SYDNEY — As Australian Idol 2026 advances toward its grand finale, 21-year-old Kesha Oayda from the Snowy Mountains has captured hearts with her powerhouse vocals, infectious stage presence and unique backstory as a competitive skier turned aspiring pop star.

Known to many as the "singing skier," Oayda — sometimes referred to with the middle name Nevé — brings a fresh blend of mountain resilience and musical passion to the Channel Seven competition. Here are 10 fun facts about the Jindabyne talent who swapped skis for the spotlight.

She hails from the heart of the Snowy Mountains: Born and raised in Jindabyne, New South Wales, Oayda grew up with the ski slopes literally in her backyard. The alpine town, gateway to Australia's premier snow resorts, shaped her early life with its tight-knit community and outdoor lifestyle. Competitive skier who chose music over snow: Oayda was a promising competitive skier with real potential for a professional career. Yet she always prioritized music as her true calling, describing it as "plan A, B and C." While many in her region pursue winter sports, she traded training sessions for vocal practice and performances. Musical family roots run deep: She comes from a sporty yet highly musical household. Her father is a musician who nurtured her vocal talent from a young age. Her parents even met at the historic Man From Snowy River Hotel in Jindabyne, a venue where Oayda later performed regularly, creating a full-circle family connection. Local star before national fame: Long before Australian Idol, Oayda was a familiar face in Jindabyne. She won the local Jindy Idol competition at age eight and performed at events like the Peak Festival. She also busked at the local shopping centre, building a loyal hometown following that continues to rally behind her. Audition wowed judges with "Die With A Smile": Oayda auditioned in early 2026 with a strong rendition of Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' "Die With A Smile." Her confident delivery and natural stage presence earned praise, setting her on a path through the competition's early rounds. Earned immunity with an Olivia Newton-John classic: During one key round, her emotional cover of "Hopelessly Devoted To You" from Grease impressed the judges enough to grant her immunity and fast-track her into the Top 8. The performance highlighted her ability to connect with classic Australian pop heritage. Powerhouse vocals shine in gospel and pop anthems: Viewers have been left in awe by standout moments such as her church-like rendition of Madonna's "Like A Prayer" during Top 12 Movie Week and a soul-stirring "Take Me To Church." She also delivered an infectious, smile-inducing version of Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" in the Top 8. Survived a bottom-four scare in Top 10: In a tense Top 10 episode, Oayda found herself among the four contestants with the fewest public votes and had to sing for survival. She fought back successfully, demonstrating resilience that mirrors her skiing background and earning renewed fan support. Heartbreak fuels her songwriting: Oayda has openly shared that personal experiences, including heartbreak, inspire her original material. She once quipped that dating a musician means risking having a song written about you, revealing a witty, relatable side beyond her polished performances. Overseas adventures shaped her journey: After finishing school, she spent time in New Zealand and the United Kingdom pursuing music. These experiences broadened her perspective before she returned to Australia in 2025, ready to chase her Idol dream with renewed determination and global influences in her sound.

Oayda's path to the Top 6 in Australian Idol 2026 reflects years of quiet preparation. Fans and judges alike praise her warm, down-to-earth personality, often noting how she boosts others' confidence with positive "snow talk" and genuine interactions. Her performances blend technical skill with emotional storytelling, whether tackling Sam Smith ballads, emotional tracks like "Lay Me Down," or upbeat anthems that leave audiences smiling.

The 21-year-old's dual identity as athlete and artist resonates strongly in a season that celebrates diverse Australian stories. Growing up at altitude in the Snowy Mountains has instilled discipline and lung capacity that serve her well on stage, while her community's unwavering support provides emotional fuel during high-pressure live shows.

Local pride runs deep in Jindabyne. Residents have followed her progress closely, with many recalling her early gigs at the very hotel where her parents' romance began. That venue now symbolizes how Oayda's life has come full circle — from small-town performances to national television.

Her Spotify presence has grown with official releases of Idol performances, including "Die With A Smile," "Hopelessly Devoted To You," "Like A Prayer" and others. These tracks give fans a chance to relive standout moments and discover her interpretations of both contemporary hits and timeless favorites.

Beyond the competition, Oayda represents a new wave of Australian talent comfortable blending genres and drawing from personal roots. Her skiing background adds a distinctive visual and narrative element, with media outlets dubbing her the "singing skier from the slopes." This nickname has stuck, endearing her to viewers who appreciate the contrast between snowy training and sparkling stage lights.

Judges Kyle Sandilands, Marcia Hines and Amy Shark have highlighted her natural presence and vocal range. Guest themes have allowed her to showcase versatility, from movie soundtracks to Aussie Week tributes. Even when facing setbacks like the Top 10 close call, she has returned with poise and stronger performances.

As the season nears its mid-April climax, Oayda remains in the Top 6 alongside contenders such as Harlan Goode, Kalani Artis and Jacinta Guirguis. Public voting will decide the ultimate winner, but her journey has already opened doors to broader recognition.

Industry observers note that contestants with genuine backstories and consistent delivery, like Oayda, often translate reality TV exposure into sustainable careers. Her mix of pop power, emotional depth and relatable charm positions her well for future releases, tours or further television opportunities.

Oayda has spoken about the dream-like quality of competing on Idol, a show she followed for years before auditioning. The opportunity arrived after careful preparation, including overseas stints that honed her skills away from the familiar mountain environment.

Her positivity shines through in interactions. Commentators and fellow contestants have mentioned how she lifts the room's energy, whether chatting with judges or encouraging others backstage. This sunny disposition, combined with vocal firepower, makes her a favorite among younger and older viewers alike.

The broader Australian Idol 2026 narrative celebrates resilience and transformation. For Oayda, the competition validates choosing music over a potential skiing path while honoring the discipline both pursuits demand. She continues to draw inspiration from her Snowy Mountains home, where altitude training may have given her an edge in sustaining powerful notes.

With the finale approaching, fans are encouraged to vote via the 7plus app or official channels. Oayda's supporters highlight her authenticity, vocal strength and ability to deliver chills one moment and pure joy the next.

Whether she claims the title or not, Kesha Oayda has already achieved something special: turning a small-town passion into a national conversation. Her fun facts reveal a multifaceted young woman — skier, singer, songwriter, community champion and rising star — whose journey inspires anyone chasing an unlikely dream.

From early Jindy Idol wins to Top 6 contention, her story underscores music's power to transport someone from snowy slopes to center stage. As Australia tunes in for the final episodes, Oayda's performances promise more memorable moments grounded in heart, heritage and hard-won talent.