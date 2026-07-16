Intel Shares Tumble Almost 6% as Chip Sector Selloff Deepens Ahead of Its July 23 Earnings Report Today

Shares of Intel fell 5.76% on Wednesday, trading at $101.55 as of 11:41 a.m. EDT, down $6.21 on the day, as renewed turmoil in the memory chip market and continued profit-taking across the semiconductor sector weighed heavily on the stock ahead of its second-quarter earnings report scheduled for later this month.

Wednesday's decline extends a difficult stretch for Intel shares, which have posted a roughly 21% drawdown over the past two weeks after surging as much as 371% over the preceding 12 months, making the stock one of the standout performers of 2026 despite its recent pullback.

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SK Hynix Turmoil Continues to Ripple Through the Sector

Much of the pressure on Intel and other semiconductor names traces back to continued volatility surrounding South Korean memory chip maker SK Hynix, which recently completed a landmark Nasdaq listing. SK Hynix shares plunged more than 15% in Seoul trading earlier this week, the steepest single-day decline in the company's history, as investors locked in profits following the stock's dramatic rally ahead of its U.S. debut.

That selloff, compounded by declines in rival Samsung Electronics, pushed South Korea's Kospi index down 9% and triggered a brief trading halt on the Korean exchange. The volatility has continued rippling through the broader memory chip sector globally, dragging down U.S.-listed names including Micron Technology, SanDisk and Western Digital alongside chip-adjacent companies like Intel.

A Curious but Real Connection

While Intel does not play a major role in the memory chip market directly, being primarily a CPU specialist, the stock has continued trading in tandem with the broader memory sector selloff in recent sessions. Some analysts have pointed to Intel's early-stage exploration of entering the memory production market as one possible explanation for the connection.

Intel announced a partnership in February with technology giant Softbank Group to develop a new kind of memory technology, reportedly aimed at creating a "high capacity, high bandwidth, and low power consumption" chip that could eventually put Intel in competition with SK Hynix. Given how early-stage that partnership remains, some market observers have suggested the connection between Intel's stock price and SK Hynix's turmoil reflects broader sector-wide sentiment shifts rather than any direct fundamental exposure to the memory market.

Rising Oil Prices Add Further Pressure

Beyond the memory chip turmoil, renewed fighting between the United States and Iran over control of the Strait of Hormuz has pushed crude oil prices higher in recent sessions, adding another layer of pressure across the semiconductor sector. Rising energy costs have raised concerns about pressure on chip manufacturing margins more broadly, compounding the negative sentiment already weighing on the group.

A Stock That Ran Far Ahead of Fundamentals

Some market analysts have characterized Intel's recent pullback as a necessary repricing after the stock's valuation became stretched following its extraordinary rally earlier this year. At its peak, Intel traded above its 200-day moving average by the largest margin in the stock's history, surpassing even the peak levels reached during the dot-com bubble, according to data from Yahoo Finance's AlphaSpace analytics tool.

With the stock trading at extremely elevated multiples relative to current earnings, some analysts have suggested that even modest negative catalysts, such as the ongoing memory sector turmoil, have been sufficient to trigger outsized selling pressure in a stock that had gotten ahead of its underlying fundamentals.

Earnings Report Looms as Key Catalyst

Intel is scheduled to report second-quarter results on July 23, a date that market participants increasingly view as a pivotal moment for resetting the broader debate around the company's trajectory. Wall Street currently expects Intel to post earnings of 19 cents per share, compared with a loss of 10 cents during the same period a year earlier, with revenue projected to rise to approximately $14.40 billion from $12.86 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Prediction market contracts on Intel's upcoming earnings release have assigned roughly a 67% probability to the company topping its quarterly targets, reflecting continued optimism among some traders even amid the stock's recent volatility.

Data Center and AI Growth Remains the Bull Case

Despite the recent pullback, Intel's underlying business results have shown meaningful improvement in recent quarters. The company's first-quarter 2026 revenue rose 7% year over year to $13.58 billion, while its Data Center and AI segment grew 22% year over year under Chief Executive Lip-Bu Tan, providing continued support for the bullish case tied to the broader artificial intelligence infrastructure buildout.

Wall Street Remains Divided on Valuation

Analyst sentiment toward Intel has remained mixed even as the stock has pulled back sharply from recent highs. Several firms, including Cantor Fitzgerald, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America, have raised or maintained price targets on the stock in recent weeks, even as the consensus rating among analysts remains a Hold, with an average price target sitting well below the stock's current trading level, reflecting broader caution about Intel's premium valuation relative to its historical trading range.

A Long-Term Uptrend Still Largely Intact

Despite Wednesday's sharp decline, Intel's stock remains well above both its longer-term moving averages, continuing to trade meaningfully higher than its 100-day and 200-day simple moving averages. That technical positioning suggests the broader uptrend that has defined Intel's remarkable performance over the past year remains largely intact, even as short-term momentum has clearly deteriorated amid the current bout of sector-wide volatility.

With Intel's earnings report now just over a week away, investors are likely to treat the July 23 release as the next major catalyst capable of either steadying the stock's recent slide or confirming more bearish concerns about the sustainability of its extraordinary 2026 rally. Market participants will be watching closely for updates on Data Center and AI segment growth, margin trends, and any further details on the company's foundry business, all of which are expected to shape sentiment toward the stock heading into the second half of the year.