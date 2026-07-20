EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — BTS delivered one of the standout moments of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, performing a reworked version of their global hit "Dynamite" during the tournament's first-ever final halftime show, a performance that quickly went viral across social media platforms worldwide.

The seven-member South Korean group — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook — took the field at New York New Jersey Stadium, the rebranded MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, as part of an 11-minute mega-mix segment that unfolded during the championship match between Spain and Argentina. The show marked the first time in World Cup history, dating back to 1930, that a live musical performance has been staged during a final.

BTS appeared dressed in coordinated red, white and black outfits, taking the field shortly after Madonna's opening segment and ahead of performances from Justin Bieber and Shakira, who was joined by Nigerian artist Burna Boy. The group opened with an introduction led by Jung Kook and V, with Suga, RM, J-Hope, Jin and Jimin joining in sequence as the crowd of more than 80,000 fans erupted in cheers.

The band chose "Dynamite," their 2020 single that spent three weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and earned the group its first Grammy nomination — also the first-ever Grammy nomination for a K-pop act. The song's status as BTS's first U.S. chart-topper made it a fitting choice for a performance staged in an American stadium before a global television audience.

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For the World Cup stage, BTS altered several lyrics to fit the occasion, swapping in football-themed lines such as references to kicking a ball and watching a match over iced tea. Member V, whose given name is Kim Tae-hyung, delivered one of the reworked lines while miming a kick during the performance.

A show curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin

The halftime performance was curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and produced by the nonprofit organization Global Citizen, which has used the World Cup platform to raise money for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. A portion of proceeds from tickets sold throughout the tournament has been directed to the fund, which supports global education initiatives.

Hugh Evans, co-founder and chief executive of Global Citizen, said the organization set out to assemble the world's top artists for what it hoped would become the most-watched halftime show in history. Evans said he hoped the performance conveyed a message of unity and love, and that the fundraising effort tied to the show would expand access to education for children around the world.

Beyond BTS, the show featured Madonna opening alongside Brazilian soccer legends Ronaldinho and Ronaldo, along with an appearance from the New York Philharmonic. Conductor Gustavo Dudamel led the Muppets through a rendition of "Seven Nation Army," and actor Jason Sudeikis appeared in character as Ted Lasso alongside co-star Brendan Hunt. All four headlining acts — BTS, Madonna, Bieber and Shakira — returned to the field together for the closing number, "We Dance," an original song written by Coldplay for the occasion and performed with additional appearances from Sesame Street characters, the Muppets and a youth choir from a Staten Island public school.

Fans flood social media with reactions

Clips of BTS's performance spread rapidly online in the hours following the show, with fans expressing pride over the group's appearance on one of the largest global entertainment stages of the year. Social media users highlighted the significance of a South Korean act headlining a World Cup final in the United States, framing the moment as a milestone in the group's long career.

The performance arrived during a major comeback period for BTS. All seven members returned to full group activities last year after completing South Korea's mandatory military service, and the band released a new album, "Arirang," in March. The World Cup appearance came in the midst of the group's ongoing Arirang world tour.

Jung Kook, the group's youngest member, had previously performed at the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, giving Sunday's appearance added significance as another milestone in the band's growing association with the tournament.

Reaction to the broader halftime show, which ran significantly longer than a typical World Cup intermission, was mixed. While many viewers praised the overall production and its lineup of global artists, others online argued that BTS's set stood out as one of the most well-executed segments of the night compared with the show as a whole.

A show unlike any World Cup final before it

Sunday's production represented a significant shift for FIFA, which had never previously incorporated an elaborate musical halftime show into a men's World Cup final. The performance drew comparisons to the Super Bowl halftime show, long regarded as the standard for large-scale sports entertainment in the United States, with some observers suggesting the World Cup could look to replicate the format in future tournaments given the attention it generated.

The championship match itself, which Spain ultimately won in extra time over a 10-man Argentina, was widely viewed as a slower, more cautious affair than the elaborate entertainment surrounding it. That contrast fueled additional online discussion, with some fans suggesting the halftime show delivered more excitement than large stretches of the match.

BTS's appearance is expected to remain one of the most talked-about elements of the tournament's broadcast in the days ahead, adding another chapter to the group's list of historic firsts as they continue an active return to global touring and recording following their military service.