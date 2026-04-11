KUWAIT CITY — Kuwait International Airport stayed shuttered Saturday with no commercial passenger flights operating, as authorities continued to cite persistent security concerns and infrastructure repairs following months of regional instability that first forced the closure on Feb. 28.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Public Authority for Civil Aviation reiterated Friday that rumors of reopening were false, urging travelers and airlines to rely solely on official channels for updates. As of April 11, departure and arrival boards on the airport's official website showed no scheduled flights, reflecting the suspension that has now stretched beyond six weeks.

Officials confirmed the Kuwaiti airspace remains fully closed to civilian traffic, with no approved resumption date announced despite a U.S.-Iran ceasefire declared earlier in the month. The prolonged shutdown has stranded thousands of passengers, disrupted regional connectivity and forced airlines including Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways to reroute or cancel services through neighboring hubs such as Dammam, Bahrain and Dubai.

The closure began Feb. 28 amid escalating political and security developments across the Middle East. Authorities initially described the move as temporary to safeguard passengers and aircraft. However, repeated drone strikes in March — including one that sent thick black smoke rising from the airport grounds and damaged radar systems and fuel storage facilities — extended the shutdown indefinitely. No fatalities were reported in the attacks, but the physical damage required extensive safety assessments and repairs.

DGCA spokesperson Abdullah Al-Rajhi addressed circulating social media claims Thursday, denying reports that flights had resumed or that approvals had been granted. "The information is incorrect," Al-Rajhi said, stressing that operations would only restart once all safety conditions were met and official announcements were made through accredited channels. The authority has repeatedly debunked unverified posts attributed to airlines or unofficial sources.

Travelers planning journeys to or from Kuwait have faced mounting challenges. Major carriers have advised passengers to rebook through alternative airports or delay travel. Kuwait Airways has operated limited services via third countries, such as routing flights through Dammam to Istanbul, but direct operations at Kuwait International Airport (KWI) remain suspended. Flight tracking sites and official boards continued to register near-zero activity, with some platforms noting a 99% drop in operations compared with normal levels.

The economic ripple effects have been significant for a nation that relies heavily on air travel for business, tourism and expatriate movement. Kuwait hosts a large foreign workforce, and the airport typically serves as a vital gateway for routes across the Gulf, Europe, Asia and beyond. Hotels near the airport reported lower occupancy, while ground transportation and related services have seen reduced demand.

Regional analysts link the closure to broader airspace restrictions affecting several Gulf nations. While some neighboring countries have gradually eased limitations following the ceasefire, Kuwait's authorities have maintained a cautious stance, pointing to ongoing repairs and the need for verified security guarantees. Travel risk advisories updated as recently as April 8 described Kuwaiti airspace as fully closed, advising against non-essential travel.

Passengers already holding tickets have been directed to contact their airlines for rebooking options or refunds. Some reported receiving notifications of cancellations for routes to Dubai, Riyadh, Doha and London. At least nine flights were listed as canceled in recent days even as limited ground handling continued for essential or cargo movements under strict protocols.

Airport officials have not released a detailed timeline for reopening, but sources familiar with the assessments indicated that full restoration of radar, navigation aids and terminal operations could take additional weeks or months depending on the extent of damage and availability of international technical support. Infrastructure upgrades planned before the crisis may now be accelerated once safety clearances are obtained.

Kuwait Airways Chairman Abdulmohsen Al-Faqaan noted earlier that the airport facilities themselves are largely ready from a technical standpoint, yet airspace restrictions and higher-level security approvals prevent normal use. The national carrier continues to monitor the situation closely while supporting affected customers through its global offices.

For those transiting the region, alternatives include flying into King Fahd International Airport in Dammam or Bahrain International Airport, then arranging ground transport where possible. However, land border crossings have also faced additional scrutiny amid the tensions.

The situation has drawn international attention, with aviation bodies monitoring developments for potential impacts on global routes. No major incidents have been reported at the airport since the March strikes, but authorities continue round-the-clock security measures.

Travelers are strongly encouraged to check the official Kuwait Airport website (kuwaitairport.gov.kw), Kuwait Airways flight status pages and their airline apps before heading to any facility. The DGCA has emphasized that any future resumption will be communicated transparently to avoid confusion and ensure passenger safety.

As regional diplomacy continues in the wake of the ceasefire, many in Kuwait and the wider Gulf hope for a swift but secure return to normal operations. Until then, the empty runways at Kuwait International Airport serve as a stark reminder of how quickly geopolitical shifts can ground an entire aviation hub.

The airport, which handled millions of passengers annually before the suspension, stands ready yet silent. Officials have promised regular updates, but for April 11 and the immediate future, the message remains clear: Kuwait International Airport is not open for commercial flights today.

Business leaders and expatriates have called for coordinated regional efforts to stabilize airspace and expedite repairs. Tourism boards in Kuwait have paused promotional campaigns while focusing instead on virtual outreach and future recovery plans.

In the meantime, affected families and workers continue to navigate uncertainty. Some have opted for extended stays abroad or alternative sea and land routes, though these options remain limited and time-consuming.

Aviation experts note that prolonged closures of this nature are rare in modern times but underscore the vulnerability of critical infrastructure in volatile periods. Comparisons have been drawn to past conflicts that temporarily halted operations in other conflict-adjacent nations, with recovery often requiring coordinated international assistance.

Kuwait's government has allocated resources for both immediate repairs and longer-term resilience measures, including enhanced air defense coordination with allies. Details of these initiatives remain largely under wraps for security reasons.

For the average traveler checking "Kuwait International Airport open today," the answer as of Saturday afternoon local time is no. All regular arrivals and departures are suspended, with no commercial passenger movements listed.

Authorities continue to monitor weather, which has been clear, and have reported no additional disruptions beyond the ongoing closure. Temperatures in Kuwait City hovered in the mid-80s Fahrenheit with light winds, conditions that would normally support busy flight schedules.

The story of Kuwait International Airport's prolonged shutdown reflects broader challenges facing Gulf aviation in 2026. As diplomats work toward lasting de-escalation, passengers and airlines alike await the moment when the control tower once again clears aircraft for takeoff and landing at KWI.

Until official word comes, the recommendation from every credible source remains the same: Verify before you fly, and prepare for potential changes with flexibility and patience.