TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is under growing scrutiny and faces potential political consequences as the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie approaches 100 days with no major breakthroughs, no arrests and mounting criticism over the pace and coordination of the investigation. The case, which has drawn national attention due to Nancy's daughter Savannah Guthrie's prominent role on NBC's "Today" show, remains one of the most high-profile missing persons investigations in recent Arizona history.

Nanos, who has served as sheriff since 2019, has seen his handling of the case become a focal point of public frustration. Local officials and some community leaders have quietly questioned whether leadership changes could be on the horizon if the investigation does not yield significant progress soon. While no formal calls for resignation have been made by elected officials, sources close to county government say Nanos is feeling increased internal and external pressure as the milestone approaches.

Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Catalina Foothills home on February 1, 2026. Security footage captured a masked individual near her door around the time of her disappearance. Blood evidence, a disabled Ring camera, propped-open doors and signs of a struggle led authorities to classify the incident as an abduction rather than a voluntary departure. Despite thousands of tips, extensive searches and advanced forensic testing, no suspect has been publicly named and no proof of life has emerged.

Savannah Guthrie has balanced public pleas for information with her professional duties. In recent appearances on the "Today" show, she has worn yellow — a color of hope — while urging viewers to remain vigilant. The family has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy's safe return or the arrest of those responsible.

Investigation Faces Criticism

The case has occasionally exposed tensions between local and federal agencies. FBI Director Kash Patel publicly criticized early coordination, claiming the bureau was initially kept out for several days. Sheriff Nanos has pushed back, insisting collaboration has improved and that the investigation remains a top priority. Hundreds of law enforcement personnel have been involved at various stages, but the lack of tangible results after nearly 100 days has fueled public dissatisfaction.

Advanced DNA testing on a rootless hair sample and potential glove DNA recovered from the home is ongoing at the FBI lab in Quantico. Genetic genealogy analysis offers hope for a breakthrough, but results have not yet yielded a suspect. Behavioral profilers have suggested the perpetrator may have sought fame or had some personal connection to the victim. Multiple ransom-style notes received by media outlets have been deemed likely hoaxes, further complicating the probe.

The unrelated discovery of ancient human bones near the home earlier this week briefly raised false hopes before forensic analysis ruled them out. The incident highlighted the challenges of searching Arizona's desert terrain, where old remains frequently surface.

Political Pressure on Sheriff Nanos

Nanos, a Democrat elected in 2018 and re-elected in 2024, has built his reputation on community policing and transparency. However, the prolonged Nancy Guthrie case has become a political liability as local elections loom. Some Republican opponents have begun quietly positioning themselves to challenge him, citing the case as evidence of leadership shortcomings. Community activists have also voiced concerns about resource allocation and communication with the public.

A source familiar with county politics said, "The sheriff is feeling the heat. One hundred days without answers in such a high-profile case is not a good look." Nanos has defended his department's efforts, emphasizing the complexity of the investigation and the dedication of his team. "We are working tirelessly," he said in a recent briefing. "Every lead is being pursued. We will not stop until we have answers for the Guthrie family."

Family's Resilience and Public Support

Savannah Guthrie has shown remarkable composure amid the ordeal. She briefly stepped away from the "Today" show earlier this week due to emotional strain but returned the following day. The family continues to balance public advocacy with private grief, with five children between them navigating the uncertainty.

Elizabeth Smart, the abduction survivor who was held captive for nine months in 2002, has publicly expressed hope that Nancy could still be alive. "I absolutely believe Nancy could still be alive," Smart said recently. She has offered private support to the Guthrie family and continues advocating for improved missing persons protocols.

The Catalina Foothills neighborhood remains on edge, with yellow ribbons symbolizing hope displayed prominently. Neighbors and the broader Tucson community have participated in searches and vigils. National media coverage has kept the case visible while the family urges focus on verified facts rather than speculation.

What Comes Next

As the case nears the 100-day mark, authorities have renewed their appeal for tips. Forensic experts say advanced DNA techniques, including genetic genealogy, remain the strongest hope for resolution. The involvement of elite labs and profilers underscores the case's priority.

Sheriff Nanos has vowed to continue dedicating resources to the investigation. "This case is not going away," he said. "We owe it to Nancy and her family to keep pushing." Whether his job security becomes tied to a breakthrough remains to be seen, but the pressure is clearly mounting as the days pass without resolution.

The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has highlighted vulnerabilities even in protected communities and the enduring power of hope in the face of uncertainty. Whether the case ends in a joyful reunion or brings closure through other means, it has already left an indelible mark on those following the story — a testament to one family's resilience and a community's determination to bring answers home.

As the investigation enters its fourth month, the Guthrie family and law enforcement refuse to give up. For now, the search continues, supported by a survivor's empathy, a family's strength, and a sheriff fighting to keep his department's reputation intact while racing against time.