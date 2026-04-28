Sanmina Stock Soars 21% on Massive Q2 Earnings Beat, $600M Buyback and AI Momentum

NEW YORK — Sanmina Corp. shares exploded more than 20% on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, surging to $226.90 in early trading after the electronics manufacturing services company delivered a blockbuster second-quarter earnings beat, raised its full-year outlook and announced a new $600 million share repurchase program fueled by explosive demand for AI infrastructure.

The stock, which closed at $188.08 on Monday, opened sharply higher and maintained most of its gains as investors cheered results that far exceeded expectations. Revenue for the quarter ended March 28 reached $4.01 billion — a 102% increase from the year-ago period and well above the consensus estimate of roughly $3.27 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per share came in at $3.16, crushing the Street forecast of $2.40 by more than 31%.

The dramatic outperformance was driven largely by Sanmina's ZT Systems acquisition, which significantly expanded its exposure to hyperscale data center and AI infrastructure projects. Management highlighted accelerated orders from a major hyperscale customer that pulled forward demand originally scheduled for later in the fiscal year. This segment now represents a much larger portion of the company's business, boosting both revenue and margins.

Sanmina also reported strong cash generation, with $399 million in cash from operations and $342 million in free cash flow. The company used $160 million during the quarter to repurchase 1.1 million shares and announced a fresh $600 million authorization with no expiration date, signaling strong confidence in its valuation and future cash flows.

CEO Jure Sola and the leadership team expressed optimism during the post-earnings conference call. They raised full-year fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $13.7 billion to $14.3 billion and non-GAAP EPS to $10.75–$11.35, both above prior expectations. Third-quarter guidance was set at $3.2 billion to $3.5 billion in revenue.

The results mark a sharp turnaround narrative for Sanmina. After a period of more modest growth, the company has capitalized on the AI boom through strategic acquisitions and manufacturing expertise in complex server and storage systems. Its integrated solutions — from design to final assembly and testing — have positioned it as a key partner for hyperscalers building next-generation data centers.

Wall Street analysts responded positively. Several firms raised price targets and maintained or upgraded ratings following the report. The significant earnings surprise and buyback announcement helped alleviate earlier concerns about concentration risk in the data center segment. Shares had already been rising in the days leading up to earnings as investors positioned ahead of the report.

Sanmina's performance stands out even in a strong market environment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was also hitting records Tuesday, but Sanmina's 20%+ move represented one of the largest percentage gains on major exchanges. Trading volume was exceptionally heavy in the opening hours, reflecting broad participation from both institutional and retail investors.

The company's transformation story has gained traction. Once viewed primarily as a traditional contract manufacturer, Sanmina has successfully pivoted toward higher-value, technology-intensive segments. Its expertise in complex printed circuit board assembly and system integration has proven critical as demand for AI servers and networking equipment accelerates.

Looking ahead, management highlighted several growth drivers. Continued expansion in the communications and networking space, along with new program wins in industrial and medical markets, should provide diversification beyond the data center boom. The company also noted healthy backlog and improving supply chain conditions.

For investors, Tuesday's surge underscores the power of earnings momentum in individual stocks. While the broader market celebrates record highs, Sanmina's move demonstrates how company-specific catalysts can deliver outsized returns. The new share repurchase program provides additional support, potentially acting as a floor during any market pullbacks.

Analysts remain generally constructive on the name, though some caution that valuations have expanded rapidly. The forward price-to-earnings multiple is now well above historical averages, reflecting the market's enthusiasm for its AI exposure. Sustained execution and successful integration of recent acquisitions will be key to maintaining investor confidence.

Sanmina's results also reflect broader industry trends. Electronics manufacturing services providers with strong data center capabilities are benefiting enormously from the AI capital expenditure wave. Companies capable of scaling complex, high-reliability production are in high demand as hyperscalers race to build out infrastructure.

As trading continued Tuesday morning, the stock held near its session highs despite some profit-taking. Technical analysts noted strong support at recent moving averages with potential near-term resistance around $230–$235. Options activity showed aggressive call buying, suggesting traders expect further upside in the near term.

The earnings beat caps a strong period for Sanmina. Fiscal 2026 is shaping up to be a breakout year, driven by secular AI tailwinds and internal operational improvements. With raised guidance and a healthy balance sheet, the company appears well-positioned to capitalize on continued technology spending.

For long-term investors, Tuesday's reaction validates the strategic direction Sanmina has pursued. The combination of organic growth, strategic M&A and capital returns creates a compelling investment thesis in the evolving electronics manufacturing landscape. While volatility remains inherent in the sector, the fundamental momentum appears firmly intact.

As markets digest the results, Sanmina stands as a standout performer in an already strong trading session. Its 20%+ surge serves as a vivid example of how earnings surprises and forward-looking commentary can ignite significant investor enthusiasm in the technology supply chain.