NEW YORK — Tesla Inc. shares rose 0.63% to close at $378.67 on Monday, extending a recent rebound as investors grew more optimistic about the company's autonomous driving technology and upcoming robotaxi unveiling, despite ongoing challenges in vehicle deliveries and global competition.

The electric vehicle leader added $2.37 per share during regular trading, with after-hours activity showing a slight pullback to $377.87. The modest gain came amid broader market caution but reflected growing excitement around Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) advancements and the highly anticipated robotaxi event scheduled for later this year.

Tesla's market capitalization now exceeds $1.2 trillion, keeping it among the world's most valuable companies even as traditional automakers struggle with the transition to electric vehicles. Monday's move caps a volatile period for the stock, which has swung sharply on news related to production targets, regulatory approvals and Elon Musk's public statements.

Robotaxi Hopes Drive Sentiment

Much of the positive momentum stems from anticipation surrounding Tesla's robotaxi project. Musk has teased a dedicated unveiling event for later in 2026, promising a purpose-built autonomous vehicle that could transform urban transportation and create a massive new revenue stream through ride-hailing. Investors are betting that regulatory progress in key markets like California and Texas, combined with improvements in FSD version 13, will pave the way for commercial deployment.

Analysts at firms like Wedbush Securities and Morgan Stanley have highlighted robotaxi potential as a key catalyst. Wedbush's Dan Ives recently raised his price target, citing "unprecedented" long-term opportunity in autonomous mobility. "Tesla is not just an EV company anymore," Ives wrote. "It's positioning itself as the leader in AI-driven transportation."

Delivery and Production Updates

Tesla reported first-quarter deliveries that beat lowered expectations, though year-over-year growth remained modest. The company continues ramping Cybertruck production, with output increasing steadily at the Texas Gigafactory. Energy storage deployments also hit record levels, providing a bright spot as the Megapack business scales rapidly to meet demand for grid stabilization and renewable integration.

However, challenges persist. Competition from Chinese EV makers like BYD and emerging players in Europe has intensified pricing pressure. Tesla has responded with targeted price cuts and new model refreshes, but margin compression remains a concern for investors focused on profitability.

Musk's Influence and Company Strategy

Elon Musk's leadership continues to be both a driving force and a source of volatility. His active presence on X, bold predictions and multiple company roles (including at xAI and SpaceX) keep Tesla in the headlines but sometimes distract from operational execution. Musk has emphasized that Tesla is fundamentally an AI and robotics company, with vehicles serving as a platform for broader ambitions in energy and humanoid robots (Optimus).

The company's energy business, including solar and storage solutions, has shown accelerating growth and higher margins than the automotive segment. Analysts expect this division to become an increasingly important profit contributor in the coming years.

Analyst Views and Valuation

Wall Street remains divided on Tesla. Bullish analysts see the stock as undervalued given its technology leadership and long-term optionality in autonomy and robotics. Bearish voices highlight high valuation multiples, slowing EV demand in some markets and execution risks around new product launches.

The consensus price target sits around $380–$420, with several firms maintaining Buy ratings while others recommend Hold. Tesla trades at a significant premium to traditional automakers, reflecting its unique position at the intersection of automotive, technology and energy.

Risks Investors Should Monitor

Several risks could pressure Tesla stock in the coming months:

Delayed robotaxi regulatory approvals or technical setbacks.

Intensifying price competition in the EV market.

Potential margin pressure from new model investments.

Macroeconomic factors affecting consumer spending on big-ticket items.

Geopolitical tensions and supply chain issues for batteries and chips also remain watchpoints, though Tesla has worked to diversify sourcing and increase vertical integration.

Broader Market Context

Monday's trading occurred amid a mixed session for major indices. Technology stocks showed selective strength on AI optimism, while traditional sectors faced headwinds. Tesla's performance benefited from its dual identity as both an EV maker and an AI play, helping it outperform more traditional automakers.

As the year progresses, investors will watch closely for updates on FSD adoption rates, Cybertruck production scaling, energy storage growth and any new details on the robotaxi and Optimus projects. Tesla's ability to deliver on its ambitious roadmap will likely determine whether the stock can sustain its premium valuation.

For long-term believers, Monday's modest gain represents continued confidence in Musk's vision. For skeptics, it serves as a reminder of the stock's volatility and dependence on future promises. As Tesla navigates the transition from EV leader to AI and robotics powerhouse, the coming quarters will be critical in proving whether the company can justify its lofty market expectations.

The electric vehicle and clean energy sectors continue evolving rapidly, and Tesla remains at the forefront of that transformation. While challenges abound, the company's technological edge, brand strength and expanding addressable markets keep it at the center of investor attention in 2026.