10 Things You Must Know About Leo Woodall: Star Headlines Netflix's Vladimir and Joins Sydney Sweeney
LONDON — British actor Leo Woodall has quickly become one of the most talked-about talents in Hollywood, transitioning from breakout roles in prestige television to leading parts in major streaming projects and feature films. As of March 2026, the 29-year-old is generating buzz with the upcoming Netflix limited series Vladimir, premiering March 5, and a high-profile casting opposite Sydney Sweeney in the Edith Wharton adaptation Custom of the Country.
Here are 10 essential facts about Leo Woodall in 2026:
- Born into a Theatrical Family — Leo Vincent Woodall was born on September 14, 1996, in Hammersmith, West London, and raised in Shepherd's Bush. He is the youngest of three siblings, with an older sister Constance and brother Gabriel. His father, Andrew Woodall, is an established actor known for roles in Solo: A Star Wars Story and television series like The Reckoning. His mother, Jane Mary Ashton, studied drama but did not pursue acting professionally. Woodall's stepfather, Alexander Morton, is also an actor, and the family traces ancestry to silent film star Maxine Elliott, giving him deep roots in performance arts.
- Drama School Graduate — Woodall initially considered sports but shifted to acting after watching Peaky Blinders. He enrolled at Arts Educational School (ArtsEd) in London at age 19 and graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts in Acting. The training provided a foundation for his early professional gigs.
- Early Career Beginnings — Post-graduation, Woodall debuted on television with a 2019 episode of the BBC medical drama Holby City as Jake Reader. He followed with small roles, including a short film Man Down and features like Nomad and the Russo Brothers' Cherry (2021) alongside Tom Holland, where he played a soldier in a low-pressure, fun environment that introduced him to big-budget filmmaking.
- Breakout in The White Lotus — Woodall gained international recognition in 2022 as Jack in the second season of HBO's The White Lotus. His portrayal of a charming yet questionable Essex lad vacationing in Sicily earned praise for its mix of humor, vulnerability and edge, thrusting him into the spotlight amid the show's critical and commercial success.
- Romantic Lead in One Day — In 2024, Woodall starred as Dexter Mayhew in Netflix's adaptation of David Nicholls' novel One Day, opposite Ambika Mod. The romantic drama miniseries, following two friends over two decades, showcased his emotional range and chemistry, solidifying his status as a leading man in prestige streaming content.
- Diverse Roles Across Genres — Woodall has tackled varied parts, including Adrian Ivashkov in Peacock's Vampire Academy (2022), a recurring role in Amazon's Citadel (2023), and appearances in other projects. His versatility spans satire, romance, action and drama, appealing to major platforms.
- Upcoming Netflix Thriller Vladimir — Woodall stars opposite Rachel Weisz in Vladimir, a limited series premiering March 5, 2026, on Netflix. Based on Julia May Jonas' 2022 novel, it follows a middle-aged professor (Weisz) whose obsession with her younger colleague Vladimir (Woodall) consumes her life. Recent interviews, including on TODAY, highlight Woodall discussing the themes of desire, aging and obsession, while sharing his fandom for shows like The Traitors.
- High-Profile Casting with Sydney Sweeney — In February 2026, Deadline reported Woodall joining Sydney Sweeney in Custom of the Country, a Studiocanal and Rabbit's Foot Films adaptation of Edith Wharton's novel directed by Josie Rourke. The period drama positions him in a major feature opposite one of Hollywood's biggest rising stars.
- Other 2026 Projects — Woodall leads the thriller Tuner, co-starring Dustin Hoffman, set for theatrical release in May 2026. He also appears in Prime Target and has been linked to Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in some casting rumors. His schedule reflects rapid ascent, with multiple high-visibility roles.
- Personal Style and Public Persona — Known for his tattoos — often acquired for roles — Woodall maintains a low-key social media presence (@leowoodall on Instagram) while attending events like Burberry's Winter 2026 show. He has spoken candidly about bullying in school, survival instincts and family support. Woodall keeps his personal life private but has been linked romantically to Meghann Fahy from The White Lotus.
