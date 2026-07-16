Navitas Semiconductor Stock Steadies Near $13 Ahead of Earnings as Wolfspeed Lawsuit Looms Over Shares

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor were little changed Wednesday, rising 0.15%, or roughly 2 cents, to $13.11 as of 11:49 a.m. EDT, as the power semiconductor company found a measure of stability following weeks of sharp volatility tied to a patent dispute, a major capital raise and shifting sentiment across the broader chip sector.

Wednesday's flat trading follows an extended period of dramatic price swings for Navitas, whose stock has whipsawed from highs above $26 in mid-June down into the low teens over the past month, reflecting the kind of volatility that has characterized the small-cap power chip maker throughout much of 2026.

A Patent Fight Weighs on Sentiment

Much of the recent pressure on Navitas traces back to a patent infringement lawsuit filed by rival chipmaker Wolfspeed in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware. The lawsuit accuses Navitas of infringing patents across several of its core product lines, including its GaNFast, GaNSlim, GaNSafe, GeneSiC MOSFET and SiCPAK module offerings, according to court filings and company disclosures.

Navitas has publicly responded to the complaint, addressing the dispute directly while emphasizing its continued focus on business growth. The legal fight has continued to weigh on investor sentiment in the weeks since it was first disclosed, given that the claims touch multiple product families central to the company's current business strategy.

A Major Capital Raise Adds to the Story

Earlier this month, Navitas filed an automatic mixed securities shelf registration, giving the company broad flexibility to issue different types of securities in the future. Alongside that filing, the company launched a $500 million at-the-market Class A common stock program, allowing it to sell shares into the market gradually over time rather than through a single large block transaction.

Company management has indicated that proceeds from the ATM program will be used to fund working capital, general corporate purposes and potential acquisitions. Despite the dilution risk typically associated with such offerings, Navitas shares initially traded higher following the announcement, suggesting some investors viewed the additional capital flexibility as a net positive given the company's current growth trajectory and relatively modest existing debt load.

Earnings Report Set for July 27

Navitas is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 financial results on Monday, July 27, after market close, with President and Chief Executive Chris Allexandre and Chief Financial Officer Tonya Stevens set to host a conference call at 2 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss results and provide an updated business outlook.

Navitas' upcoming earnings date has historically been associated with significant single-day stock moves, with prior earnings-related sessions averaging swings of more than 13% in either direction, according to market data. Given that historical pattern, traders are likely to treat the July 27 report as the next major catalyst capable of resetting sentiment toward the stock in either direction.

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A Company Focused on Power Semiconductors for AI Infrastructure

Navitas designs, develops and markets power semiconductors, including gallium nitride, or GaN, power integrated circuits and silicon carbide, or SiC, power devices, along with silicon system controllers and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging applications. The company's products serve customers across automotive, data center, mobile and consumer electronics markets, among other applications.

The company has increasingly focused its resources on high-power markets tied to data centers, electrical grid infrastructure and high-performance computing, following a strategic pivot away from its earlier emphasis on mobile device applications. That shift has positioned Navitas to benefit from growing demand tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure buildouts, including a recent collaboration with NVIDIA's MGX ecosystem aimed at accelerating development of 800-volt direct current AI infrastructure systems.

Financial Profile Reflects an Early-Stage Growth Story

Navitas remains firmly in an early growth phase from a financial standpoint. The company's 2025 annual revenue totaled approximately $45.92 million, representing a 44.88% decline compared with the previous year's $83.30 million, while losses widened to approximately $116.95 million, up 38.2% from 2024.

Despite those ongoing losses, Navitas maintains a relatively clean balance sheet, carrying very little debt alongside more than $220 million in cash and equivalents as of recent disclosures, providing the company with meaningful runway as it continues investing in research, development and go-to-market expansion.

Analyst Sentiment Remains Cautious

Wall Street's current view of Navitas skews toward caution. According to recent analyst tracking, the average rating on the stock stands at "Hold," with a 12-month price target of approximately $14.46, representing only modest upside from current trading levels. That relatively tempered outlook reflects ongoing uncertainty about the company's path to profitability, even as some investors remain drawn to its exposure to fast-growing GaN and SiC power semiconductor markets tied to AI infrastructure and grid modernization trends.

Governance Matters Also in Focus

Beyond the legal and financial developments, Navitas shareholders addressed several corporate governance matters at a recent annual meeting, including the election of three directors and votes on executive compensation and auditor ratification. Shareholders specifically rejected a proposal to declassify the company's board structure, opting instead to maintain the current staggered board arrangement.

With Navitas' Wolfspeed patent dispute still unresolved and the company's second-quarter earnings report now less than two weeks away, investors are likely to remain focused on both legal developments and updated business guidance as key catalysts for the stock in the near term. Strong revenue traction within the company's GaN and SiC product lines, or clearer signals about the trajectory of the Wolfspeed litigation, could help stabilize sentiment toward the stock, while continued legal uncertainty or disappointing guidance could reignite the kind of sharp volatility that has defined Navitas' trading pattern throughout much of the past several weeks.