"Engaging more men isn't the point—gender equality is the point." This critical insight from one male interviewee in a report by Our Secure Future captures the essence of engaging male champions in the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda. The participation of men as advocates for gender equality is crucial because it proves the comprehensive impact that the inclusion of diverse perspectives has on peace and security efforts.

Unfortunately, the lack of awareness among men is all too common in boardrooms, conference halls, and even peace negotiations: a woman's voice is drowned out by the men around her, her ideas co-opted, and her contributions minimized. Deeply rooted in gender inequality, this problem has severe implications for peace and security.

"When women's perspectives are silenced in peace and security discussions, the unique experiences and insights they bring to the table are lost," said Sahana Dharmapuri, Vice President of Our Secure Future (OSF). This leads to policies and decisions that fail to address the needs and concerns of half the population, ultimately undermining efforts to build lasting peace and stability.

Recognizing the urgent need for change, OSF launched the "Mobilizing Men as Partners for Women, Peace and Security" (MAWPS) initiative in March 2019. This collaborative effort brings together individuals and organizations from various sectors to support and amplify the voices and roles of women in peace and security processes.

The MAWPS initiative aims to engage global leaders—including prominent men from the defense, diplomacy, development, and business arenas—as allies and partners in advancing the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda, acknowledging that gender equality is not just a women's issue, but a human rights issue that requires the active participation of all. By bringing men into the conversation and encouraging them to use their privilege and platforms to amplify women's voices, MAWPS seeks to create a more inclusive and effective approach to peace and security.

Ambassador Donald Steinberg, the former U.S. ambassador to Angola and the executive director for OSF's MAWPS program, has long advocated for the critical inclusion of women in peace and security processes. Drawing from his extensive experience, Ambassador Steinberg underscores the dire consequences of excluding women from these efforts.

He points out, "Our experience has taught us that a tragic cost in human lives and resources results from the repeating cycle of violence from failed peace processes. Countries faced with instability due in part to their marginalization of women are more likely to traffic in drugs, people, and weapons; send large numbers of refugees across borders and oceans; incubate and transmit pandemic diseases; harbor criminal networks, pirates, and terrorists; and require foreign military engagement and humanitarian assistance." This perspective reinforces his belief that it's imperative to question, "Given these security challenges, can we afford not to put women's leadership at the top of our list?"

As a male leader deeply involved in the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda, Ambassador Steinberg emphasizes the necessity of engaging men in promoting gender equality within peace and security frameworks. He argues that this is not merely a trend but a fundamental requirement for creating lasting peace and security.

To this end, he advocates for concrete, actionable measures to ensure women's participation and leadership in peace processes. Ambassador Steinberg calls for a mandate that "at least 30 percent of leaders and participants in UN-led peace negotiations, peace missions, and post-conflict reconstruction processes be women, with that percentage increasing each year to achieve gender balance." This approach, he believes, will not only address the cycle of violence and instability but also harness the full potential of inclusive peace and security efforts.

The Need for Male Allies

The WPS agenda emphasizes the importance of women's full and equal participation in all aspects of peace and security, as guided by UN Security Council Resolution 1325 and subsequent resolutions. However, despite progress in establishing international norms and practices, women remain largely underrepresented in peace negotiations and security decision-making roles.

Ambassador Steinberg shares that the United Nations frequently brings him to force commanders, special representatives of the secretary general, and the humanitarian coordinators for their peace missions abroad. These are almost always men.

"You go in, and you start by using the argument that the peace agreement itself now frequently requires addressing gender-related issues, and their eyes go glazed," he notes. "You then say that you have to do this because there are fundamental human rights at stake. We've all signed the Declaration of Human Rights. You then go 'This is your mother, sister, cousin who's raped and who's being excluded in processes' - then you start to see a glimmer in their eye."

"But the way you really see the glimmer is when you go and say your peace process is two-thirds more likely to fail over the next decade if you do not involve women, and you for the rest of your career, will be associated with a peace process that failed. You're not going to get another assignment, and it's going to impact the rest of your career. And then they listen," he shares.

The strategic engagement of male champions is a huge aspect of the MAWPS initiative. These champions serve as bridge-builders, connecting the WPS agenda with traditional peace and security portfolios. Their involvement lends support and credibility to the cause, facilitating a more inclusive approach to peace and security.

About the MAWPS Project

The MAWPS project was formed to promote the full and meaningful engagement of women in international security structures. These include peace negotiations, peace operations, and post-conflict reconstruction.

