Tesla Stock 2026: Robotaxi Push and Q1 Earnings Amid Volatile Trading

AUSTIN, Texas — Tesla Inc. shares closed at $426.01 on May 22, 2026, up 1.95% for the session with elevated trading volume of more than 45 million shares. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of approximately $273 to $498.

Tesla reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of $22.39 billion, up 16% year-over-year. Automotive revenue reached $16.2 billion. The company posted GAAP net income of $477 million, or $0.13 per share. Non-GAAP earnings per share were $0.41, exceeding analyst estimates of $0.30.

Production totaled 408,386 vehicles in Q1, with deliveries of 358,023 vehicles. Energy storage deployment reached 8.8 GWh.

Analyst Consensus

As of May 2026, analysts assigned Tesla a Hold consensus rating. The average 12-month price target stood at approximately $395 to $406, with individual targets ranging from a low of $24.86 to a high of $600.

Robotaxi and FSD Developments

Tesla has expanded unsupervised Full Self-Driving operations in Texas cities. CEO Elon Musk stated the company expects broader deployment of vehicles without safety monitors across additional U.S. markets by the end of 2026.

The company continues development of the Cybercab robotaxi platform. Production timelines and regulatory approvals remain key factors in rollout plans. Tesla has integrated robotaxi-related improvements into general FSD releases.

Financial Position and Outlook

Read more Tesla Stock 2026 Buy or Sell Debate Heats Up as Analysts Split on EV Giant Future Tesla Stock 2026 Buy or Sell Debate Heats Up as Analysts Split on EV Giant Future

Tesla ended the first quarter with positive free cash flow. Capital expenditures remained elevated due to investments in AI infrastructure, manufacturing expansion and energy storage. The company highlighted progress on more affordable vehicle variants.

Management has emphasized long-term growth in autonomous driving, energy storage and robotics initiatives including Optimus. Q1 results showed margin improvement despite year-over-year delivery comparisons.

Stock Performance in 2026

Tesla shares reached an all-time high closing price of $489.88 in December 2025. The stock has experienced volatility in 2026, trading between the mid-$300s and mid-$400s in recent months. Year-to-date performance through mid-May reflected mixed results compared to broader market indices.

Trading activity has been influenced by updates on Full Self-Driving software, energy business growth and macroeconomic factors affecting electric vehicle demand. Options activity and short interest have remained elevated.

Industry Context

Tesla operates in a competitive electric vehicle market with expanding energy storage and autonomy segments. The company faces regulatory considerations for autonomous technology across multiple jurisdictions. Global production includes facilities in the United States, China and Germany.

Analysts monitor execution on robotaxi commercialization, energy deployment targets and vehicle affordability initiatives. Upcoming quarterly results and product updates are expected to provide further details on progress.

Broader Market Factors

Tesla's valuation reflects expectations around future growth in autonomous platforms and energy solutions. The company maintains a significant market capitalization within the automotive and technology sectors. Capital returns to shareholders have included stock-based compensation programs.