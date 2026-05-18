KUWAIT CITY — Kuwait International Airport is open and operating today, with commercial flights continuing their phased recovery after a nearly two-month suspension triggered by regional security concerns tied to tensions with Iran.

The airport reopened its airspace on the evening of Thursday, April 23, 2026, ending one of the longest temporary closures in the facility's modern history. Passenger flights resumed in stages starting Sunday, April 26, with operations initially limited to Terminals 4 and 5 serving selected destinations.

As of May 18, 2026, Kuwait International Airport remains in Phase 2 of its restart, with Kuwait Airways operating from Terminal 4 and Jazeera Airways based in Terminal 5. Both carriers are gradually expanding their routes and flight frequencies as the facility continues its slow return to normal service.

The two-month suspension, which began February 28, 2026, was a precautionary measure imposed amid regional developments and conflict-related security threats. More than 200,000 passengers were affected during the closure, with many travelers rerouted through Dubai, Doha and Riyadh while Kuwait Airways operated a temporary dual-hub model from bases in other Gulf states.

Director General of Civil Aviation officials have described the current phase as a "careful and gradual return to service," emphasizing that safety remains the absolute priority as the airport restores full capacity.

Phase 2 launched on May 3, 2026, expanding the number of destinations served by both Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways. The airport's airspace now supports 29 Kuwait Airways routes and 27 Jazeera Airways destinations, according to travel industry tracking data.

International carriers including Emirates have resumed limited operations, though many routes remain at reduced frequencies compared to pre-closure levels. Passengers are being advised to check directly with airlines for real-time flight updates, as schedules remain fluid during the recovery period.

Jazeera Airways, Kuwait's leading low-cost carrier, has centralized all operations in Terminal 5 and is steadily rebuilding its schedule. A company spokesperson said the airline is "thrilled to be back home" but acknowledged recovery is still in early stages, with flights initially limited to daytime hours between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m..

Terminal 1, which sustained damage during the period of heightened regional tensions, remains closed for repairs with no official reopening timeline announced. All current commercial operations are concentrated in Terminals 4 and 5.

The extended closure severely disrupted Kuwait's connectivity during the peak spring travel period. Aviation supports tourism, trade and finance in Kuwait, and businesses reliant on air cargo reported major losses while the tourism sector saw sharp declines in visitor numbers.

The partial reopening brings some economic relief, though full recovery is expected to take several more months given that daily flight numbers remain below normal capacity. Officials anticipate a stronger rebound during the summer travel season if operations continue to scale up safely.

Enhanced security screening measures remain in place at both terminals, leading to longer processing times for passengers. Travelers are advised to arrive at least three hours before departure and to check flight statuses multiple times before heading to the airport.

The closure was prompted by regional developments including drone strikes and security threats that forced authorities to suspend operations as a precaution. Repairs to damaged infrastructure and enhanced security protocols across the airport have been major priorities for the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Aviation experts note that Kuwait's experience highlights the vulnerability of critical infrastructure in geopolitically sensitive regions. The swift but cautious reopening reflects improved coordination among Gulf aviation authorities and a strong commitment to passenger safety.

For Kuwaiti and expatriate residents, the partial return of flights has been met with mixed reactions. Many welcomed the ability to fly directly again, while others voiced disappointment over limited destinations and ongoing schedule uncertainties. Social media posts showed travelers celebrating direct flights while others expressed frustration over cancellations and delays.

Regional aviation consultants view the current situation as positive but incomplete. "Kuwait's quick decision to resume limited operations shows resilience," said one consultant. "However, full recovery will depend on completing repairs to Terminal 1 and restoring confidence among international carriers."

The DGCA continues working closely with airlines and international partners to expand the flight schedule safely. Officials say they are prioritizing routes with the highest demand while maintaining strict safety standards throughout the recovery process.

Looking ahead, authorities are focusing on scaling up capacity and preparing Terminal 1 for eventual reopening. Long-term development plans for the airport, including modernization projects, remain active and are expected to support future growth once full operations resume.

The incident has also prompted broader discussions about aviation resilience in the Gulf region. Neighboring countries provided support during the closure, strengthening ties among regional aviation authorities.

For travelers planning to use Kuwait International Airport in the coming weeks, the advice is clear: verify all flight details directly with airlines, allow extra time for security procedures, and remain flexible as schedules continue to evolve.

As flights slowly return and passengers begin to reconnect with the world, Kuwait International Airport's partial reopening marks an important step toward normalcy. While challenges remain and full capacity is still some time away, today's operations represent progress and renewed hope for Kuwait's aviation sector and broader economy.

The skies above Kuwait are once again seeing increasing activity, symbolizing resilience and a cautious but determined return to connectivity after a difficult two-month period. Officials and airlines alike are committed to restoring full service as safely and quickly as conditions allow.