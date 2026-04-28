Illinois Lottery Results April 27 2026: Powerball Numbers and Pick 3 Winners Revealed

CHICAGO — The Illinois Lottery drew winning numbers Monday night, April 27, 2026, with Powerball producing an estimated $130 million jackpot that rolled over after no grand prize winner emerged, while Pick 3 players saw solid payouts in both midday and evening drawings.

Powerball Results The winning numbers for the April 27 Powerball drawing were 18, 31, 33, 36 and 62, with the Powerball 3 and Power Play multiplier at 3X. The estimated jackpot stood at $130 million, with a cash option of approximately $59.1 million. No ticket matched all six numbers, sending the jackpot higher for the next drawing on Wednesday, April 29.

Lower-tier prizes offered strong consolation. Matching five white balls without the Powerball paid around $1 million, boosted by the 3X Power Play multiplier. Hundreds of players across Illinois claimed smaller prizes ranging from $4 to several thousand dollars. Official payout details and ticket validation remain available through the Illinois Lottery website and authorized retailers.

Powerball continues to captivate players nationwide with its massive jackpots and multi-state participation. Illinois saw steady ticket sales leading into the Monday draw, boosted by media coverage and word-of-mouth excitement as the jackpot climbed. The game's format — five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball from 1 to 26 — keeps odds challenging while delivering frequent secondary wins.

Pick 3 Results In the Pick 3 midday drawing, the winning combination was 4-7-3 with Fireball 5. The evening draw delivered 8-9-3 with Fireball 8. Both straight and boxed plays produced winners, with top straight prizes reaching $500 per $1 wager. Fireball options expanded winning combinations, increasing excitement for players who incorporate the extra number in their strategies.

Pick 3 remains one of Illinois' most popular daily games due to its accessibility, low cost and twice-daily draws at 12:35 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Central Time. Many players use birthdays, anniversaries, addresses or quick-pick options, while others follow statistical trends or "hot" numbers. The Fireball feature, introduced in recent years, has significantly boosted engagement by offering additional prize opportunities.

Broader Lottery Context Monday's drawings occurred amid steady spring lottery activity in Illinois. Other games such as Lucky Day Lotto, Lotto and Mega Millions also drew attention, though Powerball dominated headlines with its nine-figure jackpot. State officials remind players that lottery funds support vital public programs, including education, parks and senior citizen initiatives across Illinois.

No major winners were immediately reported for the Powerball jackpot, though smaller prizes will generate thousands of claims in coming days. Winners have 180 days to claim prizes, with larger amounts requiring validation at lottery headquarters in Springfield. Anonymity options and tax implications remain important considerations for significant wins.

Player Tips and Responsible Gaming Lottery officials encourage responsible play. Players should set budgets, treat games as entertainment and avoid chasing losses. The Illinois Lottery provides tools for self-exclusion and problem gambling support through partnerships with organizations like the Illinois Council on Problem and Compulsive Gambling.

For future draws, experts suggest reviewing past winning numbers while remembering each drawing is independent. Quick Pick remains the most common choice, as it eliminates selection bias and matches the statistical randomness of official draws. Players can purchase tickets at authorized retailers, online via the Illinois Lottery app or website, and through subscription services for convenience.

Looking Ahead The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, with the jackpot climbing further. Pick 3 drawings continue daily, offering consistent chances for smaller but immediate wins. Illinois Lottery players can check results instantly through the official website, mobile app, retailers or local news outlets.

Monday's results added another chapter to Illinois Lottery history, where lucky tickets have created millionaires and funded community projects for decades. While the big Powerball prize rolls over, Pick 3 winners celebrate more attainable victories that still change lives in meaningful ways.

As spring progresses, lottery excitement builds with larger jackpots and seasonal promotions. Players across the state will watch upcoming draws closely, hoping their numbers align with fate. For now, April 27 delivered thrills without a Powerball millionaire, setting the stage for even bigger possibilities later this week.