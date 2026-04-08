KUWAIT CITY — Kuwait International Airport (KWI) remained closed to regular commercial passenger flights on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, with no arrivals or departures listed on official systems as authorities continue safety assessments and infrastructure repairs following repeated drone strikes linked to regional conflicts.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) have maintained the suspension of normal operations since late February, with additional damage from incidents in March and early April exacerbating the situation. Passengers are strongly advised not to travel to the airport unless they receive specific confirmation from their airline for any limited or humanitarian flights.

Official flight status pages for both arrivals and departures at Kuwait International Airport showed no scheduled commercial activity as of early Wednesday morning. The airport website displayed messages indicating "Unfortunately, we cannot find a flight," reflecting the ongoing halt.

Current Status and Limited Operations

While the physical airport facility is not fully operational for standard traffic, Kuwait Airways and a few carriers have arranged limited repatriation and essential flights routing through neighboring King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. Some services, such as connections to Manila, were slated to begin or resume via this workaround on April 8, but these do not involve direct use of KWI runways or terminals for commercial boarding.

Airspace over Kuwait remains restricted for civilian aviation, with authorities prioritizing safety amid heightened regional tensions involving Iran, Israel and broader Gulf dynamics. No firm reopening date has been announced, though some optimistic projections from aviation officials point toward gradual resumption possibly after mid-April pending full radar and fuel system repairs.

Impact of Recent Drone Attacks

The closure stems from a series of incidents, including strikes on fuel storage tanks and radar systems in March and early April. A notable attack around April 1 damaged infrastructure at the Kuwait Aviation Fuelling Company (KAFCO), sparking fires that emergency teams contained without casualties. Earlier strikes in late February and March had already crippled key navigation and refueling capabilities.

These events forced widespread cancellations, stranding thousands of travelers and prompting rerouting to alternative hubs such as Bahrain, Dammam and Doha. Kuwait Airways has operated limited "rescue" flights and repatriation services, but the vast majority of scheduled international routes remain suspended.

Advice for Travelers

Authorities and airlines urge passengers with existing bookings to:

Contact their airline directly for rebooking or refund options.

Monitor official channels including the Kuwait Airport website, Kuwait Airways, and DGCA announcements.

Avoid heading to the airport without confirmed arrangements.

Consider alternative land or indirect air routes via Saudi Arabia for urgent travel.

Travel insurance claims related to disruption are being processed, with many policies covering regional conflict-related cancellations. International carriers have extended flexible change policies through at least mid-April.

Broader Regional Aviation Context

Kuwait's situation mirrors challenges faced by several Gulf and Middle Eastern airports amid the ongoing volatility. While neighbors like Dubai have maintained more stable operations with occasional reductions, Kuwait's proximity to conflict zones has resulted in stricter precautionary measures. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called for swift de-escalation to restore critical connectivity for the region's economy.

Kuwait International Airport, a vital hub handling millions of passengers annually pre-crisis, serves as a key gateway for expatriate workers, business travelers and tourism. Its prolonged closure has ripple effects on the local economy, oil sector logistics and family reunifications.

Recovery Efforts Underway

The Kuwaiti government has initiated comprehensive repair plans, including radar system upgrades and fuel infrastructure reinforcement. Cabinet-level meetings continue to focus on aviation recovery, with international partners offering technical assistance. Civil Aviation Authority officials have described the airport as "structurally ready" in some respects but emphasize that safety remains the absolute priority.

Some limited cargo operations and military flights continue under strict protocols, but commercial passenger services await full clearance.

What to Expect in Coming Weeks

Analysts anticipate a phased reopening, potentially starting with regional routes before full international resumption. Kuwait Airways has indicated plans to gradually restore key destinations once airspace and ground facilities are secured. Travelers should prepare for possible backlogs and higher demand once operations restart.

For now, the message from authorities is one of caution and patience. The resilience of Kuwait's aviation sector has been tested, but officials express confidence in a strong comeback once conditions allow.

Passengers affected by the closure are encouraged to stay informed through official sources and exercise flexibility in their travel plans. As the situation evolves rapidly, updates will be issued promptly by the DGCA and airlines.

Kuwait International Airport's temporary closure underscores the vulnerability of critical infrastructure in geopolitically sensitive regions, while highlighting the dedication of aviation professionals working behind the scenes to restore normalcy as safely and swiftly as possible.