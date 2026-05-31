A24's 'Backrooms' Surges to Historic $85M-$88M Opening Weekend Beating 'Mandalorian & Grogu'

NEW YORK — A24's horror thriller "Backrooms," adapted from an internet-born phenomenon, is projected to open between $85 million and $88 million domestically this weekend, setting a new studio record and outperforming last weekend's debut of Disney's "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu."

The film, directed by 20-year-old Kane Parsons, posted an estimated $38.4 million on Friday, including $10.4 million in Thursday previews. That first-day total already surpasses many expectations for an independent horror release and positions "Backrooms" as a breakout success in a competitive summer market. Some industry estimates suggest the three-day figure could reach as high as $90 million once final tallies are complete.

The movie expands into more than 3,400 theaters across North America while launching simultaneously in about 50 international territories. Early overseas estimates point to around $36 million, potentially delivering a global opening in the $121 million to $124 million range. Key markets include the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, South Korea and Saudi Arabia.

"These filmmakers are in a dialogue with their audience," Warner Bros. executive Michael De Luca said, addressing the strong connection built by projects like "Backrooms" that originate from online communities.

Targeted Campaign Drives Results

"Backrooms" draws from Parsons' popular YouTube series featuring liminal spaces and analog horror aesthetics. Its marketing strategy focused heavily on digital platforms and core fan bases rather than broad traditional advertising. Industry sources indicate the campaign budget was modest compared to major studio releases, closer in scale to targeted horror efforts like Neon's "Longlegs," though slightly higher.

This approach contrasts with the reported near-$100 million promotion and advertising spend behind "The Mandalorian and Grogu," which opened to $81.6 million the previous weekend on the strength of its established franchise appeal and Disney's extensive campaign. "Backrooms" managed stronger opening-day business despite the more curated, cost-efficient push, highlighting the value of organic buzz and internet-native storytelling.

The performance marks a significant milestone for A24, far exceeding its previous best opening of around $25.5 million for "Civil War" in 2024. It also underscores a broader trend of audience enthusiasm for original genre films that feel authentic to their digital roots rather than heavily manufactured studio products.

Focus Features' 'Obsession' Sets Distributor Benchmark

Complementing the weekend's horror momentum, Focus Features' "Obsession" continues its impressive run. The low-budget film, directed by Curry Barker and produced for under $1 million, is on track to surpass $106 million worldwide, setting a new record for the distributor.

In its second weekend, "Obsession" added an estimated $23.9 million domestically, pushing its North American total past $60 million. The movie has defied typical horror drop patterns with strong audience retention, showing second-weekend growth that stands out in the genre. Its global success has already elevated it among Focus Features' top releases of all time.

Together, "Backrooms" and "Obsession" signal renewed theatrical appetite for inventive, efficiently made horror titles. Both films have capitalized on social media engagement, word-of-mouth and repeat viewings, particularly among younger demographics seeking fresh experiences.

Industry Context and Implications

The strong results arrive as Hollywood continues navigating recovery challenges, including rising production and marketing costs alongside fragmented audience habits. Major franchise entries like "The Mandalorian and Grogu" delivered respectable but not dominant numbers, opening the door for original content to capture significant market share.

For A24, the success validates its model of nurturing unique voices and viral concepts. The studio has built a reputation for elevated genre fare that resonates culturally and commercially. Parsons' transition from YouTube creator to feature director mirrors a growing pipeline of digital talent entering mainstream filmmaking.

"Backrooms" originated as online creepypasta-style content exploring unsettling empty spaces. Its big-screen adaptation preserved the atmospheric tension that built its fan base, translating effectively to theaters and drawing crowds seeking immersive horror.

Internationally, the film's rollout in diverse markets including South Korea and Taiwan benefits from the global popularity of analog horror aesthetics. Early reports suggest solid turnout where online communities have long engaged with the source material.

Broader Box Office Trends

This weekend's newcomers are performing against a backdrop of holdover titles experiencing typical second-weekend declines. The efficient performance of "Backrooms" offers a case study in targeted marketing yielding outsized returns. By focusing on core audiences through digital channels, the campaign created genuine excitement without relying on blanket exposure.

Focus Features has similarly maximized "Obsession" through grassroots appeal and strong retention. The film's low production cost combined with its worldwide earnings demonstrates the profitability potential of smart genre betting in today's market.

Analysts note that both releases benefit from timing in the early summer period, when audiences seek escapist entertainment. The horror genre's resilience, especially with innovative storytelling, continues to provide reliable returns for studios willing to take calculated risks.

Exhibitors have reported enthusiastic crowds and packed screenings for "Backrooms," with fans reacting strongly to its visual style and psychological elements. The film's ability to convert online familiarity into ticket sales highlights evolving consumption patterns where internet culture directly influences theatrical success.

Future Outlook for Original Horror

The dual achievements of "Backrooms" and "Obsession" may encourage more investment in original properties over reliance on established intellectual property. As costs for franchise films escalate, the model of cultivating audience dialogue through authentic storytelling appears increasingly attractive.

For Parsons, the debut represents a remarkable breakthrough. His feature directorial debut has not only broken records but also expanded the reach of his creative vision beyond digital platforms.

A24 and Focus Features have positioned themselves as key players in delivering compelling genre content that connects with modern audiences. Their success this weekend contributes to a more diverse box office landscape where independent and mid-tier studios can compete effectively.

As Sunday estimates finalize, industry attention will turn to Monday's official numbers and longer-term projections for both films. "Backrooms" appears set for a multi-week run if it maintains momentum, while "Obsession" continues building on its breakout trajectory.

The weekend underscores the enduring draw of well-crafted horror and the power of targeted, fan-focused releases in driving theatrical revenue. In a competitive environment, these films demonstrate that originality and audience alignment remain potent ingredients for success.