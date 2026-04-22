Intel Stock Climbs 2% in Early Trading Ahead of Pivotal Q1 Earnings Report

NEW YORK — Intel Corp. shares rose modestly in morning trading Tuesday, gaining more than 2% to $67.03 as investors positioned ahead of the chipmaker's first-quarter 2026 earnings release on Thursday, April 23, with optimism around AI partnerships and foundry progress offsetting recent volatility.

At 10:13 a.m. EDT, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock had advanced $1.33, or 2.02%, from Monday's close of $65.70. The move came after the stock hit a 26-year high near $70.33 on April 17 before pulling back, reflecting a volatile but overall strong April rally that has seen shares surge more than 50% at times amid a series of positive developments.

The early gain occurred as Wall Street awaited Intel's report after the bell on Thursday, with consensus estimates calling for revenue around $12.3 billion and non-GAAP earnings per share near breakeven. The company's own January guidance projected Q1 revenue between $11.7 billion and $12.7 billion, with non-GAAP EPS around $0.00, signaling a challenging quarter amid ongoing restructuring and supply dynamics.

Intel has delivered one of the most dramatic turnarounds in recent semiconductor history. After struggling with execution issues and losing ground to rivals in advanced manufacturing, the company under CEO Lip-Bu Tan has focused on cost discipline, asset optimization and aggressive pursuit of external foundry customers. A nine-day winning streak in early April pushed shares up nearly 58%, marking one of the strongest runs on record.

Key catalysts have included a $14.2 billion deal announced April 1 to repurchase the 49% stake in its Fab 34 joint venture in Ireland from Apollo Global Management. The move gives Intel full control over a critical advanced manufacturing asset and signals stronger financial flexibility after earlier cash-raising measures.

On April 9, Intel deepened its collaboration with Google to advance AI infrastructure, leveraging Xeon CPUs and custom Infrastructure Processing Units (IPUs). The multi-generation partnership aims to optimize cloud and AI workloads, positioning Intel's data center products as complementary to GPU-heavy systems in heterogeneous computing environments.

Additional momentum came from Intel's involvement in high-profile AI initiatives, including ties to Elon Musk's Terafab project and expanded work with partners like SambaNova on agentic AI using Xeon 6 processors. These announcements have helped reframe Intel as a broader AI infrastructure player rather than solely a struggling PC and server chip vendor.

The company also launched its Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors in mid-April, targeting everyday computing with improved AI capabilities for laptops. While client computing remains under pressure from slower PC demand, the new chips aim to recapture share in AI-enabled devices.

Intel's foundry ambitions remain central to the bull case. The company has invested heavily in U.S. and European manufacturing capacity, supported by CHIPS Act funding, while pursuing external customers to fill its fabs. Recent design wins and process technology improvements have fueled hopes that the Intel Foundry business can achieve sustainable profitability.

Yet challenges persist. Intel reported losses in recent periods, with shrinking revenue in some segments and ongoing cash flow pressures. Restructuring efforts, including job cuts and asset sales, have weighed on short-term results even as they aim to strengthen the balance sheet long-term.

Analysts remain divided. Some highlight the stock's rapid gains — up roughly 85% year-to-date in some calculations — and caution that valuation has become stretched, with shares trading well above certain fair-value estimates. Others see the rally as justified by strategic progress and potential earnings inflection as AI-related demand ramps.

Short interest has fluctuated but remains notable, contributing to volatility during positive news cycles. Options activity ahead of earnings suggests expectations for a significant move, with implied volatility pricing in roughly an 8-12% swing depending on the outcome.

Broader market context supported the early advance Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average also showing modest gains amid mixed geopolitical signals. Technology stocks traded selectively higher as investors balanced AI enthusiasm with caution around upcoming corporate results.

For Intel, the April 23 earnings call will be closely watched for updates on data center revenue trends, foundry customer pipeline, gross margin trajectory and any revised full-year outlook. Management has emphasized operational discipline and a return to growth in key segments.

Intel's transformation story has captivated investors in 2026. From a low near $18 in early 2025, the stock has more than tripled at peaks, reflecting renewed confidence in its ability to compete in advanced nodes and capitalize on the AI boom through both product sales and manufacturing services.

The company continues to invest in process technology leadership, with Panther Lake and other upcoming architectures expected to drive client and data center gains later in the year. Partnerships with major cloud providers and AI firms underscore Intel's role in heterogeneous systems where CPUs orchestrate alongside accelerators.

As trading continued Tuesday morning, volume remained solid but not at the extreme levels seen during the mid-April surge. The stock's 52-week range has stretched from roughly $18 to above $70, illustrating the dramatic swing in sentiment.

Retail investors have played a significant role in the rally, with online discussions often focusing on Intel's cash position, manufacturing assets and potential for a sustained turnaround under new leadership. Long-term holders point to the company's engineering talent, intellectual property portfolio and U.S.-based production as strategic advantages in an era of geopolitical supply chain concerns.

Critics argue that execution risks remain high, competition in foundry services is intense, and near-term profitability may stay elusive. Upcoming Q1 results could test whether the market's optimism is warranted or if recent gains have gotten ahead of fundamentals.

Intel's April performance has added tens of billions in market value, highlighting the power of narrative shifts in the semiconductor sector. Whether the stock can sustain momentum through earnings will depend on concrete evidence of progress in foundry utilization, margin stabilization and AI-related revenue contributions.

As the clock ticks toward Thursday's report, Intel stands at a critical juncture. A strong showing could validate the rally and open the door to further upside, while any disappointment might trigger profit-taking after the explosive run.

For now, the early 2% gain reflects cautious optimism as Wall Street prepares for what could be a defining moment in Intel's multi-year recovery story. The semiconductor giant, once the undisputed leader in the industry, is fighting to reclaim relevance in the AI era — and investors are watching closely to see if the turnaround narrative holds.