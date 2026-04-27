BTS "Arirang" North American Tour 2026: Full USA & Mexico Dates and Schedule

LOS ANGELES — BTS has officially unveiled the complete North American schedule for their highly anticipated "Arirang" World Tour 2026, announcing 31 stadium shows across 12 cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico that are already shattering sales records and generating massive excitement among ARMY.

The tour, which kicked off triumphantly in Tampa, Florida, last weekend, represents the largest North American run in BTS history and marks the group's full-scale return to stadium stages after completing mandatory military service. HYBE and the members confirmed additional dates Monday in response to overwhelming demand, expanding the leg into a 31-show marathon from late April through early September.

Full Confirmed North American Schedule

Tampa, Florida – Raymond James Stadium • April 25, 2026 (Saturday) • April 26, 2026 (Sunday) • April 28, 2026 (Tuesday – added)

El Paso, Texas – Sun Bowl Stadium • May 2, 2026 (Saturday) • May 3, 2026 (Sunday)

Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros • May 7, 2026 (Thursday) • May 9, 2026 (Saturday) • May 10, 2026 (Sunday)

Stanford, California – Stanford Stadium • May 16, 2026 (Saturday) • May 17, 2026 (Sunday) • May 19, 2026 (Tuesday – added)

Las Vegas, Nevada – Allegiant Stadium • May 23, 2026 (Saturday) • May 24, 2026 (Sunday) • May 27, 2026 (Wednesday) • May 28, 2026 (Thursday)

Later Dates (August–September 2026) • East Rutherford, New Jersey – MetLife Stadium (August 1–2) • Foxborough, Massachusetts – Gillette Stadium (August 5–6) • Baltimore, Maryland – M&T Bank Stadium (August 10–11) • Arlington, Texas – AT&T Stadium (August 15–16) • Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre (August 22–23) • Chicago, Illinois – Soldier Field (August 27–28)

Additional multi-night stands in Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium) and possibly other cities are expected to be announced in the coming weeks due to unprecedented demand.

Historic Scale and Production

The 31-show North American leg is part of the broader "Arirang" World Tour, which began in Seoul in March and will continue into Europe and Asia through 2027. Industry analysts estimate the North American portion alone could generate more than $500 million in ticket sales, merchandise and related economic activity.

The production is described as the most ambitious in BTS history, featuring massive custom stages, advanced LED technology, immersive cultural elements drawn from Korean traditions, and sustainable practices. Early reviews from the Tampa opener praised the emotional balance between high-energy group performances and intimate solo moments.

All seven members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — appear fully re-energized after their service hiatus. The "Arirang" album, released in March, has already broken multiple records and provided a rich new repertoire that blends modern pop with Korean folk influences.

Fan Reaction and Ticket Frenzy

ARMY responded with immediate enthusiasm. The Tampa shows sold out within minutes during the membership presale, forcing organizers to add a third date. Similar patterns are expected for every city on the list. Secondary market prices for some shows have already climbed into the hundreds of dollars.

Fans are planning cross-country trips, with many ARMY members coordinating travel groups and sharing hotel and transportation tips online. The tour's spread across the continent gives both longtime supporters and newer fans opportunities to experience BTS live for the first time since the group's full reunion.

Cultural and Economic Significance

BTS's return to North America carries deep cultural weight. As the first K-pop act to consistently fill stadiums on this scale, they continue expanding the genre's global footprint. The tour is also a major economic driver, with host cities preparing for surges in tourism, hospitality and local business activity.

In Tampa alone, the three shows are projected to inject tens of millions into the local economy. Similar impacts are expected in every market, particularly in larger cities like Los Angeles, New York and Toronto.

What to Expect on Tour

Early setlists in Tampa mixed powerful performances of "Arirang" title tracks with beloved classics such as "Dynamite," "Butter," "Permission to Dance" and "Mic Drop." Fans can anticipate variations night to night, with special city-specific moments, potential surprise guests and evolving choreography.

The members have expressed excitement about reconnecting with North American ARMY. In Tampa, J-Hope told the crowd, "We waited so long for this. Thank you for waiting for us." RM emphasized the tour's theme of resilience and unity, tying it directly to the meaning behind "Arirang."

Looking Ahead

After wrapping the North American leg in early September, BTS will head to Europe for another extensive run before returning to Asia. The full world tour is expected to extend well into 2027, potentially becoming one of the highest-grossing tours in history.

For now, the focus remains on making the North American experience unforgettable. With 31 shows confirmed and more possibly coming, BTS is delivering on the massive anticipation that built during their years away. The "Arirang" era has officially arrived in North America, and millions of fans are ready to sing, dance and celebrate together under the stadium lights.

The schedule represents more than just concerts — it marks the triumphant return of one of the world's biggest musical acts at the peak of their powers. As the purple wave prepares to sweep across the continent, the excitement continues to build for what promises to be a landmark chapter in BTS history.