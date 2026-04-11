NEW YORK — Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. shares surged more than 10% in morning trading Friday, reaching $119.23 as investors piled into the high-speed connectivity specialist amid unrelenting demand for its solutions powering massive AI data center buildouts.

The San Jose, California-based company, listed on Nasdaq as CRDO, added $11.30, or 10.47%, by 11:16 a.m. EDT. The sharp move came as the market continued to reward Credo's exceptional growth in providing energy-efficient interconnects critical for linking thousands of GPUs in next-generation AI training and inference clusters.

Credo specializes in high-performance connectivity solutions, including Active Electrical Cables (AECs), optical digital signal processors (DSPs), retimers and SerDes technologies that operate at speeds up to 1.6 terabits per second. These products solve critical bottlenecks in data movement within hyperscale AI infrastructures, where traditional passive copper cables fall short due to power, weight and reach limitations.

The rally builds on Credo's blockbuster fiscal third-quarter 2026 results reported in early March. Revenue exploded to $407.0 million for the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2026, representing a staggering 201.5% increase from the year-ago period and 51.9% sequential growth. The performance far exceeded prior guidance and analyst expectations, driven primarily by surging adoption of Credo's AECs among major hyperscalers.

Non-GAAP gross margins reached an impressive 68.6%, while non-GAAP operating margins expanded to around 49.6%. Non-GAAP net income hit a record $208.8 million, or $1.07 per diluted share. Free cash flow for the quarter stood at $139.7 million, underscoring the company's exceptional profitability and capital efficiency for a high-growth semiconductor player.

CEO Bill Brennan highlighted the strength of hyperscaler demand during the earnings call, noting expanded AEC adoption with an additional major customer. Product revenue, which includes AECs and optical solutions, continued its rapid ramp, with the top three customers each contributing more than 10% of total revenue in the period. Management has guided for full fiscal 2026 revenue around $1.33 billion, implying over 200% year-over-year growth.

Credo's momentum has been fueled by the AI infrastructure boom. As companies scale GPU clusters for large language models and other generative AI workloads, the need for reliable, low-power, high-bandwidth interconnects has skyrocketed. Credo's AECs offer a compelling alternative to passive copper by incorporating active signal processing in thinner, lighter cables that improve airflow, reduce weight and extend reach within data center racks.

The company has aggressively expanded its portfolio to capture more of the AI connectivity stack. In March 2026, Credo launched the 800G ZeroFlap optical transceivers engineered specifically for AI networks, addressing link stability issues that can disrupt large-scale fabrics. It also introduced the Cardinal family of low-power 1.6T optical DSPs for massive-scale AI fabrics and the Robin 800G optical DSP family tailored for next-wave AI applications.

These innovations build on Credo's core SerDes technology and its PILOT diagnostic and analytics platform, which provides real-time telemetry to enhance reliability in complex AI environments. Demonstrations at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference in March showcased 400G and 800G ZeroFlap solutions in live AI network fabrics.

Credo has also resolved key intellectual property matters. In late March, it reached settlement agreements with TE Connectivity and Molex regarding active electrical cable patent disputes, clearing potential obstacles and allowing focus on execution and innovation.

Analysts remain broadly bullish on Credo's prospects. Consensus price targets cluster around $200, with some high-end forecasts reaching $260, implying substantial upside from current levels. Firms have cited Credo's strong execution, expanding customer base and positioning in the multi-billion-dollar AI interconnect market. Recent commentary has emphasized diversification beyond a few hyperscalers, with growing traction among neocloud providers and additional large-scale operators.

The stock has delivered extraordinary returns, with one-year gains exceeding 200% and multi-year performance far outpacing broader indices. Yet volatility persists, reflecting the high-growth, high-valuation nature of AI-related semiconductor plays. Shares pulled back modestly after the March earnings release before rebounding on continued positive sentiment around AI spending.

Financially, Credo maintains a robust balance sheet with significant cash reserves that support ongoing R&D and potential strategic moves. Operating leverage has improved markedly as revenue scales, with management emphasizing disciplined expense growth even as it invests in next-generation 1.6T and beyond technologies.

Challenges remain in the competitive landscape. While Credo has carved out leadership in AECs — a category it helped pioneer — larger players in optical DSPs and traditional networking continue to vie for share. Broader concerns around AI capex sustainability, potential shifts in hyperscaler spending patterns and commodity copper dynamics have occasionally weighed on sentiment. However, recent reaffirmations from industry leaders about the continued importance of both copper and optical solutions in AI fabrics have supported the narrative.

Credo was founded with a focus on energy-efficient connectivity and has evolved into a key enabler of the AI revolution. Its solutions address the "plumbing" of modern data centers, where efficient data movement between GPUs, CPUs, memory and storage directly impacts training times, inference performance and overall power consumption — critical factors as electricity demands from AI infrastructure soar.

Looking ahead, investors will watch for the fiscal fourth-quarter results, expected in May or June, along with updates on 800G and 1.6T product ramps, further customer wins and progress on emerging platforms like OmniConnect gearboxes and potential microLED collaborations. Guidance for the new fiscal year could provide additional visibility into sustained hyper-growth.

Broader market tailwinds include sustained hyperscaler investments in AI, with major cloud providers and tech giants committing hundreds of billions to data center expansion. Credo's ability to deliver differentiated, standards-based solutions at scale positions it well to capture a growing portion of the expanding total addressable market in AI connectivity, projected to reach tens of billions of dollars in coming years.

Friday's trading volume was notably elevated as the stock broke through recent resistance levels. Technical observers noted the potential for continued momentum if AI-related news flow remains positive and broader semiconductor sentiment holds.

As one of the purest plays on the infrastructure buildout supporting artificial intelligence, Credo Technology has captured Wall Street's imagination. With record-breaking revenue growth, expanding margins and a pipeline of innovative products addressing real pain points in massive AI clusters, the company stands out in a crowded field of AI beneficiaries.

While execution risks, valuation debates and cyclical semiconductor dynamics persist, Credo's demonstrated ability to exceed expectations and innovate rapidly has built significant investor confidence. The coming quarters will test whether it can sustain this trajectory as the industry transitions from 800G to 1.6T interconnects and beyond.

For now, the AI connectivity story continues to drive enthusiasm, with Credo firmly established as a critical link in the chain powering the generative AI megatrend.