As families across the United States prepare to celebrate Mother's Day on Sunday, May 10, 2026, the annual holiday continues to evolve while staying rooted in gratitude, love and appreciation for the women who shape our lives. What began as a personal tribute has grown into a major cultural tradition filled with flowers, brunches and heartfelt gestures. Here are 10 fun and fascinating facts about Mother's Day that highlight its rich history, surprising traditions and enduring impact in 2026.

1. Mother's Day 2026 Falls on May 10 — The Most Popular Date in Recent Years This year's celebration lands on the second Sunday in May, a date that has become the standard since President Woodrow Wilson officially proclaimed it a national holiday in 1914. In 2026, May 10 aligns perfectly with pleasant spring weather in most regions, making outdoor brunches and garden gatherings especially appealing. According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend a record $35.7 billion on Mother's Day this year, with flowers, jewelry and experiences topping the list.

2. The Holiday Was Founded by a Daughter Mourning Her Mother Mother's Day traces its modern origins to Anna Jarvis of West Virginia, who campaigned tirelessly after losing her mother in 1905. Jarvis wanted a day to honor the sacrifices of mothers everywhere. She organized the first official celebration in 1908 in Grafton, West Virginia. Ironically, Jarvis later became disillusioned with the holiday's commercialization and spent the rest of her life trying to stop it from becoming overly commercial — a battle she ultimately lost.

3. Carnations Remain the Official Flower — With Deep Symbolism White carnations are traditionally worn to honor mothers who have passed away, while red or pink ones celebrate living mothers. In 2026, florists report strong demand for personalized arrangements featuring carnations alongside trendy blooms like peonies and tulips. The flower choice dates back to Anna Jarvis's own preference for her mother's favorite bloom, creating a beautiful tradition that persists more than a century later.

4. Americans Will Spend Billions — But Experiences Are Gaining Popularity The National Retail Federation predicts record spending in 2026, with many opting for meaningful experiences over material gifts. Spa days, cooking classes, weekend getaways and custom family portraits are surging in popularity. This shift reflects a growing desire for quality time rather than just presents, especially as families navigate busy modern lives.

5. The Greeting Card Industry Still Dominates — With a Digital Twist Despite the rise of digital communication, physical greeting cards remain hugely popular for Mother's Day. Hallmark and other companies expect to sell millions of cards this year. However, a newer trend shows increased use of personalized video messages and AI-generated custom cards, blending tradition with technology in creative ways that appeal to younger generations.

6. Mother's Day Has International Variations and Surprising Origins While the U.S. celebrates on the second Sunday in May, other countries have different dates and traditions. In the UK and Ireland, it falls on the fourth Sunday of Lent (Mothering Sunday). In Thailand, it coincides with the Queen's birthday in August. These variations highlight how the holiday adapts to local cultures while maintaining its core message of appreciation.

7. Famous Moms and Their Celebrity Children Celebrate in Unique Ways In 2026, celebrity moms like Beyoncé, Serena Williams and Jennifer Lopez are expected to share heartfelt tributes on social media. Many use the day to highlight causes close to their hearts, from maternal health to education. Meanwhile, their children often surprise them with public gestures that quickly go viral, continuing the tradition of making the day memorable.

8. The Holiday Boosts the Economy in Surprising Ways Beyond direct retail spending, Mother's Day drives significant economic activity in restaurants, travel and wellness industries. Brunch reservations are booked solid months in advance in major cities. Hotels report increased bookings for mother-daughter getaways, and the beauty industry sees a spike in gift card sales. Economists estimate the total economic impact exceeds $40 billion when indirect spending is included.

9. Mother's Day Has Faced Criticism and Calls for Reform Anna Jarvis herself grew to hate how commercialized the holiday became. In recent years, some activists have called for reimagining the day to include all mother figures — including single dads, foster parents and chosen family. In 2026, many families are embracing broader definitions of motherhood, creating more inclusive celebrations that honor diverse family structures.

10. The Tradition Continues to Evolve With Technology and Changing Values In 2026, virtual reality family experiences, personalized AI-generated messages and sustainable gift options are gaining popularity. Many adult children are choosing to spend the day volunteering together or supporting maternal health causes. The holiday's core message of gratitude remains strong, even as its expressions adapt to modern life.

Mother's Day 2026 promises to be a meaningful celebration for millions of American families. Whether through simple breakfast in bed, elaborate brunches or quiet moments of appreciation, the day serves as a powerful reminder of the love and sacrifices mothers make every day. As we approach May 10, the focus remains on honoring the women who nurture, guide and inspire us — a tradition that continues to evolve while staying true to its heartfelt origins.

The holiday's enduring popularity reflects a universal truth: no matter how busy life gets, taking time to thank the person who helped shape us is always worth celebrating. This year, as families gather across the country, Mother's Day will once again prove that gratitude, love and appreciation transcend trends and remain at the heart of what makes the day special.