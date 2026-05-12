MEXICO CITY — BTS turned Mexico City into a sea of purple over three unforgettable nights this month, drawing a sold-out crowd of approximately 150,000 fans to Estadio GNP Seguros as part of their long-awaited "ARIRANG" World Tour. The performances marked the global superstars' first full-group concerts in Mexico in nearly a decade and triggered a massive economic surge estimated at 155.7 billion Korean won ($107.5 million).

The septet — RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook — took the stage on May 7, 9 and 10, delivering high-energy sets that blended fan-favorite hits with fresh tour material. Tickets for the 50,000-capacity venue sold out in under 40 minutes when they went on sale, with more than 2.1 million fans entering the digital queue. Local authorities estimated tens of thousands more gathered outside the stadium each night, creating vibrant street parties that shut down nearby avenues.

Fans described the atmosphere as electric. Aerial footage showed waves of purple light sticks illuminating the stands during anthems like "Dynamite," "Spring Day" and "Airplane Pt. 2." Mexican ARMYs organized the "Into The Sun" project, arranging light sticks to form radiant sun rays in tribute to the group's message of hope. Performances featured special touches: cowboy hats, T-shirts reading "Ciudad de México," and heartfelt Spanish phrases from the members. Jimin's aerial flip during one number quickly went viral across social platforms.

The return carried deep significance. BTS last performed full-group shows in Mexico in 2017. Military service and solo projects had kept the group apart on stage, making this reunion especially poignant for fans who waited through the pandemic and enlistment periods. "Mexico, you really know how to have fun," the members told the roaring crowd, according to multiple reports and fan videos.

Ahead of the concerts, BTS received a rare official welcome from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. The group met her at the National Palace, then appeared on the balcony to greet an estimated 50,000 fans who had gathered in the historic Zócalo square. Sheinbaum praised BTS for promoting "friendship, peace and love," calling their visit a "historic event" and even requesting additional shows. The presidential acknowledgment underscored the cultural and diplomatic weight of the K-pop phenomenon in Latin America.

The economic impact proved equally historic. The Mexico City Chamber of Commerce (Canaco) projected the three concerts would generate about 1.861 billion Mexican pesos, or roughly 155.7 billion Korean won. The figure includes ticket sales, tourism spending on hotels, restaurants, transportation and merchandise. Local businesses reported record bookings in the weeks surrounding the shows, with many fans extending their stays to explore the city.

Hotel occupancy in central Mexico City soared. Restaurants near the stadium extended hours and added Korean-Mexican fusion items to menus. Street vendors sold light sticks, banners and unofficial merch as fans transformed neighborhoods into pop-up ARMY zones. The influx rivaled or exceeded the impact of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stops in the same city, according to chamber estimates. Some analysts suggested the total "BTS-nomics" effect could climb higher when indirect spending is fully tallied.

Big Hit Music, the group's agency, confirmed the 150,000 attendance figure on May 12. The tour stop highlighted BTS's enduring global pull more than a decade after their debut. Despite solo successes and the challenges of synchronized schedules, the members' chemistry remained intact, fans and critics noted. Set lists mixed high-octane choreography with emotional ballads, keeping the energy high across the multi-hour performances.

Social media overflowed with clips and testimonials. Hashtags like #BTSinMexico, #ARIRANGMexico and #MexicanARMY trended worldwide. International outlets covered the "purple wave" phenomenon, with aerial shots of the stadium and surrounding streets capturing the scale. Mexican media called it a "city-wide celebration" and a "historic phenomenon."

The concerts capped a period of intense anticipation. BTS announced the "ARIRANG" World Tour earlier in 2026 following full reunion activities. Mexico City served as a major early stop, demonstrating the group's strength in Latin America, a market that has shown fierce loyalty since their early visits in 2014, 2015 and 2017. Demand far outstripped supply, leaving many fans disappointed yet still participating from outside the venue.

For the members, the shows offered a chance to reconnect with one of their most passionate fanbases. Jung Kook, Jimin and V delivered powerful vocal moments, while RM and SUGA handled rap verses with precision honed over years. j-hope's dance breaks and Jin's playful interactions drew huge cheers. The group expressed gratitude in ending ments, promising not to forget Mexico.

Local authorities managed logistics smoothly despite the crowds. Nearby roads closed temporarily for safety, and extra public transport ran late into the night. No major incidents were reported, a testament to coordinated planning between promoters, police and city officials.

The visit's success bodes well for the rest of the "ARIRANG" tour, expected to span dozens of cities and generate billions in overall economic value. Industry observers compare it to record-breaking treks by Taylor Swift and Coldplay, positioning BTS as a touring powerhouse capable of moving both hearts and economies.

As BTS continues its world journey, the Mexico City chapter will stand out as a milestone — not just for attendance and revenue, but for the cultural exchange and pure joy it delivered. For fans who waited years, the purple seas, roaring chants and shared memories created moments that will last a lifetime.

In a statement reflecting on the run, Big Hit Music thanked Mexican ARMY for their passion and energy. The agency noted the concerts reinforced BTS's role as global ambassadors bridging cultures through music.

Mexico City responded in kind, painting itself purple and proving once again why it holds a special place in the BTS story. As the group moves on to the next tour stop, the echoes of 150,000 voices singing in unison will linger — a vibrant reminder of the unbreakable bond between BTS and their international fans.