KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait — Kuwait International Airport is open today, June 12, 2026, with service continuing under a phased reopening plan that began earlier this month. Official and live flight-status sources show active operations at the airport, though availability still depends on terminal, airline and schedule.

Airport status today

The airport resumed operations on June 1 and has continued handling flights since then. A live airport-conditions page from FlightStats shows current status information for KWI, while Kuwait's official airport site is posting departures, both signs that the airport is operating today. Travelers should still expect some restrictions because the reopening is being rolled out in stages.

What changed this month

The latest reporting says Terminal 1 reopened on June 1 as part of a phased plan after repair and upgrade work. Xinhua, citing the Kuwait News Agency, reported that passenger services resumed at Terminal 1 and that the first phase included one flight per airline to help authorities assess performance before expanding operations. Earlier AP video reporting also described Terminal 1 as reopened after months of closure.

Confirmed airport remarks

Associated Press video from June 1 quoted Mansour Al-Hashemi, director of operation at Kuwait airport civil aviation, saying: "Kuwait Airport has resumed flights from terminal one". He also said, "Flights will resume today, with each airline operating one flight per day". Those comments, combined with the airport's current live departures and third-party flight data, confirm that the airport is open but still operating in a controlled way.

What travelers should expect

Flight boards and live-status services show that departures are moving, but there are still delays and some cancellations. That means travelers can use the airport today, but they should not assume every airline is operating normally yet. Anyone flying through Kuwait should check terminal assignments, departure times and baggage rules with the airline before heading out.

Regional background

Kuwait's airport disruptions came amid regional conflict, and reopening has happened gradually rather than all at once. The phased approach began with limited service and then expanded as authorities assessed readiness and safety measures. AP reporting also said passengers were seen checking in and moving through the terminal as service resumed.

News article

KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait — Kuwait International Airport remained open on Thursday, June 12, with flights continuing under a phased reopening plan that has gradually restored service at the country's main air hub. The airport resumed operations on June 1, and official and live flight-status sources now show active departures, though operations remain uneven by terminal and airline.

The latest report from Xinhua, citing the Kuwait News Agency, said Kuwait International Airport resumed operations on June 1 after repair and upgrade work, with passenger services returning to Terminal 1. The report said the first phase of the reopening included one flight per airline, a limited rollout designed to help aviation officials assess performance before expanding service further. AP video published the same day described the terminal as reopened after months of closure.

An Associated Press report quoted Mansour Al-Hashemi, director of operation at Kuwait airport civil aviation, saying: "Kuwait Airport has resumed flights from terminal one". He added: "Flights will resume today, with each airline operating one flight per day". His comments indicated that the airport was back in service, but not yet fully normalized.

That limited reopening remains reflected in current flight data. Kuwait's official airport site is publishing departure information, and FlightStats lists current conditions for KWI. Other live-flight services also show active arrivals and departures, while noting delays and cancellations. Together, those sources show an airport that is functioning today, even if it is still operating under restrictions.

For travelers, the most important point is that Kuwait International Airport is open today, but schedules may still change. Airline-specific service appears to remain the key variable, with some routes operating more smoothly than others. Passengers with flights through Kuwait should confirm terminal details and departure times directly with their carrier before leaving for the airport.

The airport's return to service follows weeks of phased restoration after the earlier disruption. Authorities have framed the reopening as a controlled process, with readiness and safety measures still guiding how traffic is restored. For now, Kuwait International Airport is open, active and receiving flights — but not yet back to a fully normal operating pattern.