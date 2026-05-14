Super Mario Galaxy Movie Tops $940 Million Worldwide, Proving Nintendo's Box Office Power

LOS ANGELES — Nintendo's ambitious foray into feature films reached another milestone this week as The Super Mario Galaxy Movie officially surpassed $940 million in global box office earnings, cementing its status as one of the biggest animated releases of 2026 and validating the company's strategy to expand its beloved characters beyond video games.

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The film, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic with creative input from Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto, has become a runaway success since its theatrical debut in March. Distributed by Universal Pictures in partnership with Illumination, the movie blends breathtaking cosmic visuals, emotional storytelling and the whimsical charm that defined the 2007 Nintendo Wii classic. As of Thursday, May 14, it has grossed approximately $512 million domestically and $428 million internationally, according to studio estimates and Box Office Mojo tracking.

The milestone comes at a pivotal time for Nintendo. After the record-shattering success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie in 2023, which earned more than $1.36 billion worldwide, the company doubled down on its Hollywood ambitions. Super Mario Galaxy was positioned as a more emotionally ambitious follow-up, focusing on Mario, Luigi, Princess Rosalina and a host of new cosmic allies as they navigate gravity-defying planets and confront a mysterious galactic threat.

Critics and audiences have embraced the film's blend of spectacle and heart. It holds a solid 87% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an A CinemaScore from opening weekend audiences. Families have returned in droves, with strong repeat viewership driven by the film's stunning IMAX sequences, memorable new songs and faithful recreations of iconic levels from the original game.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa called the $940 million figure "a dream come true" in a statement released Wednesday. "Mario has always been about joy, discovery and overcoming challenges. To see audiences around the world connect with this story on such a massive scale is incredibly rewarding," he said. Furukawa noted that the film's success further strengthens Nintendo's position as a multimedia entertainment powerhouse beyond its core gaming business.

The financial windfall is significant for both Nintendo and Universal. Industry analysts estimate the studio's production budget landed between $180-200 million, meaning the film has already achieved strong profitability before ancillary revenue streams such as merchandising, theme park attractions and home entertainment releases. Early projections suggest the final worldwide total could comfortably exceed $1.1 billion by the end of its theatrical run.

Internationally, the movie has performed especially well in Japan, China, the United Kingdom and across Latin America. In Japan, it became the fastest-grossing animated film of the year, benefiting from strong cultural resonance and school holiday timing. In China, despite a crowded market, the film's visual spectacle and family appeal helped it stand out among local and Hollywood competition.

The success also highlights the growing sophistication of video game adaptations. Where earlier attempts often struggled with tone and fidelity, Super Mario Galaxy has been praised for capturing the wonder and imagination of the source material while delivering a self-contained story accessible to newcomers. Miyamoto's involvement ensured gameplay mechanics — such as gravity shifts and planetary exploration — translated meaningfully to the big screen.

Voice talent has been a major talking point. Chris Pratt returns as Mario, joined by Anya Taylor-Joy as Rosalina, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser and newcomer Zendaya lending her voice to a mysterious new cosmic ally. The ensemble cast received particular praise for their chemistry and emotional range in what many reviewers called the most heartfelt Mario story yet.

Behind the scenes, the production represented a major technical achievement. Illumination's animation team collaborated closely with Nintendo to create never-before-seen planetary environments and fluid gravity effects. The film's score, featuring new arrangements of the beloved Super Mario Galaxy soundtrack by Koji Kondo, has also drawn acclaim and is expected to be a strong contender during awards season.

Merchandising and consumer products have added another layer of success. Nintendo reports strong demand for toys, apparel and theme park experiences tied to the film. Universal's Epic Universe theme park, opening later in 2026, will feature a major Super Mario Galaxy-themed attraction that is already generating advance bookings.

For Nintendo, the film's performance strengthens its position as it prepares for the next generation of hardware and continued expansion of its intellectual properties. The company has hinted at further cinematic projects, with rumors of potential Donkey Kong, Zelda and Pokémon films in various stages of development.

Industry observers say the success of Nintendo's films reflects broader trends in entertainment. As streaming competition intensifies and theatrical attendance becomes more event-driven, beloved brands with multi-generational appeal have a distinct advantage. Super Mario Galaxy has proven that games with rich worlds and emotional storytelling can translate powerfully to the big screen.

As the movie continues its theatrical run and prepares for a robust home entertainment release later this year, its cultural impact is already evident. Social media is filled with fan art, cosplay and discussions about favorite moments. Schools have reported increased interest in astronomy and physics among younger students inspired by the film's cosmic setting.

The $940 million milestone places Super Mario Galaxy among the highest-grossing animated films of all time and reinforces Nintendo's transformation from a traditional video game company into a global entertainment brand. For fans who grew up spinning through galaxies on the Wii, seeing Mario's story unfold on the big screen has been a nostalgic and emotional journey.

With several weeks of theatrical play still ahead and strong word-of-mouth driving repeat visits, the final box office total is likely to climb even higher. For now, the film stands as a shining example of what happens when beloved characters are given room to breathe on cinema screens — and proof that the magic of Mario still resonates powerfully with audiences worldwide in 2026.