The project members believe in the essential role of women's leadership in preventing and resolving conflicts, building stable and just societies, and creating a peaceful global security order.

In addition to facilitating access for women in male-dominated corridors of power, MAWPS also works to mobilize financial resources for women's groups and strengthen the community of practice focused on WPS by sharing best practices.

To this end, the MAWPS Distinguished Partner Awards showcase the incredible work being done by grassroots organizations to support the cause. For example, Dr. Denis Mukwege, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, established the Panzi Hospital and Foundation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The organization is committed to helping these women recover and reconstruct their lives through a comprehensive approach that integrates medical care, psychological counseling, legal assistance, and vocational training. This holistic healing model has enabled the Panzi Hospital to provide treatment to more than 85,000 survivors of sexual violence used as a tactic of war since its establishment.

The Center for Civil Society and Democracy (CCSD) in Syria, another awardee, has trained over 2,500 women on negotiation, mobilization, advocacy, and strategic planning through their Women for the Future of Syria program. Developing the capacity of women leaders and organizations enables them to be involved in the Syrian transition process and to work towards gender equality and ending violence against women and girls.

Similarly, the Arab Women's Organization (AWO) in Jordan is advancing leadership and creating spaces within policy processes and movements where feminists and women's rights activists, including men, can build joint agendas and voice collective demands.

Taking advantage of connections with government and institutional leaders, notably predominantly men, enables OSF coalition members to amplify and open doors for the voices of women activists. This is especially true for grassroots advocates who bring unique authority and authenticity to the discourse.

Challenges and Lessons Learned

Aligning the motivations of male partners within the coalition has been a complex task. While some men are driven by the practical outcomes of women's involvement in peace processes, others are motivated by the fundamental human right of gender equality.

This dichotomy has led to varied objectives within the coalition, ranging from time-bound metrics to broader issues of gender equality and confronting toxic masculinity.

Despite these challenges, the coalition has made significant strides. It has engaged in advocacy and activism to mobilize men for feminist peace and to address the structural causes of gender inequality and violence.

The initiative has also contributed to policy discussions and research on the role of masculinities in peace and security, emphasizing the need to engage men in challenging harmful gender norms and supporting feminist peace movements.

Advocacy and Impact

The OSF MAWPS initiative has effectively broadened the scope of strategies and recommendations to enhance the mobilization of men as allies in the Women, Peace and Security agenda. The coalition has facilitated high-level contacts for women advocates from conflict-affected regions and supported grassroots women's peace organizations. Male allies within the coalition have championed women's leadership, validated their contributions, and given them platforms to be heard. They have also actively avoided participating in all-male panels and called out tokenism instances.

The initiative has also contributed to policy discussions and research on the role of masculinities in peace and security, emphasizing the need to engage men in challenging harmful gender norms and supporting the feminist peace movement.

MAWPS advocates for men to listen and engage in open dialogue as a first step in starting conversations about gender norms and equality. They encourage male champions to address the connections between masculine norms, violence, and the development of healthy masculinities. The coalition also recommends utilizing mixed-gender teams to demonstrate that gender equality is relevant to everyone visibly.

Furthermore, MAWPS stresses the importance of carefully tailoring the Women, Peace and Security message to specific audiences. Male allies are urged to emphasize the effectiveness of gender equality in creating safer communities and countering the perception that women's gains come at the expense of men.

Through these actions, male advocates can use their privilege and influence to amplify women's voices and promote inclusive approaches to peace and security. As the MAWPS initiative continues to grow and evolve, the active engagement of male allies will be essential to achieving its transformative goals.

Implications for the Future of WPS

UN Security Council Resolution 1325 is approaching its 25th anniversary, and it's clear that the work of the MAWPS project remains crucial. "Our program on engaging male allies for Women, Peace and Security, MAWPS, initiative serves as a powerful reminder that men have a vital role as partners," explains Sahana Dharmapuri. "Male allies in this endeavor can achieve a more just and secure world for all by working together."

Mobilizing men as partners and allies addresses the persistent underrepresentation of women in peace and security decision-making and the ongoing threats to women's rights in conflict-affected areas.

The MAWPS initiative is a much-needed force in promoting the WPS agenda through advocacy, awareness-raising, and activism. Its continued success will be measured by the emergence of gender-equal processes and institutions, ultimately leading to a more peaceful world.