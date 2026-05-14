TUCSON, Ariz. — A longtime friend of Nancy Guthrie spoke publicly for the first time in weeks Tuesday, voicing deep concern that public and community interest in the 84-year-old's abduction case is beginning to fade more than 100 days after her disappearance from her Catalina Foothills home.

Lauren Serpa, who has known Nancy for years, told Page Six she fears people are "starting to move on" as the high-profile investigation loses momentum despite ongoing efforts by authorities and the Guthrie family. Her comments mark a notable break from reports that Nancy's inner circle had been asked to remain silent while law enforcement pursues leads.

"People are starting to move on basically. That's what happens when it doesn't affect their lives," Serpa said in the interview published May 12. "So that's why I'm trying to keep it in the forefront as much as possible." She added that even in Tucson, where the case has gripped the community, local attention is "starting to fizzle out."

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing Feb. 1 after failing to show up for a planned church service viewing with friends. Security footage captured a masked individual tampering with her doorbell camera the night before. Blood was found on the porch, and authorities believe she was abducted. A Bitcoin ransom demand followed but led nowhere.

Read more 100 Days Missing: Nancy Guthrie Abduction Leaves Family, Investigators Searching for Answers in Tucson Case 100 Days Missing: Nancy Guthrie Abduction Leaves Family, Investigators Searching for Answers in Tucson Case

The family offered a $1 million reward, later joined by the FBI's $100,000. Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of NBC's "Today" show and Nancy's daughter, has maintained a low public profile on the investigation while continuing her work. On Mother's Day, she shared an emotional tribute pleading for information: "We will never stop looking for you."

Reports earlier in May suggested the Guthrie family had asked Nancy's close friends, including church acquaintances who first raised the alarm, to refrain from public statements to avoid interfering with the probe. NewsNation's Brian Entin reported multiple sources confirming the request, noting it differed from other missing persons cases where friends often speak out early.

Serpa's decision to speak out comes as the case enters its fourth month with no arrests and limited public updates. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos provided a 100-day briefing recently, describing the investigation as active with DNA analysis continuing across labs and tips still being pursued. He expressed cautious optimism, saying authorities are "getting closer," though no suspects have been named publicly.

Tensions between local authorities and the FBI surfaced earlier, with reports that Sheriff Nanos initially preferred a private lab for key evidence including a glove and DNA samples. The sheriff denied blocking federal involvement, emphasizing ongoing collaboration. A strand of hair not belonging to family or known associates was sent for advanced testing, but results have not been publicly detailed.

Serpa highlighted the emotional toll on Nancy's loved ones and the Tucson community. She described Nancy as vibrant and independent, expressing frustration that the case risks slipping from public consciousness. "Even in Tucson where it happened, it's starting to fizzle out, and I don't want that to happen," she said. "It's been 100 days, and people are starting not to forget, but not to think about it as much."

Volunteer groups, including the United Cajun Navy, have offered assistance but reported limited involvement. Neighborhood patrols increased early on, but sustained momentum has waned. Digital evidence, enhanced video from nearby homes showing masked figures, and property record checks have been part of the multi-agency effort.

Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart weighed in recently, stating she believes Nancy could still be alive and urging continued focus. "She could absolutely still be alive," Smart said, drawing from her own nine-month ordeal. Such comments provide a glimmer of hope amid the grim milestone.

The case has drawn national attention largely due to Savannah Guthrie's prominence. Savannah has occasionally stepped away from "Today" duties, including a recent mid-show departure, fueling speculation about her involvement behind the scenes. She continues hosting and recently agreed to host a Wordle game show pilot.

Public tips continue flowing to the FBI and sheriff's office, though officials have asked residents to avoid clogging lines with well-wishes. A new message regarding the case prompted a joint statement from authorities in recent days, though details remain limited.

Serpa's interview underscores a common challenge in long-term missing persons cases: maintaining visibility as media cycles shift. She emphasized Nancy's supportive Tucson network but worried broader awareness is declining. Her willingness to speak breaks the reported silence and could reinvigorate attention.

Investigators continue analyzing forensic evidence, including potential genealogy leads from the unidentified hair. No new surveillance footage or suspect descriptions have been released recently. The Bitcoin ransom aspect adds complexity, as cryptocurrency transactions are traceable but often lead to dead ends without additional context.

For the Guthrie family, each day without resolution deepens the anguish. Savannah's Mother's Day post reflected both love and determination: prayers and the $1 million reward remain active incentives for information. The family has not publicly commented on Serpa's remarks or the reported request for silence.

Legal and true crime experts note that family requests for privacy can protect sensitive details but risk reducing tips. Serpa's decision to speak may reflect growing frustration with the pace while respecting the investigation's needs.

As summer approaches, the case risks further fading from headlines unless new developments emerge. DNA processing timelines can stretch months, and without a clear suspect, the probe relies heavily on public eyes and ears. Serpa's plea serves as a reminder that Nancy remains a beloved community member deserving of sustained focus.

The abduction has heightened awareness of elder safety in suburban areas. Catalina Foothills residents report increased vigilance, though fear of an unidentified perpetrator lingers. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the FBI anonymously.

Nancy Guthrie's story continues to captivate and frustrate. Serpa's rare public comments inject fresh urgency at a critical juncture, hoping to prevent the case from slipping into the background as days turn into months. For her friends and family, the fight to bring Nancy home remains unrelenting.