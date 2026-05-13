ASX Plunges on Banking Sell-Off as CBA Crashes 10% in Record $25 Billion Market Wipeout

SYDNEY — The S&P/ASX 200 index tumbled Wednesday as heavy selling in the banking sector, led by a dramatic 10 percent plunge in Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares, wiped out more than $25 billion in market value in one of the biggest single-stock losses in recent Australian history. The sell-off came after CBA's quarterly update disappointed investors amid softer profits, higher bad debt provisions and fresh concerns over the federal budget's impact on housing and lending.

CBA shares dived as much as 10.6 percent intraday before closing near their session lows, erasing roughly $25 billion from the bank's market capitalization in a single trading day. The move dragged the broader index lower despite resilience in mining stocks fueled by strong copper prices. The benchmark closed down around 0.5 percent near 8,625 points, extending a recent losing streak amid investor caution.

CBA reported a March quarter cash profit of approximately $2.7 billion, up 4 percent year-over-year but falling short of analyst forecasts. Net interest income faced pressure while the bank lifted provisions by $316 million, including a notable top-up linked to geopolitical risks in the Middle East and a more conservative economic outlook. The results arrived just one day after Treasurer Jim Chalmers delivered the 2026-27 federal budget, which included changes to negative gearing and capital gains tax concessions.

Budget Tax Reforms Spark Lending Fears

Analysts warned that proposed limits on negative gearing and adjustments to capital gains tax discounts could dampen housing market activity and slow mortgage growth — a key driver of bank earnings. UBS and other brokerages highlighted downside risks to bank valuations in the current environment, with CBA trading at elevated multiples before the drop.

Freelancer CEO Matt Barrie noted on social media that CBA's one-day loss significantly exceeded the government's projected five-year revenue from the housing tax measures, underscoring the market's sensitivity to policy shifts affecting the property sector.

Other major banks also traded weaker, though none matched CBA's sharp decline. The financials sector as a whole weighed heavily on the ASX 200, reflecting broader concerns about margin compression, competition for deposits and potential slowdown in credit demand.

Miners Offer Limited Offset

Resource stocks provided some support as copper prices reached record highs and iron ore held firm. BHP and Rio Tinto advanced, helping materials stocks rise 2-3 percent and cushioning the index decline. However, the heavy weighting of banks in the benchmark meant the financial sector drag proved decisive.

The session extended the ASX 200's recent run of weakness, with the index now recording multiple down days in a row and sitting slightly in negative territory for calendar 2026. Trading volume spiked as investors repositioned portfolios amid the high-profile banking moves.

Analyst and Investor Reactions

Market commentators described the CBA drop as a valuation reset rather than a fundamental crisis at Australia's largest lender. Despite the profit miss, CBA remains well-capitalized with strong deposit growth and disciplined lending. Yet its premium pricing left little room for disappointment.

Some fund managers maintained confidence in CBA as the "premier bank," viewing the sell-off as a buying opportunity for long-term holders. Others cautioned that persistent pressure on net interest margins and regulatory or policy headwinds could weigh on the sector for months.

The Australian dollar traded around 0.72 US cents, reflecting cautious global risk sentiment amid mixed Wall Street performance and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.

Broader Market Implications

Wednesday's events highlight the ASX's sensitivity to sector-specific news and domestic policy developments. Banks have been major contributors to recent market gains, so their weakness ripples across superannuation funds, retail investors and the wider economy.

Economists note that while the budget aims to address cost-of-living pressures and housing affordability, any slowdown in mortgage lending could affect bank profitability and consumer spending. The Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate outlook remains a key variable, with markets pricing in limited cuts for the remainder of 2026.

Commodity-exposed stocks continue to benefit from global demand themes, particularly copper's role in electrification and artificial intelligence infrastructure. This divergence underscores ongoing sector rotation, with investors shifting toward resources and away from high-valuation financials.

What Comes Next for Investors

Analysts will scrutinize upcoming earnings from other banks for confirmation of broader trends. Retail investors and self-managed super funds, many heavily exposed to CBA through index funds, felt the impact directly. Financial advisers recommend reviewing portfolio allocations, maintaining diversification and focusing on companies with strong catalysts.

For CBA specifically, management will likely emphasize operational resilience and long-term growth prospects in coming communications. The bank's dominant market position, extensive branch network and digital capabilities continue to underpin its competitive edge.

The dramatic session serves as a reminder of market volatility even in a relatively stable economic environment. With global uncertainties, domestic policy changes and earnings season in focus, the ASX faces a testing period. Selective opportunities exist for those navigating the shifts, particularly in resources and defensive sectors less exposed to interest rate and housing cycles.

As trading concludes on this eventful Wednesday, the focus turns to whether the banking sector stabilizes or if further pressure emerges in coming sessions. The record wipeout at CBA will dominate conversations, but underlying strength in parts of the market suggests not all segments share the same pessimism. Investors now await fresh data and corporate updates that could set the tone for the remainder of May and beyond.