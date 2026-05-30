LONDON — British royal officials are considering plans to reverse extensive renovations made to Frogmore Cottage, the former Windsor home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, three years after the couple vacated the property at the request of King Charles III. The potential changes could restore elements of the Grade II-listed building to its pre-Sussex configuration, including possibly subdividing it back into separate units.

The property, gifted to the couple by Queen Elizabeth II in 2018, underwent a reported £2.4 million ($3 million) refurbishment before they moved in. The work included structural updates, new utilities and personalized features such as a yoga studio. Harry and Meghan later repaid the costs from their own funds after stepping back as working royals in 2020.

According to reports, the cottage has stood largely empty since the couple's eviction in 2023. Assessments are now underway to determine future uses, with one option being to undo some of the couple's modifications to make the residence more suitable for other royal staff or to return it closer to its original layout as two semi-detached homes. No construction work has begun, and Buckingham Palace has declined to comment.

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The news, first reported by The Sun on May 27, has renewed public interest in the property's role within the royal estate. Frogmore Cottage sits on the grounds of Windsor Castle, part of the Crown Estate. Any future renovation costs would likely fall under the Sovereign Grant, funded by taxpayers.

The original renovation drew significant scrutiny at the time due to its expense. Updates reportedly encompassed new heating, wiring, plumbing and interior customizations to transform the historic structure into a family home for the then-newlywed couple and their son Archie. The couple moved in shortly before Archie's birth in 2019.

Since departing the U.K. for California, Harry and Meghan have maintained a strained relationship with senior royals. The 2023 request for them to vacate Frogmore came amid ongoing tensions, including the publication of Harry's memoir "Spare." The property has remained unoccupied, prompting discussions about its efficient use within the royal portfolio.

Royal property management often balances historic preservation with practical needs for staff housing. Sources familiar with the planning process indicated that experts are evaluating the feasibility and cost of reverting modifications. Subdividing the cottage could allow it to accommodate multiple households, potentially increasing its utility on the estate.

The Grade II listing imposes restrictions on alterations to protect the building's architectural heritage. Any reversal would require careful planning to comply with preservation standards while addressing modern functionality. Insiders described the process as complex and potentially expensive, though exact figures for new work remain undisclosed.

Public reaction has been mixed. Some view the potential changes as a pragmatic step to repurpose a vacant royal asset, closing a chapter associated with the Sussexes' time as working royals. Others criticize it as wasteful spending on already-renovated property, especially given broader cost-of-living pressures. The story has fueled ongoing tabloid coverage of royal family dynamics.

Harry and Meghan have built new lives in Montecito, California, where they reside with their two children. Their Archewell Foundation continues philanthropic efforts, and the couple has pursued media projects, including Netflix documentaries and Harry's published writings. They have made occasional visits to the U.K. but maintain a reduced official role.

The Frogmore situation reflects broader adjustments within the royal household under King Charles. The monarch has sought to streamline operations and address multiple vacant or underutilized properties across estates. Similar discussions have involved other residences, including those linked to Prince Andrew.

Property experts note that royal homes often undergo cycles of renovation as occupants change. Frogmore Cottage's history dates back over two centuries, originally serving as a retreat associated with Queen Charlotte. Its evolution from staff housing to a consolidated family home and potentially back illustrates shifting royal needs.

Buckingham Palace's longstanding policy of not commenting on private family matters or internal property decisions leaves many details unconfirmed. The Crown Estate manages such assets separately but coordinates with royal needs. Any public expenditure on reversals could face questions in future Sovereign Grant reports.

For now, the cottage stands as a symbol of a transitional period in royal history. The couple's brief occupancy marked a modern chapter that ended amid high-profile departures and public debates over royal funding and relevance. Whether full reversal proceeds depends on ongoing assessments balancing cost, heritage and utility.

Observers suggest the move, if implemented, would represent another step in reconfiguring royal living arrangements. With no immediate occupants identified, officials appear focused on long-term practicality. The saga continues to captivate audiences interested in the intersection of monarchy, property and family relations.

As evaluations continue, the future of Frogmore Cottage remains fluid. It joins a list of royal properties whose roles adapt with each generation. The potential undoing of the Sussex-era changes underscores how even personal homes within the institution can reflect larger institutional priorities.

The developments arrive as the royal family navigates public scrutiny and operational efficiency. King Charles has emphasized sustainability and modernization in estate management. Any decision on Frogmore will likely prioritize functionality for current royal needs over past associations.

In the meantime, the story serves as a reminder of the complexities surrounding royal residences. From initial taxpayer-funded upgrades to repayment and now potential reversal, Frogmore Cottage's journey highlights the financial and symbolic weight attached to such properties. Further updates may emerge as assessments conclude.