Intel vs IBM Stocks 2026: AI Foundry Push Contrasts With IBM's Quantum and Software Stability

NEW YORK — Intel Corp. and International Business Machines Corp. showed contrasting performances through mid-2026 as investors compared Intel's semiconductor recovery efforts against IBM's steady software, infrastructure and quantum computing progress.

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As of May 22, 2026, Intel shares closed at $118.50. IBM shares closed at $252.97.

Intel reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of $13.6 billion, up 7% year-over-year. The Data Center and AI segment grew 22% to $5.1 billion. The company posted a GAAP net loss of $3.7 billion, or $0.73 per share, due to restructuring charges. Non-GAAP earnings per share were $0.29.

Intel guided second-quarter 2026 revenue between $13.8 billion and $14.8 billion. The company highlighted progress on its 18A process and AI CPU sales.

IBM posted first-quarter 2026 revenue of $15.9 billion, up 9% year-over-year, or 6% at constant currency. Software revenue reached $7.05 billion, up 11%. Infrastructure revenue increased 15% to $3.33 billion. Consulting revenue grew 4% to $5.27 billion.

IBM reported GAAP net income of $1.2 billion, or $1.28 per share. Operating non-GAAP earnings per share were $1.91. Free cash flow reached $2.2 billion. The company reiterated full-year 2026 expectations for more than 5% revenue growth at constant currency.

Valuation and Analyst Consensus

Analysts assigned Intel a consensus Hold rating with average price targets in the $70 to $81 range in some reports, though recent momentum pushed shares higher. Intel shares showed strong recovery from 2025 lows.

IBM carried a Moderate Buy consensus with an average 12-month price target near $294, suggesting potential upside. Some targets reached $360.

IBM showed higher revenue, earnings and net margins than Intel in the most recent quarter. IBM's net margin was 15.61% compared to Intel's negative figures in the period.

Business Strategies

Intel focused on regaining AI server share and advancing its foundry business under CEO Lip-Bu Tan. The company reported sold-out AI CPU capacity and explored partnerships, including with Tenstorrent. Challenges persisted in foundry profitability.

IBM emphasized hybrid cloud, Watsonx AI tools and quantum computing. The company announced plans for a U.S. quantum chip foundry and reported strong mainframe performance with the z17 model. Software and infrastructure drove growth.

Financial Metrics

Intel's stock exhibited high volatility with a significant rebound in 2026. Operating cash flow in Q1 was $1.1 billion, with adjusted free cash flow negative due to capital expenditures.

IBM maintained stable financials with consistent profitability. Operating gross profit margin reached 57.7% in Q1 2026, up 110 basis points year-over-year.

Dividend and Returns

Both companies maintained dividends. IBM offered a yield around 3% with a history of consistent payments. Intel's dividend faced scrutiny amid earlier losses but continued.

Risks and Outlook

Intel projected sequential revenue growth in client and data center segments for Q2, driven by supply and pricing. Risks included foundry execution and AI chip competition.

IBM projected continued software acceleration and free cash flow growth. Risks involved consulting execution and broader AI commercialization timelines.

Intel showed higher cyclical exposure compared to IBM's enterprise focus. Stock movements in 2026 reflected these differences, with Intel displaying sharper rebounds.

Upcoming earnings include Intel in late July 2026 and IBM around July 22, 2026. Supply chain developments, AI adoption and quantum initiatives will influence both stocks through the remainder of 2026.

This comparison draws from company reports, analyst consensus and market data available through May 23, 2026. Investment decisions require individual assessment and professional advice. Actual results may vary based on economic conditions and execution.