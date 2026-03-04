LONDON — British actor Leo Woodall has quickly become one of the most talked-about talents in Hollywood, transitioning from breakout roles in prestige television to leading parts in major streaming projects and feature films. As of March 2026, the 29-year-old is generating buzz with the upcoming Netflix limited series Vladimir, premiering March 5, and a high-profile casting opposite Sydney Sweeney in the Edith Wharton adaptation Custom of the Country.

Here are 10 essential facts about Leo Woodall in 2026: