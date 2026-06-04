NEW YORK — Michael Jackson has become the first and only artist to secure a new Billboard Hot 100 hit across six different decades, with the posthumous release "Chicago" debuting at No. 30 on the latest chart.

The achievement underscores the enduring global appeal of the King of Pop, whose music continues to resonate with new generations more than 15 years after his death in 2009. "Chicago," originally featured on the 2014 posthumous album Xscape, has experienced a significant streaming resurgence, driven largely by social media platforms like TikTok and renewed interest following the success of the Michael biopic.

The song generated 10.7 million official on-demand U.S. streams during the May 22-28 tracking week, marking a 30% increase from the previous period, according to Luminate. This surge propelled "Chicago" onto the Hot 100, where it stands as Jackson's 52nd solo chart entry since his first hit "Got to Be There" in 1972.

Jackson now has charted new entries in every decade since the 1970s: 11 songs in the 1970s, 20 in the 1980s, 12 in the 1990s, four in the 2000s, four in the 2010s, and now one in the 2020s. This remarkable longevity highlights his unparalleled influence on popular music across generations.

"Chicago" was produced by Timbaland and JRoc and written by Cory Rooney. It follows previous Xscape singles "Love Never Felt So Good" featuring Justin Timberlake, which peaked at No. 9, and "Slave to the Rhythm" at No. 45. The track was never one of Jackson's major hits upon its initial release but has found new life through viral social media moments and streaming algorithms that favor his catalog.

On the current Hot 100, "Chicago" ranks as Jackson's second-highest charting song, behind "Billie Jean" at No. 19. It also sits ahead of "Human Nature" at No. 31 and "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough" at No. 43. Earlier in May, Jackson achieved another milestone when six of his songs charted simultaneously on the Hot 100.

The resurgence of Jackson's music coincides with heightened public interest in his legacy. The biographical film Michael has performed strongly at the box office, introducing his story and catalog to younger audiences while reigniting conversations about his cultural impact. Streaming platforms have reported consistent growth in Jackson's plays, particularly among users discovering his work for the first time.

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Industry observers note that Jackson's ability to maintain relevance decades after his peak commercial years is rare in popular music. His innovative blend of pop, R&B, funk and rock, combined with groundbreaking music videos and live performances, created a template that influenced countless artists who followed.

"Chicago" benefits from Billboard's rules allowing older songs to chart if they demonstrate significant consumption growth and rank within the top 50. This mechanism has enabled classic tracks from legendary artists to re-enter the charts when cultural moments spark renewed interest.

Jackson's chart history is extraordinary. He achieved 13 No. 1 hits as a solo artist, with many more top 10 entries. His 1982 album Thriller remains the best-selling album of all time, and his influence extends far beyond sales figures to cultural and artistic domains.

The latest Hot 100 entry adds to Jackson's unparalleled record of longevity. Few artists have maintained chart presence across multiple decades with new material or revived interest in catalog songs. His music's timeless quality, combined with strategic catalog management and cultural relevance, has kept his work prominent.

For the Jackson estate and Sony Music, which manages much of his catalog, the resurgence represents both cultural significance and commercial opportunity. Streaming revenue from his extensive library continues to grow, providing ongoing value long after his passing.

Fans have celebrated the milestone on social media, sharing memories of Jackson's music and reflecting on its role in their lives. The viral spread of "Chicago" on TikTok has introduced the song to a new generation, many of whom were not alive during Jackson's original chart dominance.

Music historians view Jackson's six-decade chart span as a testament to his artistic genius and the universal appeal of his work. From child star with the Jackson 5 to solo icon and global superstar, his evolution mirrored and shaped popular culture for more than half a century.

As streaming continues to dominate music consumption, catalog artists like Jackson benefit from algorithmic discovery and social media moments. "Chicago" exemplifies how older tracks can find new audiences when aligned with current trends and cultural conversations.

The achievement comes at a time when the music industry grapples with questions of legacy, streaming economics and artist valuation. Jackson's continued chart success demonstrates the lasting power of exceptional talent and the enduring connection fans maintain with iconic music.

Looking ahead, Jackson's catalog is expected to remain a significant presence on charts and streaming platforms. Future projects, documentaries and cultural moments will likely continue introducing his work to new listeners while reminding longtime fans of his unmatched contributions to music history.

"Chicago" may not have been one of Jackson's signature hits upon release, but its current chart performance reinforces his status as a timeless artist whose influence transcends generations. The song's revival adds another layer to an already extraordinary legacy that continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

As the Billboard Hot 100 reflects shifting tastes and consumption patterns, Jackson's entry in a sixth decade stands as a rare accomplishment that few, if any, artists are likely to match. His music remains a benchmark for excellence, innovation and cultural impact in popular entertainment.

The latest milestone ensures Michael Jackson's voice will continue echoing through the charts and cultural conversations for years to come, cementing his place as one of music's most enduring and influential figures.