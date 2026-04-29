NEW YORK — Teradyne Inc. shares tumbled more than 17% on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, trading around $314 in morning action after the semiconductor test equipment maker reported a strong first-quarter earnings beat but issued Q2 guidance that fell short of investor expectations, triggering profit-taking and concerns about demand timing.

The company posted record revenue of $1.282 billion for the quarter ended March 31, up 87% from the year-ago period and well above analyst forecasts. Non-GAAP earnings per share reached $2.56, significantly beating consensus estimates. Approximately 70% of revenue was tied to AI-related demand, highlighting Teradyne's strong position in testing advanced chips for data centers.

Despite the impressive top- and bottom-line results, the market focused on the company's Q2 outlook. Teradyne guided for EPS between $1.86 and $2.15, with the lower end below Street expectations. Management cited typical seasonal patterns and lumpiness in AI-related shipments as factors, but the sequential slowdown disappointed investors who had priced in continued hyper-growth.

The sharp sell-off erased much of the stock's recent gains and highlighted the market's sensitivity to forward-looking commentary in the semiconductor equipment sector. Volume surged in early trading as both institutional and retail investors reacted to the news. The decline ranks among the largest percentage drops on Nasdaq Wednesday morning.

CEO Greg Smith emphasized the strength of Teradyne's AI-driven strategy in prepared remarks. "We delivered record revenue and earnings in Q1, exceeding the high end of our guidance," he said. However, the tempered Q2 outlook overshadowed the beat for many investors concerned about the sustainability of recent momentum.

Wall Street analysts offered mixed immediate reactions. Some maintained Buy ratings and raised price targets, citing Teradyne's leadership in critical test technologies and long-term AI tailwinds. Others trimmed targets or adopted more cautious stances, noting valuation concerns after the stock's strong run-up earlier in the year.

Teradyne's performance underscores the volatility inherent in semiconductor capital equipment stocks. While the company benefits enormously from the AI infrastructure buildout, its results can show lumpiness due to large customer orders and project timing. The Q1 strength was driven by wafer test demand for advanced nodes, but investors appear wary of potential pauses in spending cycles.

The broader semiconductor sector has faced headwinds in recent sessions amid geopolitical tensions and profit-taking after a strong run. Teradyne's drop today amplifies those pressures, even as the company delivered exceptional results. Analysts note that equipment makers often trade on future expectations rather than current performance.

For long-term investors, today's decline may present an entry point if they believe in Teradyne's positioning within the AI supply chain. The company's diversified portfolio — spanning semiconductor test, robotics and product test — provides some buffer, while its leadership in high-end wafer probing and system-level test positions it well for continued growth.

However, near-term risks remain. Macroeconomic uncertainty, potential shifts in customer capital expenditure plans, and competition in the test equipment space could influence performance. Teradyne's high valuation multiple leaves limited room for disappointment in future quarters.

As trading continued Wednesday morning, shares stabilized somewhat but remained sharply lower. Technical analysts noted support levels near recent moving averages, with potential resistance around $330–$340 if a recovery attempt materializes. Options activity showed increased put buying, reflecting caution among traders.

The day's performance serves as a reminder of the market's focus on forward guidance in high-growth technology names. While Teradyne delivered record results in Q1, the tempered outlook for Q2 has investors reassessing near-term momentum. The earnings call later today will be closely watched for additional color on order trends, margin expectations and AI demand visibility.

Teradyne has a strong track record of innovation in automated test equipment. Its systems are critical for ensuring the quality and reliability of advanced semiconductors used in AI, high-performance computing and other growth areas. The company's ability to capture share in these markets has driven exceptional returns for shareholders over the long term.

For now, today's sharp decline reflects profit-taking and guidance digestion rather than fundamental weakness. Whether the stock rebounds will depend heavily on management's ability to reassure investors about the strength of the AI-driven demand cycle and the company's execution capabilities.

As the semiconductor equipment sector navigates cycles of exuberance and caution, Teradyne's performance today illustrates both the opportunities and risks inherent in investing in this space. Long-term believers see today's drop as noise in a compelling growth story, while shorter-term traders focus on the immediate guidance reaction.