BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars have continued to captivate fans with their unbreakable chemistry, even after their blockbuster collaboration "APT." missed out on Grammy wins at the 2026 ceremony. The duo's high-energy opening performance of the hit song at the Grammys, followed by a low-key pizza celebration, has kept the spotlight on their friendship and potential future projects amid swirling rumors and viral speculation.

"APT.," released in October 2024 as the lead single from Rosé's debut solo album *rosie*, became one of the defining tracks of 2025. The upbeat pop-rock anthem, inspired by a Korean drinking game featuring the rhythmic chant "apateu" (apartment), blended Rosé's ethereal vocals with Mars' signature funk-infused production. It topped charts in over 50 countries, spent 12 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100, and amassed nearly 4.9 billion global on-demand streams by late 2025.

The track's success culminated in three Grammy nominations for 2026: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Rosé made history as the first K-pop soloist to earn nods in the general field categories, a milestone that highlighted the growing global influence of Korean artists.

At the Feb. 1, 2026, Grammys in Los Angeles, Rosé and Mars kicked off the show with a hard rock reimagining of "APT." Mars shredded guitar while Rosé delivered powerful vocals in an edgy outfit, turning the Crypto.com Arena into a high-octane party. Billboard ranked the performance second among the night's best, praising its "wildly entertaining" energy and perfect opener vibe. Rosé later called the moment "epic insane" on Instagram Stories, describing it as an honor and her first Grammy attendance.

Despite the buzz, "APT." went home empty-handed, losing in all categories. The snub sparked fan disappointment and viral photos of the duo appearing frustrated, fueling online debates. Rumors quickly spread that Mars unfollowed Rosé on Instagram in response, with fake screenshots circulating on social media. Fact-checks debunked the claim, confirming the pair remained mutual followers. A post-Grammys photo of them sharing pizza at an exclusive West Hollywood afterparty at The Bird Streets Club put the speculation to rest, showing them embracing and laughing together.

In recent interviews and appearances, both artists have addressed the Grammy outcome with grace. Rosé described the night as surreal and emphasized the performance's impact over any trophy. Mars, who entered with 16 prior Grammys, highlighted their creative bond. In a joint Billboard cover story from late 2025, they revealed recording additional songs during the "APT." sessions, with Mars teasing unnamed tracks and hinting at future releases. "We love that song that we worked on — I won't say the title... We're just trying to figure out when, or how," he said.

Their friendship has deepened beyond music. Rosé has credited Mars as a mentor turned close friend, sharing stories of studio fights resolved on set during the "APT." music video shoot. In a February 2026 iHeartRadio appearance on Mars' "Romantic Radio," Rosé called in to discuss their post-awards pizza ritual, joking about their shared love for late-night eats.

"APT." continued racking up accolades post-Grammys. It won International Song of the Year at the 2026 BRIT Awards, marking Rosé as the first K-pop artist to claim the prize. Earlier wins included Song of the Year at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards — a first for K-pop — and multiple Asian music awards. In February 2026, the IFPI crowned it the top-selling global single of 2025 with 2.06 billion units, the first No. 1 featuring non-English lyrics and led by artists outside North America and Europe.

The collaboration's legacy extends to live moments. Rosé surprised fans by bringing Mars onstage during BLACKPINK's 2025 "DEADLINE" tour stop at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, delivering a confetti-filled rendition. Their joint appearances at award shows and interviews have fueled calls for more music.

As Rosé promotes her solo career and BLACKPINK eyes future group activities, and Mars balances his Vegas residency with new projects, their partnership remains a highlight of cross-cultural pop success. Fans speculate on teased unreleased tracks, with many hoping for an official follow-up announcement soon.

The "APT." era, from viral drinking-game origins to Grammy-stage triumph and beyond, underscores the power of unexpected collaborations. Rosé and Mars have proven that great chemistry — on and off the mic — can create timeless hits and enduring friendships.