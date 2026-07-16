Tesla Stock Holds Steady Near $397 as Investors Brace for July 22 Earnings After Delivery Rebound Today

Shares of Tesla traded largely flat on Wednesday, rising 0.23%, or 92 cents, to $397.10 as of 11:38 a.m. EDT, as investors continued weighing the electric vehicle maker's improving delivery trends against broader questions about its valuation ahead of next week's second-quarter earnings report.

Tesla is scheduled to report its official second-quarter financial results after markets close on Wednesday, July 22. Analysts currently expect the company to post earnings of $0.52 per share on revenue of approximately $25.88 billion for the quarter, according to consensus estimates.

Read more Rivian Stock Surges 14% Today as R2 Delivery Ramp and Strong Q2 Numbers Push Shares Near 52-Week High Rivian Stock Surges 14% Today as R2 Delivery Ramp and Strong Q2 Numbers Push Shares Near 52-Week High

A Delivery Beat That Reshaped the Narrative

Wednesday's relatively muted trading follows a significant shift in Tesla's underlying business narrative earlier this month. The company reported 480,126 vehicle deliveries for the second quarter of 2026 on July 2, representing a 25% increase from the prior year and topping Wall Street's average forecast of around 406,000 deliveries by a wide margin.

That result followed 358,023 deliveries during the first quarter, up 6% from the year-earlier period, marking the second consecutive quarter of delivery growth after two straight years of declining electric vehicle sales for the company. The rebound has offered investors a tentative signal that Tesla's core automotive business may be stabilizing after an extended period of intensifying competition, particularly from lower-cost EV brands that have gained market share in China and Europe.

Geopolitical Tailwinds May Be Fading

Some analysts have pointed to broader geopolitical dynamics as a potential contributing factor behind Tesla's stronger delivery numbers. Rising gasoline prices tied to tensions in the Middle East since February may have pushed some consumers toward electric vehicles during the second quarter, according to market commentary. However, with gas prices having declined more recently amid periods of relative calm in the region, it remains unclear whether that particular tailwind will continue supporting Tesla's sales through the remainder of 2026.

Analysts Raise Price Targets Ahead of Earnings

Despite lingering questions about Tesla's long-term competitive position, several Wall Street analysts have grown more constructive on the stock in recent weeks. UBS raised its price target on Tesla, and Jefferies lifted its price target to $400 from $375, according to recent analyst tracking. UBS specifically cited expectations for a strong second-quarter earnings beat as a factor behind its more bullish stance heading into the report.

Not all analyst commentary has been uniformly positive. Citizens initiated coverage of Tesla with a Market Perform rating, expressing caution specifically around the timeline for the company's broader "physical AI" ambitions, including its robotaxi and humanoid robot initiatives.

Robotaxi Expansion Continues, Though Gradually

Much of Tesla's premium valuation continues to rest on investor expectations for the company's autonomous robotaxi fleet and future humanoid robot business, areas that remain central to the bull case for the stock even as the core automotive business shows signs of stabilizing. Tesla launched its driverless robotaxi service in Miami on July 3, making Florida the third state, alongside Texas and California, where the company has begun offering the service. The rollout in Miami has been measured, with a relatively small geofenced coverage area outlined in the company's announcement.

Despite that expansion, some analysts have noted that Tesla continues to trail rival Waymo in the broader robotaxi race, even as the company works to scale its driverless offerings across additional U.S. markets.

JPMorgan Weighs In on Potential SpaceX-Tesla Tie-Up

Adding to the broader speculation surrounding Tesla's strategic direction, JPMorgan recently characterized the possibility of a merger between Tesla and Elon Musk's SpaceX as "strategically coherent," while also noting potential "bottleneck" concerns tied to such a combination. The commentary reflects ongoing market interest in how Musk's various companies might eventually intersect, even though no formal merger proposal has been announced.

A Volatile Year Despite Recent Gains

Despite the positive delivery news and some improving analyst sentiment, Tesla's stock has significantly underperformed the broader market so far in 2026. As of early July, Tesla shares had posted a roughly 12% loss for the year, even as the benchmark S&P 500 had gained approximately 9% over the same period, reflecting persistent investor caution around the company's premium valuation relative to its current earnings.

Some market analysts have suggested that Tesla's elevated valuation remains the primary factor weighing on the stock despite the improving delivery trends, cautioning that a further deceleration in electric vehicle demand over coming quarters, particularly if fading gas price tailwinds reduce consumer urgency to switch to EVs, could open the door to additional downside pressure on the shares.

Wide Range of Analyst Price Targets

Tesla's stock continues to draw a notably wide dispersion of opinion among Wall Street analysts. Based on 29 analysts covering the stock over the past three months, ratings remain split between 10 Buy, 16 Hold and three Sell recommendations. Twelve-month price targets range from a low of $24.86 to a high of $600, with an average target of $402.69, reflecting the unusually broad range of views on the company's long-term trajectory tied to its ambitious autonomous vehicle and robotics initiatives.

What Comes Next

With Tesla's second-quarter earnings call scheduled for July 22, investors will be closely watching for further details on the company's margin trends, progress on its robotaxi expansion, and management's updated outlook on demand trends heading into the second half of 2026. Given the sharp uptick in vehicle deliveries reported earlier this month, many analysts expect Tesla's revenue and earnings to show meaningful growth when the company reports next week, though the stock's continued performance will likely hinge on whether that growth is sufficient to justify its still-elevated valuation relative to traditional automakers and the broader technology sector.