageant and has built a significant following in Korea as a model, TV personality, Pilates instructor and social media creator with over 530,000 Instagram followers (@hoda_niku), posted her remarks on Instagram on March 3, 2026. Her comments came days after the joint U.S.-Israeli operation "Epic Fury" targeted Iranian military sites, government facilities and leadership, reportedly killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and causing hundreds of casualties.

In her statement, Niku addressed questions from followers about Iranian reactions to the attacks. "People ask me why the Iranian people seem happy about the war and the bombing of our own country," she wrote, according to translations from Korean media outlets including Chosun Biz and Maeil Business Newspaper. She countered that many Iranians view the regime — not the nation itself — as the true adversary.

Niku pointed to the government's brutal crackdowns, referencing reports of around 40,000 deaths in recent protests and suppressions. "If a regime has killed 40,000 of its own people, how can we believe it would use nuclear weapons peacefully?" she asked rhetorically, challenging claims that Iran's nuclear program serves defensive or civilian purposes. She described the regime's actions as tyrannical, emphasizing its oppression of citizens seeking freedom and democracy.

The post aligns with Niku's longstanding activism. In January 2026, she posted a viral video titled "For Iran's Freedom," speaking in Korean to urge South Koreans and the international community to support anti-government protests in Iran amid deadly crackdowns and internet blackouts. She condemned what she called a "massacre" of demonstrators and appealed for global attention, saying even symbolic support strengthens those fighting for change.

Her latest criticism reflects a broader sentiment among some in the Iranian diaspora. Reports from NPR and other outlets indicate mixed reactions among Iranians abroad and inside the country, with some anti-regime voices expressing relief or cautious hope that strikes could weaken the government, despite civilian suffering. In Los Angeles, home to a large Iranian community, some celebrated the attacks as long-overdue retaliation for decades of repression, while others expressed sorrow over civilian deaths, including reports of a girls' school hit during the strikes.

The U.S.-Israeli campaign, launched late February 2026 after stalled nuclear talks, has escalated into ongoing exchanges. Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes on U.S. interests and allies across the Middle East, including attacks on facilities in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Israel. Oil prices surged, airspace closed and global markets reacted with volatility.

In South Korea, where Niku has lived and worked since studying there, her voice carries particular resonance. She has appeared on programs like KBS's "My Neighbor, Charles" and built a career in modeling, acting and wellness content. Her bilingual posts — often in Korean and Persian — bridge her two homes, allowing her to reach diverse audiences.

Korean media amplified her March 3 statement. Chosun Biz headlined its coverage "Miss Iran model in South Korea questions Iran regime's nuclear intent," noting her query about peaceful nuclear use given the regime's domestic violence record. Asia Economic and Maeil Kyungje reported her direct criticism of the regime's oppressive nature, with one outlet quoting her reflection: "Why would we be happy about our own country being bombed?" — underscoring that joy, if present, targets the government, not fellow citizens.

Niku's activism fits a pattern among Iranian expatriates opposing the Islamic Republic. She has consistently condemned crackdowns, including those following mass protests, and advocated for freedom and democracy. Her platform in Korea — a country with its own history of authoritarian rule transitioning to democracy — adds symbolic weight to her calls.

The Iranian Embassy in Seoul condemned the U.S.-Israeli strikes as "war crimes" and "blatant aggression" on March 3, urging international accountability. North Korea also denounced the attacks as violations of sovereignty, aligning with anti-U.S. rhetoric from allied states.

As the conflict continues into its second week, with Trump administration officials signaling prolonged operations to neutralize threats, voices like Niku's highlight internal Iranian divisions. While regime supporters decry foreign intervention, dissidents and exiles argue it exposes the government's vulnerabilities.

Niku has not indicated plans for further public actions but continues posting wellness and lifestyle content alongside occasional advocacy. Her March 3 message, shared amid escalating regional violence, underscores ongoing debates over Iran's future and the role of external pressure in regime change discussions.

For many Iranians abroad, including those in Seoul's growing expatriate community, her words serve as a reminder that opposition to the regime persists — even as bombs fall and the world watches.