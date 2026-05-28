Queanbeyan Woman Claims $60 Million Powerball Jackpot After Last-Minute Number Change

SYDNEY — A woman from Queanbeyan in New South Wales became an instant multi-millionaire on Thursday night after winning the entire $60 million Powerball jackpot in draw 1567, thanks to a spontaneous decision to change one number on her ticket just before purchase.

The winning numbers were 5, 10, 12, 16, 26, 30, 34 with Powerball 11. The NSW woman was the sole Division One winner, taking home a total prize of $60,638,678.35 after her PowerHit entry also secured multiple Division Two prizes. She matched all seven main numbers plus the Powerball, becoming one of Australia's biggest lottery winners this year.

The winner, who wished to remain anonymous beyond her location, was watching the women's State of Origin when she received the life-changing call from The Lott. "Oh my god! Holy crap!" she exclaimed upon learning she was the only Division One winner. "I'm just sitting here watching the women's State of Origin."

In a remarkable twist, the woman revealed she almost didn't win. She had initially selected numbers via a quick pick but decided at the last moment to make a change. "I actually changed one of the numbers on the PowerHit," she said. "I did a fast select on the ticket, but then thought I had too many numbers in the 30s. I had 33 and 34, so I took out 33 and made it 5. How insane is that!"

Up until Thursday night, the winner had been carrying a mortgage. "Up until 10 minutes ago, I had a mortgage," she told lottery officials. She plans to continue working, at least part-time, while focusing on sharing her windfall with family. "I'm still young enough to enjoy this, share it with the family and make sure everyone's comfortable for the rest of my life."

The Division Two winners each took home shares of $33,614.65, with several collecting just over $1 million depending on the number of correct entries.

Powerball's History of Life-Changing Wins

Powerball, Australia's biggest jackpotting lottery game, has been creating millionaires since its first draw on May 23, 1996. In the 30 years since, 587 Division One winners have collectively taken home more than $8.97 billion. So far in 2026, eight Division One winners across the country have shared more than $205 million, with four from New South Wales, three from Victoria and one from Western Australia.

The largest Powerball prize awarded this year prior to Thursday's draw was $80 million. The game's format, which requires matching seven numbers from 1 to 35 plus a Powerball from 1 to 20, creates massive jackpots that regularly roll over and capture national attention.

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Matt Hart, a spokesman for The Lott, highlighted the game's enduring popularity. "From offering a $1 million jackpot in 1996 to today's era of blockbuster draws, Powerball has kept Australia on the edge of its seat for 30 years with sky-high dreams, blockbuster jackpots and life-changing wins," he said. "For millions of Australians, Powerball has ignited countless hopes and dreams, and delivered some truly life-changing moments."

The Odds and Psychology of Lottery Wins

The odds of winning Division One in Powerball are approximately one in 134 million, making Thursday's result an extraordinarily rare event. Lottery experts note that while the vast majority of players never win significant prizes, the occasional massive jackpot creates powerful aspirational stories that drive continued participation.

Behavioral psychologists say last-minute changes like the winner's decision to swap 33 for 5 are common among regular players. Many describe a sudden "gut feeling" or small adjustment that they believe alters their chances, even though each draw is completely random and independent.

The winner's story also reflects a common pattern among major lottery victors — an initial decision to keep working, at least part-time, while adjusting to sudden wealth. Financial advisers often recommend this approach to maintain structure and avoid the pitfalls that can accompany rapid lifestyle changes.

Responsible Gambling and Community Impact

Lottery operators emphasize responsible play. While stories like Thursday's create excitement, officials remind players that the vast majority of tickets do not win major prizes. The Lott encourages setting spending limits and viewing lottery participation as entertainment rather than an investment strategy.

For the Queanbeyan winner, the windfall represents an opportunity to secure her family's future. She has not yet detailed specific plans beyond helping relatives and reducing work hours, but her measured response suggests a thoughtful approach to sudden wealth.

Major lottery wins often have ripple effects in local communities. Winners frequently support family members, local charities and small businesses. In regional areas like Queanbeyan, such windfalls can provide economic boosts through spending and investment.

Record-Breaking Year for Australian Lotteries

2026 has already proven exceptional for Australian lottery players. Multiple seven- and eight-figure wins across Powerball and other games have kept the nation's attention on the possibility of life-changing prizes. The combination of large jackpots and human-interest stories continues to drive strong ticket sales nationwide.

As Australia's lottery landscape evolves with digital innovation and expanded prize pools, stories like the Queanbeyan woman's serve as powerful reminders of the game's potential impact. While the odds remain long, the dream of a sudden windfall continues to captivate millions each week.

The winner has time to decide her next steps as lottery officials assist with financial planning and privacy arrangements. For now, she joins a select group of Australians whose lives were transformed by a single ticket and one instinctive number change.

Thursday's draw continues Powerball's reputation for delivering drama and fortune. From its humble beginnings three decades ago to today's multi-million-dollar jackpots, the game remains a fixture in Australian culture, offering hope and excitement to players across the country.