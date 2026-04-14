NEW YORK — Intel Corp. shares advanced nearly 3% in early trading Monday to $64.17 as investors bet on the chipmaker's accelerating foundry momentum, potential billion-dollar advanced packaging wins with hyperscalers and a broader turnaround under new leadership, even as the company prepares to report first-quarter results later this month.

The Nasdaq-listed stock (INTC) extended a sharp rally that has seen shares surge more than 60% year-to-date in 2026 and hit multi-year highs in recent sessions. Trading volume remained elevated as the semiconductor giant benefited from renewed optimism around its Intel 18A process node, custom AI chip opportunities and strategic moves to regain ground against Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and other rivals.

Intel's resurgence has been driven by tangible progress on its long-troubled foundry business. The company recently repurchased a 49% stake in its Fab 34 facility in Ireland from Apollo Global Management for $14.2 billion, restoring full ownership of a key advanced manufacturing asset. The move strengthens Intel's control over capacity needed for both internal products and external foundry customers in the AI era.

Advanced packaging has emerged as an unexpected bright spot. Chief Financial Officer Dave Zinsner signaled in early April that Intel is in advanced talks with major cloud providers, including Google and Amazon, for large-scale packaging services on custom AI chips. These deals could generate the company's first billion-dollar annual foundry revenue streams before significant wafer manufacturing ramps, with gross margins potentially reaching 40%. Intel's EMIB and Foveros technologies offer alternatives to TSMC's dominant CoWoS packaging, appealing to U.S.-based customers seeking domestic supply chain options amid geopolitical risks.

A landmark multi-year partnership expansion with Alphabet's Google, announced earlier in April, further boosted sentiment. The deal focuses on next-generation AI and cloud infrastructure, helping push Intel shares to a new 52-week high around $63.39 on April 10. Additional collaboration with Elon Musk's Terafab initiative — involving Tesla, SpaceX and xAI — has positioned Intel as a potential supplier for large-scale AI chip manufacturing projects.

Under CEO Lip-Bu Tan, who took the helm in late 2025, Intel has emphasized execution on its "five nodes in four years" roadmap. The Intel 18A process node entered high-volume manufacturing in late 2025, with the first products — including Panther Lake AI PC processors — now shipping. Clearwater Forest server CPUs and other 18A-based designs are also advancing, targeting improved power efficiency and performance for data center and edge AI workloads.

Intel's Gaudi 3 AI accelerator and upcoming Crescent Island inference chip aim to provide cost-effective alternatives to NVIDIA's dominance in training and inference. While Intel trails in the high-end GPU market, its x86 architecture and integrated software stack offer advantages for certain enterprise and inference use cases.

The stock's rally has been dramatic after a brutal 2024 and early recovery in 2025. Shares have more than tripled from multi-year lows, reflecting renewed confidence in the foundry-first strategy and AI PC opportunities. Analyst upgrades have supported the move: Wells Fargo raised its price target from $45 to $55, while other firms including Jefferies and KeyCorp have lifted targets amid improving fundamentals. Consensus remains mixed, however, with many analysts holding "Hold" ratings and average targets lagging the recent price surge.

First-quarter 2026 financial results are scheduled for release after the market close on April 23, with a conference call to follow. Wall Street expects revenue around $12.3 billion to $12.6 billion, with lingering softness in some segments offset by data center strength and early 18A contributions. Investors will scrutinize gross margins, foundry operating losses and any updates on external customer wins or capital expenditure plans.

Intel's balance sheet has strengthened in recent quarters, providing more flexibility for investments and potential share repurchases. The company continues to benefit from U.S. government support through the CHIPS Act, which has helped fund domestic fab expansions.

Challenges remain significant. Foundry profitability is still years away, with heavy capital spending required to scale 18A and future 14A nodes. Competition is fierce across client, data center and AI accelerators. Execution risks on manufacturing yields and securing external foundry customers could temper enthusiasm if progress slows.

Yet recent operational metrics have been encouraging. Intel reported improving yields on 18A, with monthly gains that could support higher volumes later in 2026. The AI PC segment, powered by new Core Ultra processors with strong neural processing units, is gaining traction as Windows on Arm alternatives and local AI capabilities drive enterprise refresh cycles.

Broader market context aided Monday's gains. Easing geopolitical tensions and anticipation around corporate earnings helped lift sentiment for semiconductor names. Intel's defense and government exposure has also provided some stability amid global uncertainties.

For long-term investors, Intel represents a high-stakes bet on America's ability to compete in advanced semiconductor manufacturing. Success in foundry could transform the company from a struggling IDM into a diversified technology powerhouse with recurring revenue from external customers.

Retail enthusiasm has grown as the stock has moved from "dead money" to one of the year's top performers. Options activity and short interest dynamics have at times amplified moves, though the recent rally has pushed technical indicators into overbought territory.

As trading progressed Monday, Intel's modest gain reflected continued momentum rather than euphoria. The coming earnings report will serve as an important checkpoint on whether the turnaround narrative is translating into financial results.

With 18A products shipping, packaging deals in the pipeline and strategic partnerships expanding, Intel has a renewed lease on life after years of setbacks. Whether it can sustain the rally through 2026 will depend on consistent execution and the ability to convert AI hype into sustainable foundry revenue.

Analysts warn that valuation has expanded rapidly, leaving less margin for error. Still, for those who believe in the long-term importance of domestic chipmaking and Intel's technological assets, the current setup offers a compelling risk-reward profile after the dramatic recovery from 2024 lows.

Intel's journey from near-death experience to AI contender underscores the volatility and opportunity in the semiconductor sector. Monday's trading suggested Wall Street is increasingly willing to give the company the benefit of the doubt as key milestones approach.