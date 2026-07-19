BTS Wraps European Tour in Paris With Record-Breaking Crowd, Promises Fans a Return

Read more (VIDEO) BTS Concert in Paris Draws Record 92,000 Fans as President Macron Attends Historic Show (VIDEO) BTS Concert in Paris Draws Record 92,000 Fans as President Macron Attends Historic Show

BTS closed out the European leg of its Arirang World Tour with a triumphant finale in Paris on Friday, drawing more than 700,000 fans across the continent and setting a new attendance record at Stade de France before promising the city's supporters they would be back.

The group performed "BTS World Tour 'Arirang' in Paris" at Stade de France on July 18, marking the final stop of a European run that began in Madrid, Spain, before continuing through Brussels, Belgium; London, United Kingdom; Munich, Germany; and finally Paris. The tour comprised 10 concerts across five cities, with every show selling out immediately upon the release of tickets and drawing a combined audience of 717,000 fans throughout the run.

The Paris shows delivered the tour's most significant milestone, drawing 92,000 spectators per performance, a new single-show attendance record for any BTS concert. The venue itself carries deep significance for the group, having previously hosted the European finale of BTS's "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" tour back in 2019. Friday's concert marked BTS's return to Stade de France roughly seven years and one month later to close out another major tour cycle at the same stadium.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife visited the venue the day before the final show, on July 17, drawing significant attention to the tour's closing stretch in the French capital. Throughout the European run, fans repeatedly sang along in Korean to the traditional folk song "Arirang," while stadiums filled with waving Taegeukgi flags and light sticks. Concertgoers wearing traditional Korean hanbok were spotted at multiple venues throughout the tour, reflecting broader international interest in Korean culture extending beyond the group's music itself.

Speaking after the Paris concert, the members of BTS reflected on the emotional weight of closing out the tour in the French capital. "We were truly happy. We were grateful that so many people love us, and every moment from the start of the European tour to the final Paris show was happy," the group said, adding, "It is moving to be able to perform in front of so many people." The members also addressed the Paris crowd directly in French, promising to return to the city. "Paris is a city of fashion, gastronomy and romance and a place with the best ARMY. It is a city that has everything we love. We will definitely come back," they said, drawing enthusiastic cheers from the audience.

Group member Jin offered a personal reflection tied to his previous visit to the city, recalling his participation in the Paris Olympic torch relay the year before. "I have memories of being with you on those beautiful streets, and I am so happy to meet you here again. Thank you for making an unforgettable day," Jin said.

The tour's closing stretch drew strong reviews from French and German media outlets. French newspaper Le Parisien described the Paris performance as "a performance with explosive energy and plenty to see," while Le Monde highlighted the group as "the group that brought K-pop to the top of the global music industry," noting that the band's teamwork and identity appeared to have grown even stronger following its hiatus. German daily Die Welt similarly praised the group, calling BTS "one of the most successful pop groups of our time" and describing them as a leading example of a band successfully transcending traditionally Western-centric cultural trends within the global music industry.

The European tour produced several historic firsts for the group. BTS became the first Korean artists to perform at Belgium's King Baudouin Stadium and Germany's Allianz Arena. At London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the group set the venue's single-show attendance record for any concert held there.

Beyond the cultural and musical impact, the tour also delivered measurable economic effects in host cities. According to global hotel and real estate data company CoStar, Madrid's hotel industry recorded an all-time high in revenue per available room during the month BTS performed there, with hotel occupancy reaching 89.5% on the first day of the group's concerts in the city, underscoring the tour's significant impact on local tourism and hospitality revenue.

In London, organizers built out an expansive fan experience tied to the tour called "BTS the City Arirang – London," which brought BTS-themed events to multiple landmarks across the city, including the London Eye, the River Thames and the British Museum, transforming portions of the city into a citywide festival experience shared by fans, tourists and local residents alike.

With the European leg of the tour now complete, BTS is set to take on one of the most high-profile stages of the group's career in the coming days. The group will appear as co-headliners of the halftime show for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 20, Korean time, performing alongside major global pop stars including Madonna, Shakira and Justin Bieber. The appearance marks the first time a halftime performance of this scale has been staged for a World Cup final, adding another milestone to what has already been a landmark comeback year for the group following its extended hiatus tied to mandatory military service.

With record-setting attendance figures, sold-out shows across five countries, glowing reviews from major European publications, and a series of historic firsts across multiple venues, BTS's European tour run has reinforced the group's continued global drawing power as it heads into one of the most-watched entertainment appearances of the year on the World Cup's biggest stage.