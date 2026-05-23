Lionsgate Studios LION Stock Soars 16% on Strong Q4 Earnings Beat and Film Success

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Lionsgate Studios Corp. shares climbed 15.80% to close at $14.95 on May 22, 2026, following the release of stronger-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 financial results and continued momentum from recent theatrical releases.

The company reported revenue of $906.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with $865.6 million in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP net income reached nearly $112 million, or $0.37 per share, more than tripling from the prior-year quarter. Both figures exceeded analyst estimates.

Operating income totaled $117.5 million, up 52% year-over-year. Adjusted OIBDA stood at $165.4 million. The Motion Picture segment generated revenue of $651.9 million and segment profit of $187.1 million, increases of 23% and 39% respectively.

Film Performance Driving Growth

The theatrical and ancillary performance of "The Housemaid," which grossed nearly $400 million worldwide, contributed significantly to results. The film also set records on premium video-on-demand and became the top Pay One title ever on STARZ.

Earlier in 2026, the Michael Jackson biopic "Michael" opened to $217 million globally in its first weekend, marking Lionsgate's biggest opening since the pandemic.

Trailing 12-month library revenue topped $1 billion for the third consecutive quarter, rising 5% year-over-year. More than half of the company's film, television and live entertainment slates consist of branded, repeatable properties.

CEO Jon Feltheimer stated, "All of the pieces of our business are coming together – our library has achieved a billion dollars in trailing 12-month revenue for three quarters in a row, more than half of our film, television and live entertainment slates are comprised of branded, repeatable properties, and massive hits like The Housemaid and Michael are strengthening our brand and increasing our forward visibility."

Analyst Response

Benchmark maintained a Buy rating and raised its price target following the earnings release. Other firms including Baird and Morgan Stanley had issued upward target revisions in recent weeks. Consensus price targets ranged from approximately $12 to $16.

Company Background

Lionsgate Studios operates as a standalone public company following its separation from Lions Gate Entertainment. The studio focuses on motion pictures, television production and library monetization across theatrical, streaming and ancillary channels.

The stock reached an all-time high during the May 22 session with elevated trading volume. Shares have shown strong year-to-date performance in 2026, reflecting investor confidence in the company's content pipeline and library value.

Financial Position

Lionsgate reported improvements in free cash flow and adjusted OIBDA. Year-end leverage improved to 6.1 times. The company continues to focus on disciplined capital allocation while investing in its slate of upcoming releases.

Upcoming Slate

Lionsgate has several tentpole films and television projects in development or production for fiscal 2027. The studio emphasized its strategy of prioritizing branded, franchise-driven content with strong repeat viewing potential.

Industry Context

Lionsgate competes in a dynamic entertainment landscape dominated by major studios and streaming platforms. Its focus on mid-budget films and a valuable library has provided revenue stability amid industry-wide shifts toward streaming and theatrical recovery.

Analysts project earnings growth in coming years tied to successful slate execution and continued library monetization. The company's performance reflects broader trends in Hollywood where proven intellectual property and efficient production models are increasingly valued.

Market Reaction

The May 22 stock movement represented a strong positive reaction to the earnings beat and optimism around recent box office results. Trading activity remained active into after-hours with shares around $14.91.

Lionsgate management hosted its fiscal 2026 fourth-quarter earnings conference call on May 21. A replay and transcript were made available afterward. Further details on fiscal 2027 guidance and film slate will be monitored in upcoming updates.

Strategic Focus

The company has prioritized building a diversified portfolio of content with global appeal. Lionsgate continues to expand its presence in international markets and explore new distribution models across traditional and digital platforms.