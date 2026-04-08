ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Zayed International Airport (AUH) in Abu Dhabi remains open and operational on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, handling commercial passenger flights on a gradually expanding but still-reduced schedule as the UAE continues its cautious recovery from weeks of airspace restrictions tied to broader Middle East tensions.

Etihad Airways, the national carrier and primary operator at AUH, is running dozens of departures and arrivals daily, with recent days showing steady growth — 93 passenger flights on April 6 and similar activity expected this week. The airport is processing both international and regional services, though capacity remains below normal levels and some routes continue to face limitations or require rerouting.

Live flight tracking data confirms active operations across terminals, with departures to destinations including Hong Kong, Addis Ababa, London, Bangkok, and various Indian cities already underway or scheduled throughout the day. Passengers are urged to verify their specific flight status directly with airlines before heading to the airport, as short-notice adjustments remain possible.

Current Operational Snapshot (April 8, 2026)

As of early Wednesday morning local time, Zayed International Airport is functioning with an estimated 200–250 scheduled flights for the full day, representing roughly 50–60% of pre-crisis capacity. Etihad has restored service to around 80 destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America, with further expansion planned as conditions stabilize.

Key terminals are open, security screening and baggage services are active, and ground operations are proceeding normally for confirmed flights. However, travelers should anticipate potential delays due to variable airspace availability, additional security protocols, and occasional ground handling constraints. No full closures have been reported in recent days, marking a positive step in the phased resumption.

Background on Recent Disruptions and Recovery

The current reduced schedule stems from airspace restrictions and security concerns that intensified in late February and March 2026 amid regional conflicts. Temporary suspensions and cautious reopenings affected major UAE hubs, including AUH and Dubai International (DXB), forcing airlines to cancel or reroute thousands of flights.

Since early March, Etihad and other carriers have implemented a careful ramp-up. Daily flight numbers have climbed progressively — from around 70–80 in late March to over 90 by early April — reflecting improved safety assessments and restored corridors. Air Arabia Abu Dhabi and select international partners have also resumed limited operations.

Authorities, including Abu Dhabi Airports Company and the General Civil Aviation Authority, continue to coordinate with international partners to ensure safety while rebuilding connectivity. The airport's modern infrastructure, including its state-of-the-art Terminal A, has facilitated smoother recovery compared to older facilities in the region.

Travel Advice for Passengers Today

Check Before You Go : Confirm your flight status via the Etihad app/website, Zayed International Airport portal, or your airline's platform. Do not travel to the airport without confirmed operations.

: Confirm your flight status via the Etihad app/website, Zayed International Airport portal, or your airline's platform. Do not travel to the airport without confirmed operations. Arrive Early : Allow extra time for enhanced security checks and possible queues.

: Allow extra time for enhanced security checks and possible queues. Flexible Policies : Many carriers, including Etihad, maintain flexible rebooking and refund options for affected tickets through at least April 2026.

: Many carriers, including Etihad, maintain flexible rebooking and refund options for affected tickets through at least April 2026. Ground Transport : Taxis, ride-hailing services, and the airport bus network are operating normally. The Etihad Rail link provides convenient connections to other UAE cities.

: Taxis, ride-hailing services, and the airport bus network are operating normally. The Etihad Rail link provides convenient connections to other UAE cities. Lounge and Services: Premium lounges, duty-free, and dining options are available, though some may operate with adjusted hours based on traffic.

Broader Regional Aviation Context

Abu Dhabi's situation reflects the wider cautious reopening across Gulf hubs. While neighbors like Kuwait face more severe limitations, the UAE has maintained relatively stronger continuity thanks to proactive airspace management and diversified routing options. However, the environment remains fluid, with potential for sudden changes if tensions escalate.

For global travelers, AUH continues to serve as a vital transit point for East-West connections, though with fewer frequencies than usual. Business and leisure demand is rebounding, supported by the UAE's strong tourism recovery initiatives.

Economic and Strategic Importance

Zayed International Airport is a cornerstone of Abu Dhabi's Vision 2030 economic diversification strategy. Pre-crisis, it handled tens of millions of passengers annually and positioned the emirate as a premium aviation and tourism destination. The ongoing recovery underscores the resilience of UAE infrastructure and its commitment to safe, reliable operations even in challenging geopolitical climates.

Etihad's phased expansion not only restores connectivity but also supports thousands of jobs in aviation, hospitality, and related sectors. The airline's focus on long-haul routes to Asia, Europe, and Australia helps maintain Abu Dhabi's role as a global crossroads.

Looking Ahead

Aviation experts anticipate further normalization in the coming weeks, potentially approaching fuller capacity by late April or May if regional stability holds. Additional European and Asian routes are expected to resume as regulatory approvals and safety assessments progress.

In the meantime, Zayed International Airport stands open and ready to welcome travelers on confirmed flights. Its modern facilities, combined with Etihad's expanding network, offer a reliable option for those needing to fly through or to Abu Dhabi during this transitional period.

Passengers affected by earlier disruptions are encouraged to contact their airlines promptly for rebooking assistance. For the latest updates, visit the official Zayed International Airport website or Etihad Airways channels.

As operations continue to strengthen, AUH reaffirms its position as one of the Middle East's premier aviation hubs — safe, efficient, and committed to connecting the world even amid uncertainty. Safe travels to all flying through Abu Dhabi today.