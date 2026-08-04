Rideshare Unions Are Spreading Fast: What the Growing Uber and Lyft Driver Movement Means for Riders

A wave of state laws allowing Uber and Lyft drivers to unionize is spreading across the country, marking one of the most significant shifts in labor rights for gig workers since ride-hailing apps first launched more than a decade ago.

Massachusetts became the first state to open the door to rideshare unionization in 2024, when voters approved a ballot measure creating a framework that lets drivers organize and bargain collectively while remaining classified as independent contractors rather than employees. California followed in January, giving an estimated 800,000 rideshare drivers in the state the right to form a union. Illinois became the third state to pass such legislation on June 1, extending similar rights to the state's roughly 100,000 Uber and Lyft drivers.

A historic certification in Massachusetts

The movement reached a major milestone this spring when Massachusetts drivers organized what labor advocates are calling one of the most significant labor wins for independent workers in decades. The certification, made possible under the state's 2024 framework, could ultimately represent nearly 70,000 drivers statewide through the newly formed App Drivers Union.

For drivers who backed the effort, the moment carried deep personal significance. Jean Fredo, who has driven for Uber for more than seven years, said he hopes the union will bring better pay, stronger protections against sudden deactivations and greater overall stability for drivers. "With the union, it will not feel like we're working for nothing," Fredo said, speaking through a translator.

Fellow driver Alfred Potter, who took part in organizing efforts, described the years-long push toward unionization as "still no more than a dream" for much of the process, reflecting how long the effort took to reach certification after the 2024 ballot measure passed.

California drivers see a similar path

In California, the nation's second state to grant rideshare drivers union rights, organizing is still in its early stages, with the earliest possible vote on unionization set for May. Sangar Khan, who drives for Uber and Lyft out of the Bay Area, said he believes unionization could benefit drivers financially. "I think the union is good for drivers, and maybe they pay more," Khan said, describing frustration with what he sees as a large gap between what riders pay for trips and what drivers ultimately take home.

Uber and Lyft did not agree to interviews on the California law, though Uber has previously said its support for expanding union rights in the state was tied to separate legislation that reduced the company's insurance costs by lowering requirements for underinsured drivers.

A pattern with deep roots

The current wave of state-level unionization laws traces back to Seattle, which in 2015 became the first city in the country to pass an ordinance allowing rideshare drivers to organize, a move city officials framed at the time as an effort to protect workers and balance bargaining power between drivers and ride-hailing companies. Uber and Lyft challenged that ordinance in court, arguing that federal labor law prohibited cities from regulating collective bargaining and that allowing drivers to collectively negotiate rates could violate federal antitrust law.

More than a decade later, the legal and political landscape has shifted considerably, with state legislatures and voters, rather than individual cities, now driving the expansion of union rights for gig workers, sidestepping some of the legal challenges that stalled earlier municipal efforts.

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Critics warn of rising costs

Not everyone views the trend favorably. Critics, including some free-market policy researchers, argue that sector-wide labor rules risk increasing costs for both drivers and riders alike, warning that expanded bargaining rights could push ride-hailing companies to raise fares to offset higher labor costs, similar to price increases seen following minimum wage mandates in the food delivery industry.

Opponents of mandatory unionization have also raised concerns about drivers who prefer to remain fully independent, arguing that collective bargaining agreements could bind drivers to terms they did not personally support and potentially reduce the flexibility that has long been a defining feature of gig work. Some critics have specifically warned that the expansion of gig worker unionization moves the industry incrementally closer to traditional employment classification, even as most current laws are structured to preserve independent contractor status.

Automation adds urgency

The push toward unionization is also unfolding against the backdrop of rapid advances in autonomous vehicle technology, which some labor organizers view as an additional reason to secure stronger protections for drivers now, before self-driving technology potentially reshapes the ride-hailing industry. Advocates argue that unionized drivers will be better positioned to negotiate protections, or transition support, if autonomous vehicles begin displacing significant numbers of human drivers in the coming years.

With Massachusetts, California and Illinois now serving as models for rideshare unionization, labor organizers say they expect additional states to consider similar legislation in the coming years, particularly as ride-hailing companies continue to expand their footprint across the country. Whether the trend ultimately benefits drivers through improved pay and job security, or raises costs for riders and limits flexibility for the independent contractors who make up the rideshare workforce, remains a central point of disagreement between labor advocates and industry-aligned critics.

For now, the expansion of union rights for gig workers marks one of the most closely watched labor developments in the ride-hailing industry since it first emerged more than a decade ago, with millions of drivers across the country now positioned to weigh in on whether collective bargaining becomes a permanent fixture of gig work.