ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi remained open Monday for scheduled operations, handling a limited number of commercial flights as the UAE's second major hub continues its gradual recovery from weeks of airspace disruptions linked to broader Middle East tensions.

Also known as Abu Dhabi International Airport or AUH, the facility operated with low delay levels early in the day, according to real-time tracking services. Passengers with confirmed tickets were advised to proceed, though authorities urged travelers to verify status directly with airlines before heading to the terminal. Access remained restricted to ticketed passengers only as a safety measure.

Etihad Airways, the airport's primary carrier, continued a scaled-back schedule serving approximately 80 destinations worldwide. Monday's departures included services to Addis Ababa, Amman, Bangkok, Cairo, Hanoi, Malé, Phuket and other regional and long-haul points. Some flights showed minor delays, but overall activity stayed well below pre-crisis volumes, with roughly 450 flights scheduled across the day and an on-time departure forecast around 68%.

The airport's official website and flight information displays confirmed ongoing operations as of Monday afternoon local time. No fresh full suspension was announced for April 6, unlike temporary halts reported at nearby Dubai International Airport earlier in the week due to separate security incidents. Weather conditions in Abu Dhabi supported normal ground operations, with very low and decreasing delay status reported.

Disruptions trace back to late February when escalating regional conflict involving Iran prompted airspace restrictions across parts of the Gulf. Both Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports saw partial or temporary closures, forcing airlines to reroute, cancel or operate narrow-body aircraft on select corridors. Etihad gradually resumed limited commercial services from March 6, expanding slowly through April while prioritizing safety assessments.

Travelers faced challenges including rebooking difficulties and stranded passengers in the initial weeks. Many carriers, including Etihad, offered flexible change policies and travel waivers for affected routes. By early April, operations stabilized at roughly 60% capacity at major UAE hubs, with further recovery expected as airspace permissions normalize.

Airport authorities emphasized that passengers should not travel to Zayed International unless contacted by their airline or holding confirmed bookings. Terminal access controls remained in place to manage crowd levels and security. The AUH app and website provided live arrivals, departures and status updates, while Etihad's flight status page allowed quick checks.

Facilities at the modern terminal, which opened in phases in recent years, continued normal passenger services for those cleared to fly. Amenities such as lounges, dining and retail operated on adjusted hours tied to the reduced flight schedule. Ground handling and baggage services adapted to lower volumes, though some travelers reported longer processing times due to staffing aligned with limited operations.

Regional airlines like Air Arabia maintained select flights from Abu Dhabi alongside Etihad. International carriers including IndiGo, Ethiopian Airlines and Royal Jordanian operated limited routes, with some services showing cancellations or rerouting. Real-time trackers indicated about 15 cancellations Monday, a notable drop from peak disruption periods when thousands of flights were affected across the Gulf.

The ongoing situation reflects the interconnected nature of Gulf aviation. Abu Dhabi's airport serves as a key hub for connections to Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia, but reduced capacity has shifted some traffic or forced longer routings via alternative gateways. Cargo operations continued with priority on essential goods, helping maintain supply chains despite passenger limitations.

Travel advisories from multiple sources urged caution. Visitors planning trips to or through Abu Dhabi were told to monitor airline communications closely, as schedules could change with short notice due to evolving airspace conditions. Hotels and tour operators in the capital offered flexible cancellation policies for guests impacted by flight changes.

Abu Dhabi Airports, the operator managing Zayed International and other emirate facilities, has worked closely with civil aviation authorities to restore normalcy. The airport's long-term growth ambitions, including its role as a premium hub, remain intact, though short-term focus stays on safety and phased resumption. Passenger traffic had shown strong pre-crisis growth, with double-digit increases reported in earlier quarters of 2025.

For those flying Monday, low delay indexes suggested smoother processing than in recent weeks. However, experts recommended arriving early, carrying digital copies of documents and preparing for potential gate changes or boarding adjustments. Families, unaccompanied minors and passengers needing assistance received priority where possible.

Broader UAE aviation recovery includes Dubai International, which also operated on a reduced but improving schedule despite occasional incidents. Sharjah and other smaller airports followed similar patterns. The situation has highlighted the resilience of Gulf carriers while exposing vulnerabilities in regional airspace management during geopolitical stress.

International reactions varied, with some governments issuing updated travel guidance for the UAE. Airlines outside the region adjusted networks, suspending or rerouting services until conditions stabilize. Mediation efforts and diplomatic talks aimed at de-escalation could accelerate full recovery in coming weeks.

Zayed International Airport's modern design, with its expansive terminals and advanced technology, has helped manage the constrained environment efficiently. Features like contactless processing and digital wayfinding minimized friction for operating flights. The airport continues promoting itself as the Middle East's fastest-growing hub, with infrastructure ready for higher volumes once restrictions lift.

Travelers with upcoming bookings were encouraged to check Etihad.com or their airline's app frequently. Rebooking options and waivers remained available for many affected itineraries. Those already in Abu Dhabi or planning ground transfers between emirates could use road options like the Airport Express service linking Abu Dhabi and Dubai, which operated normally.

As the day progressed Monday, flight tracking sites showed steady activity with arrivals from key cities and departures heading to global destinations. While not yet at full strength, the airport's openness provided reassurance to passengers and the wider travel industry after prolonged uncertainty.

The situation at Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport underscores how quickly global hubs can adapt while highlighting the need for contingency planning in volatile times. Authorities and airlines continue prioritizing safety, with hopes for fuller schedules as regional stability improves.

Passengers should treat Monday's operations as a snapshot subject to rapid change. Checking official sources — the airport website, airline apps and live trackers — remains the best way to ensure smooth travel from one of the UAE's premier gateways.