Australia's Record $18.4B Ad Spend in 2025: Winners Convert Best, Not Spend Most

Australian businesses spent more on digital advertising last year than at any point in history. According to IAB Australia's Internet Advertising Revenue Report, prepared by PwC, the market reached $18.4 billion in 2025 - an 11.5% jump on the year prior - with search advertising alone hitting $8.0 billion.

So why are a growing number of service-business owners convinced that spending more is no longer the answer to their lead problem?

The reason sits in a part of the funnel most advertisers never examine closely: the page a click actually lands on.

The Gap Nobody Is Pricing In

Every advertiser watches cost-per-click. Far fewer pay attention to what that click does next - and that, increasingly, is where the money quietly disappears.

A click is only the midpoint of a transaction. The visitor still has to arrive somewhere, understand it within seconds, trust it, and act. When they land on a homepage, a cluttered service page, or anything built for browsing rather than deciding, most simply leave. The business pays full price for the click and gets nothing for it.

The data is unambiguous. Dedicated landing pages built for paid traffic routinely convert at roughly double the rate of homepages or product pages fed the same visitors. For a business buying clicks on Google or Meta, that is not a rounding error. It is the difference between an ad account that produces booked jobs and one that steadily burns budget.

An Expert Read on the Problem

Michael Costin, a Gold Coast digital marketer who has spent more than a decade running paid campaigns for Australian service businesses, argues the industry has spent years optimising the wrong half of the equation.

"Everyone pours attention into the ad - the targeting, the bid, the creative - and then sends a perfectly good click to a page that was never built to convert it," Costin says. "You can win the auction and still lose the lead. The auction was never the hard part."

That frustration was common enough that Costin built a business around it. His company, Postclick, takes its name from the idea directly: in paid advertising, the outcome isn't decided at the click, but in everything that happens after it.

What the Data Points Toward

The response Costin and a growing number of operators advocate is what he calls the "ad-first" landing page - a page designed backwards from the ad and the searcher's intent, rather than forwards from a company's existing website.

In practice it is unglamorous discipline rather than clever design. The page makes the same promise the ad made. It asks for one clear action instead of offering a dozen. It answers the precise thing the visitor typed into Google at the moment they needed help, and it removes every reason a ready buyer might hesitate. None of it is exotic. Almost all of it is routinely skipped.

That neglect is understandable. Ad platforms market themselves on reach, automation and scale - the parts they control. The landing page is the part the business controls, which is exactly why it tends to be the part that gets ignored.

Why It Matters More as Budgets Climb

The old assumption was that more spend meant more leads in a straight line. Rising click costs and increasingly automated campaigns have broken that maths. When the landing experience is weak, a bigger budget doesn't fix the problem - it scales it.

For a local trades company, clinic or professional firm, that reframes the most important question. Before lifting an ad budget, the more profitable move is often to ask whether the page receiving it is built to convert at all. Fixing the page costs nothing extra per click and lifts the return on every dollar already being spent.

With national ad spend setting records and showing no sign of slowing, that distinction is beginning to separate the businesses pulling ahead from the ones simply paying more to stand still. The winners, increasingly, are not the ones buying the most attention. They are the ones doing the most with the attention they have already paid for.