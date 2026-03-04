SEOUL, South Korea — Global K-pop superstars BTS revealed the full 14-track lineup for their upcoming fifth studio album "ARIRANG" on Tuesday, with "SWIM" confirmed as the lead single, igniting excitement among millions of fans worldwide for the group's first full-group release following the completion of mandatory military service.

Big Hit Music, the band's agency, shared the official tracklist via BTS's social media channels and platforms like Weverse and Spotify. The album, set for worldwide release on March 20, 2026, at 2 p.m. KST (1 a.m. EST), draws its name from "Arirang," the iconic Korean folk song symbolizing longing, resilience, and national identity. Band members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook have infused the project with personal reflections on their 12-year journey since debuting in 2013.

"ARIRANG" opens with "Body to Body," setting an energetic tone, followed by "Hooligan," "Aliens," "FYA," and "2.0." An interlude titled "No. 29" bridges to the title track "SWIM" in the seventh position. The second half features "Merry Go Round," "NORMAL," "Like Animals," "they don't know 'bout us," "One More Night," "Please," and closes with the anthemic "Into the Sun."

"SWIM," produced by Tyler Spry and Leclair, is described as an upbeat alternative pop track conveying perseverance amid life's challenges. Lyrics, led by RM with contributions from James Essien, Sean Foreman, Jamison Baken, Ryan Tedder, Kirsten Allyssa Spencer, Derrick Milano, and Pdogg, emphasize moving forward "through the turbulent waves of life" at one's own pace — a metaphor for resilience and self-love. The song's message aligns with BTS's post-hiatus narrative of growth and determination after individual military duties.

The album boasts collaborations with prominent international producers, including Mike WiLL Made-It, El Guincho, Ryan Tedder, Diplo, Kevin Parker (Tame Impala), and others, blending BTS's signature sound with fresh global influences. Member songwriting credits appear across tracks, with V, Jung Kook, and Jimin noted for contributions alongside RM's prominent role on "SWIM."

Fans, known as ARMY, reacted swiftly online, praising the eclectic titles and thematic depth. Social media buzz highlighted "Body to Body" for its sensual vibe, "they don't know 'bout us" for potential swagger, and "Into the Sun" as a powerful closer. The interlude "No. 29" sparked personal connections, with some fans noting coincidences with birthdays or meaningful dates.

The announcement follows teasers since early 2026, including group lives and hints of a world tour. To mark the release, BTS will stage "BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG," a free performance in Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square on March 21, featuring new songs including "SWIM." The event will stream exclusively on Netflix, allowing global access.

"ARIRANG" represents BTS's triumphant return as a full septet after hiatus. Jin completed service first in 2024, followed by others through late 2025. The album captures their evolution, blending tradition with innovation while addressing identity, growth, and forward momentum.

Pre-orders opened in January, with digital and physical versions available. The project arrives amid K-pop's competitive landscape, but BTS's influence remains unmatched, with billions of streams and a dedicated fanbase.

Analysts anticipate strong chart performance, potentially debuting at No. 1 on Billboard 200 and topping global charts. The title track "SWIM" is expected to dominate streaming and social media trends upon release.

As March 20 approaches, anticipation builds for what promises to be a landmark chapter in BTS's career — a celebration of roots, resilience, and reinvention.