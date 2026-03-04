Veteran broadcast journalist Joan Lunden has detailed in her forthcoming memoir how an early television boss propositioned her, then retaliated professionally when she rejected his advances, illustrating persistent challenges women faced in the industry during her formative years.

In "JOAN: Life Beyond the Script," set for release March 3, 2026, Lunden recounts the incident from the beginning of her career, before her rise to fame as co-host of ABC's "Good Morning America" from 1980 to 1997. The former anchor, now 75, describes how one superior made an explicit pass at her, which she firmly declined.

According to excerpts published by People magazine on March 3, the executive responded by undermining her work. "He began to kill my stories," Lunden writes, explaining that the boss started rejecting her pitches and assignments, effectively sidelining her contributions as a form of punishment for turning him down.

The revelation comes amid Lunden's broader reflections on sexism, ageism and professional obstacles in television news. She has previously spoken about being pushed out of "GMA" at age 47 in 1997 — a move she has described as tied to a preference for younger talent, despite her strong performance and viewer loyalty. "I was 47 years old. That's not old. They don't push men out because they're 47," she told Yahoo Life in a 2022 interview.

Lunden's memoir, her 11th book, offers a candid look at her life beyond the camera, including motherhood, breast cancer survival — she was diagnosed in 2014 and became an advocate — and reinvention in later years. She balances professional triumphs with personal challenges, emphasizing resilience and the evolution of workplace dynamics for women.

The anecdote about the early boss aligns with longstanding accounts of gender-based misconduct in media. Lunden does not name the individual in the published excerpts, and details remain limited to the professional consequences she faced. The story surfaced publicly through People and AOL on March 3, coinciding with the book's launch and promotional interviews.

Lunden began her career in local news before joining ABC, where she became a household name interviewing presidents, celebrities and newsmakers. Her tenure on "GMA" helped define morning television, blending hard news with lifestyle segments and earning her multiple Daytime Emmy nominations.

In recent years, Lunden has focused on health advocacy, authoring books on wellness and aging, and maintaining an active presence through podcasts, speaking engagements and social media. She frequently discusses empowerment, particularly for women navigating career and family demands. Her daughter Jamie Hess has joined her on platforms like "The Gratitudeology Podcast" to explore family dynamics and personal growth.

The memoir arrives at a time when discussions of workplace harassment remain prominent, years after the #MeToo movement exposed systemic issues across industries, including entertainment and journalism. Lunden's account adds to voices from her era highlighting unequal treatment and retaliation risks for women rejecting unwanted advances.

Promotional coverage emphasizes Lunden's optimism and forward focus. In a Woman's World cover story tied to the book's release, she reflected on balancing early "GMA" hours with raising seven children, noting how her young daughters would come downstairs to "kiss the TV screen" in the mornings as a way of connecting with her on-air presence.

Lunden has expressed no interest in returning to daily broadcasting, instead embracing reinvention through writing, wellness initiatives and family. She has spoken positively about modern workplace improvements for women while acknowledging progress remains uneven.

The book's release includes upcoming events, such as a March 10, 2026, appearance at The Temple Emanu-El Streicker Cultural Center in New York, where Lunden will discuss her career barriers and life lessons with moderator Molly Jong-Fast.

As Lunden promotes "JOAN: Life Beyond the Script," the early-career story serves as a poignant reminder of the personal costs some women paid for professional ambition in male-dominated fields. Her willingness to share it underscores a commitment to transparency and support for future generations in media.

Lunden continues to inspire through advocacy and storytelling, proving that influence extends far beyond any single role or network.

